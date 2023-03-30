Sport
ATN secures digital rights to broadcast IPL
Ariana Television Network is pleased to announce that it has secured the rights to broadcast the world’s biggest and richest franchise cricket tournament on its digital platforms.
That’s right, this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL), which starts on Friday, will be made that much more accessible to millions of fans in the country.
Matches will be live streamed on both Ariana News and Ariana Television websites each day allowing Afghans to watch this thrilling event no matter where they are.
And it’s a tournament not to be missed as some of the world’s biggest stars, including Afghan heroes, will again be showcasing their talents in one of the greatest battles in cricket.
Included in this year’s star-studded lineup is spin wizard Rashid Khan, who has again been ranked No.1 bowler, in ICC Bowling Rankings, in the world – after leading his team to a brilliant 2-1 T20I series win against Pakistan earlier this week.
Here’s what you need to know:
The challenge starts on Friday, March 31. Gujarat Titans are the title holders, having won last year, and will take on Chennai Super Kings in the first match.
Ten teams in total will take part and there are 70 matches before the knockout stages. The final will be held on May 28 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
How to watch on ATN’s digital platforms
Watch on : Ariana News CLICK HERE
Watch on : Ariana Television CLICK HERE
Full Broadcasting Schedule
TATA IPL 2023 – Match Schedule
Rule Changes
This year, the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) has made a few changes to the rules and the format of the IPL 2023.
The Indian board has restored the home and away arrangement of the matches for the 16th edition of IPL and divided the ten teams into two groups of five. Every team will play 14 league-stage matches, including seven home and seven away games.
The IPL 2023 will be held across 12 venues over 52 days.
Other major changes made, as explained by Cricket Times:
1) Decision review system for wide and no balls
Players can now challenge the wide and no-ball decisions of the umpires using the Decision Review System (DRS). The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 became the first tournament to introduce the rule, and now IPL will also see it being implemented in their 16th edition.
In the WPL opener, Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur used a review to challenge a wide call by the umpire and became the first skipper to avail the benefit.
2) The ‘Impact Player’ Rule
BCCI has also added a new ‘Impact Player’ rule in the IPL 2023 that allows every team to replace one of their on-field players with any of the four substitutes at any moment of the match.
However, the replaced player will no longer be able to participate further in the match, not even as a substitute fielder.
Notably, if a team names four foreign players in their playing eleven, then the impact player can only be an Indian.
IPL 2023 Groups:
Group A: Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants
Group B: Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore
Afghan Players in IPL 2023
Afghan players nowadays are in demand in T20 Leagues around the world and IPL is no exception.
This year, five Afghan players will represent various teams. They are:
Rehmanullah Gurbaz will be in action for Kolkata Knight Riders after being retained by the team for this season. Gurbaz did not however get a game in IPL 2022 but as the cricket fraternity know, he is useful at the top of the order with his quick runs.
Known as the “spin twins”, Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmed will be in action for Gujarat Titans. Both the players were retained by the Titans for this season.
Rashid picked up 19 wickets in IPL 2022 at an average of 22 and was the 2nd highest wicket-taker of Gujarat Titans. If given an opportunity, Noor Ahmed can also prove his talent this year.
Fazalhaq Farooqi was retained in the Sunrisers Hyderabad team for IPL 2023. He played just 3 games in IPL 2022 and picked a couple of wickets.
Naveen-ul-Haq became part of the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2023 Auction.
Sport
Shadab Khan defends young blood after series loss against Afghanistan
After Sunday night’s T20I series loss to Afghanistan, Pakistan’s skipper Shadab Khan said the team included their “youngsters” as they thought they would play better than they did.
This came after Afghanistan beat Pakistan by seven wickets in the second T20I and took an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three-match series in Sharjah.
Speaking after the match, Shadab said that Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan will be welcomed when they return to the national team. The star duo has been rested for the ongoing three-match series against Afghanistan in Sharjah.
“People criticize Babar and Rizwan regardless of whether they perform or not. There is always a sword hanging over them of strike rate. As a nation, we wanted youngsters to come in international cricket, as they were performing in PSL (Pakistan Super League), so we thought they would play with a better strike rate,” Shadab said.
“But finally, our nation will realize that experience matters and our seniors didn’t get the respect they deserved considering their performances. So after this series, they will get a lot more respect from the media and the nation,” he added.
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first in the second T20I on Sunday, March 26. After losing three wickets inside the first four overs the Men in Green posted a modest total of 130/6 in their 20 overs. Meanwhile, the Rashid Khan-led side chased down the target with one ball remaining, CricTracker reported.
“When you lose three wickets in powerplay, you lose 70 per cent of the games…the young players were nervous. They are playing for the first time for Pakistan, but we have to back them. Our motive for this series was to check out talented young players and we have to back them in the future,” Shadab said.
