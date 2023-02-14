Regional
Australia says it bust Iran spy ring targeting local activist
Canberra said Tuesday it had busted an Iranian surveillance operation targeting an activist who joined demonstrations in Australia over the death of Mahsa Amini.
Iran has been rocked by nationwide protests after 22-year-old Amini died in police custody, where she was being held for breaching the country’s dress rules for women.
Tehran unleashed a major crackdown on protesters, sparking solidarity demonstrations around the world, including in Australia.
Australian Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil said Tehran had been caught spying on the family of an Iranian-Australian who had participated in the local protests, AFP reported.
“It is perfectly legal for anyone in Australia to criticize a foreign regime, as tens of thousands of people across the country have been doing in response to events in Iran,” she said in a speech to the Australian National University’s national security college.
“What we absolutely will not tolerate, under any circumstances, are attempts by foreign regimes to disrupt peaceful protests, encourage violence or suppress views.”
Without providing details, O’Neil said Iran had carried out “extensive research” on the Australia-based individual “and their family.”
“I’m pleased to say our agencies were on to it like a shot,” she said.
“We’re not going to stand back and have Australians or indeed visitors to our country, watched and tracked by foreign governments on our soil.”
AFP has approached Iran’s embassy in Australia for its reaction to the allegations.
The Australian government is typically reluctant to blame spying or hacking attempts on particular countries.
Asked last December if Iran was spying on Australian residents, the Australian Federal Police said it was investigating a “range of allegations involving foreign principals.”
Iranian police have detained thousands of people since nationwide protests broke out following the September 16 death of Amini.
Authorities say hundreds of people, including dozens of security personnel, have been killed during the demonstrations, which they describe as “riots.”
Regional
Turkey rescuers say voices still heard under the rubble
Rescue teams say they are still hearing voices from under the rubble more than a week after the devastating earthquake of 7.8 magnitude brought thousands of high-rise buildings crashing down in southern Turkey.
In live footage on CNN, rescue workers could be seen in two areas in the Kahramanmaras region where they were trying to rescue survivors, including three sisters.
In what has been hailed as miraculous rescues, in the same region, an 18-year-old boy and a man were pulled out alive from under rubble on Tuesday – a day after rescuers saved a 10-year-old girl.
By Tuesday, the death toll had however risen to over 37,000 as more than 9,200 foreign rescue workers helped Turkish teams recover survivors and bodies.
But as rescue workers continue to search for survivors, hope is fading fast and some of the focus is now turning to helping the hundreds of thousands of homeless people who are facing freezing temperatures and hunger.
For Turkey and Syria, Monday’s earthquake has left them with a dire humanitarian disaster.
AFP reported that the Turkish government said at least 1.2 million people have been housed in student residences, more than 206,000 tents have been erected and 400,000 victims evacuated from the devastated areas.
In a tent city near the quake’s epicentre in Kahramanmaras, father-of-four Serkan Tatoglu, 41, described how his family was haunted by their losses and that they wait out the aftershocks -of which there have been over 2,000 since Monday’s deadly quake.
Speaking to AFP, Tatoglu said his six-year-old son, the youngest, keeps asking: ‘Dad, are we going to die?’”
Turkey’s Vice-President Fuat Oktay meanwhile said Tuesday that 574 children pulled from collapsed buildings were found without any surviving parents.
Only 76 had been returned to other family members.
One voluntary psychologist working in a children’s support centre in hard-hit Hatay province said numerous parents were frantically looking for missing kids. “We receive a barrage of calls about missing children,” Hatice Goz said.
Turkey’s employers’ association, Turkonfed, meanwhile reported Monday that the economic cost of the disaster could be as much as US$84.1 billion, with nearly US$71 billion of that for housing.
Regional
IEA: Security forces have targeted a Daesh hideout in Kabul
Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said security forces targeted a Daesh hideout in Kart-e Now area of Kabul on Monday night.
In a tweet late Monday night, Mujahid said the operation was still ongoing and proceeding with caution.
According to Mujahid, a number of Daesh members were killed in the operation but he did not give numbers.
“This was an important group of Daesh who were involved in the recent attacks and crimes in Kabul,” Mujahid tweeted.
According to him, a number of foreign nationals were among the group.
Regional
Pakistan PM visits Turkish embassy amid ongoing relief efforts
As the world rallies in support of earthquake-stricken Turkey, leaders of multiple countries have reached out to Turkish officials to express condolences and to offer support in their time of need.
Among those has been Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who visited the Turkish Embassy in Islamabad on Monday to pay his respects.
Sharif was accompanied by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayyaz Sadiq, and Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarrar, among others.
This comes after another plane carrying humanitarian aid from Pakistan landed in Turkey on Sunday. The PIA flight delivered five tonnes of relief goods.
A PIA spokesman confirmed that the airline had transported a 51-member rescue team to Turkey in the past week, along with a total so far of about 72 tonnes of relief assistance.
“The relief flights are being operated by Boeing-777 aircraft from Lahore and Islamabad,” he said, adding PIA is actively participating in the relief activities on behalf of the government of Pakistan.
In his visit on Monday to the Turkish embassy in Islamabad, Sharif assured the Turkish Ambassador Mehmet Paçaci “that in these testing times, the government and the people of Pakistan stand in strong solidarity with the people of Turkiye.”
According to a statement issued by his office, Sharif reiterated that “Pakistan will continue its rescue and relief efforts for Turkish brothers and sisters until the last affected person is rehabilitated”.
He also highlighted the relief efforts of Pakistan for the earthquake victims of Turkey. In turn, Paçaci thanked the people of Pakistan for their support.
