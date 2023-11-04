Regional
Attack on Pakistani troops in restive area kills 14 – army
An attack on Pakistani troops in Gwadar district killed 14 on Friday, the military said, in the latest violence in a region troubled by a decade-old insurgency.
“Two vehicles of security forces moving from Pasni to Ormara in Gwadar District were ambushed by the terrorists,” the Inter Services Public Relations agency (ISPR), the army’s public relations wing, said in a statement without identifying the assailants, Reuters reported.
Ethnic Balochs have for years been fighting the government in Balochistan, a mineral-rich region that borders Afghanistan and Iran.
Militants, who aim to overthrow the Pakistani government, have also been active in Balochistan.
“Sanitization operation is being carried out in the area and perpetrators of this heinous act will be hunted down & brought to justice,” the army statement added, without mentioning the group behind the attack.
Militants attack air force base in central Pakistan, says military
Nine militants attacked an air force training base in the central Pakistani area of Mianwali on Saturday damaging three “non-operational” aircraft, the military said, adding that all assailants had been killed by security forces.
Three militants were killed before they entered the base while the others had been cornered before the clearance operation began, the military said in a statement. It did not mention any casualties amongst security personnel.
The early Saturday attack startled residents living close by when volleys of gunfire broke the morning silence, Reuters reported.
“I woke up at around 3 a.m. after I heard massive gun shots which continued till around 7 a.m.,” Zeeshan Niazi, a resident of Mianwali, told Reuters.
The military said nine militants had been killed in the attack on the Pakistan Air Force Training Airbase Mianwali. An earlier statement said that six militants were involved in the attack.
“No damage has been done to any of the Pakistan Air Force’s functional operational assets, while only some damage was done to three already phased out non-operational aircraft during the attack,” the military statement said. It earlier said a fuel tanker had also been damaged in the attack.
“Due to the swift and effective response by the troops, (the attack) has been foiled and thwarted, ensuring the safety and security of personnel and assets,” the statement said.
Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan (TJP) claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement sent to journalists by its spokesperson.
TJP came to the fore only this year and little is known about the group, which has carried out a string of high-profile attacks in the country, including killing 12 soldiers at a Pakistani military base in the southwestern province of Balochistan in July.
Hamas says 195 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza’s Jabalia
At least 195 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza’s Jabalia refugee camp on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Hamas-run government media office said.
Some 120 were still missing under the rubble, and at least 777 more were wounded, the office said in a statement.
Israel said it had targeted and killed Hamas leaders in the camp, Reuters reported.
Iranian president Raisi says Israel ‘crossed redlines’ in Gaza
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has warned on X that Israel had “crossed the redlines” and could “force everyone to take action.”
Iran’s president said: “Zionist regime’s crimes have crossed the red lines, which may force everyone to take action. Washington asks us to not do anything, but they keep giving widespread support to Israel. The US sent messages to the Axis of Resistance but received a clear response on the battlefield.”