Earlier, on Friday, Afghanistan made history after beating Pakistan in the first T20I. It was Afghanistan’s first-ever victory over Pakistan in international cricket. The third and final T20I will be played on Monday, March 27.
Featured
Afghanistan makes history after beating Pakistan in T20I series
Afghanistan made history on Sunday night when they beat long-time rival Pakistan in their second successive T20I match in Sharjah to win the series.
Sunday’s match saw Afghanistan beat Pakistan by 7 wickets with one ball remaining.
This is the first time in Afghanistan’s cricketing history that they have beaten Pakistan in an international series and as fans back home and across the world erupted with joy after a nail-biting last two overs, congratulations started pouring in.
Afghanistan Cricket Board said it was a “momentous occasion for Afghanistan cricket!”
The board said in a tweet that the team had “created history by securing their first-ever T20I series win over traditional rivals Pakistan. It’s a triumph of grit, courage, and teamwork.”
Rashid Khan’s squad did indeed show grit, courage and teamwork and after winning the toss and opting to bat first, Pakistan faced an early blow from Fazalhaq Farooqi who dismissed Saim Ayub for a duck on the second ball of the innings.
He then trapped Abdullah Shafique LBW on the very next delivery to take Afghanistan to a dream start. Pakistan kept on losing wickets at regular intervals but Imad Wasim’s 64 not out off 57 and Shadab’s 32 off 25 took them to a respectable total.
Chasing a target of 131 runs, Afghanistan were calm and focused throughout the second innings but needing 30 runs off the last three overs, and 22 from the last two overs.
However Najibullah Zadran and Mohammad Nabi hit a six each off pace bowler Naseem Shah in the penultimate over to reduce the target to five runs. Zadran then hit the winning boundary off Zaman Khan’s last over to chase down the 131-run target with one ball to spare.
This was Afghanistan’s first bilateral T20I series against any of the top six teams — India, England, Pakistan, South Africa, New Zealand and Australia.
They have previously won a T20I series each against the West Indies and Bangladesh and five in five against Zimbabwe.
Sport
All eyes on Afghanistan as second T20I match looms
After Friday’s historic T20I win against Pakistan, Afghan fans are eagerly awaiting their team’s second match in the three-match series scheduled for Sunday.
The match will start at 8.30pm Kabul time and will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE.
On Friday, the team’s captain Rashid Khan led his squad to a six wicket win against Pakistan – sealing their first ever win against the neighboring country in T20 International Cricket.
The third and last match between the two teams will be held on Monday, ACB said.
On Saturday, former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja, on his YouTube channel, slammed the team for their “lacklustre performance” against Afghanistan on Friday.
Pakistan fielded a relatively young side, with four debutants, as they have rested many of their senior players for the series. Raja said: “There is no problem with doing experiments but winning still remains your top priority. You can’t put up lacklustre performances, with so many mistakes, like these since it will give the world the impression that there is still room for improvement in our next best lot.” Raja said on his YouTube channel.
“There is a lot of talent in Pakistan but these players also need to make the necessary adjustments in accordance with the situation of the game,” he added.
Raja also suggested that Pakistan can include an additional spinner in the lineup for the remaining matches due to the slow pitch.
“If the pitch remains like this, I think it will be an exciting series. Now the pressure is on Pakistan and we have to see what they learn from this defeat,” he said.
Fire on Philippine ferry kills 29, including children; 225 rescued
US Defense Secretary has ‘no regrets’ over chaotic US withdrawal
ATN secures digital rights to broadcast IPL
Riyadh joins Shanghai Cooperation Organization as ties with Beijing grow
Chile detects first case of bird flu in a human
IEA cabinet passes budget for new solar year
He predicted Turkey’s horror. Now he warns again
Afghan MMA fighter Farid Besharat defeats his American rival
AFPL: Saadat Nimroz and Zaher Asad FC draw 2-2; Zaitoon FC 5-1 Jawanan Khurasan
Mohammad Sadiq resigns as Pakistan’s special envoy to Afghanistan
Tahawol: 52nd regular session of Human Rights Council discussed
Saar: Travel ban on IEA officials discussed
Tahawol: Non-recognition of IEA discussed
Saar: US policies on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Challenges faced by refugees in Iran discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Almost 300 military vehicles left behind by the US have been repaired: IEA
-
Latest News4 days ago
Severe weather leaves three dead across Afghanistan
-
Sport4 days ago
All eyes on Afghanistan as second T20I match looms
-
World3 days ago
NATO criticizes Putin for ‘dangerous and irresponsible’ nuclear rhetoric
-
Climate Change4 days ago
At least 26 dead in tornadoes in Mississippi and Alabama
-
World4 days ago
Trump holds first 2024 election rally in Texas
-
Featured4 days ago
Afghanistan makes history after beating Pakistan in T20I series
-
Sport3 days ago
Shadab Khan defends young blood after series loss against Afghanistan