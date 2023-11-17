Latest News
Australian who blew whistle on alleged war crimes in Afghanistan pleads guilty
David McBride, a former army lawyer who revealed information about alleged Australian war crimes in Afghanistan, has pleaded guilty to leaking classified information.
David McBride was due to face trial next week, but changed his plea after a legal ruling scuppered his defence, BBC reported.
McBride said he felt a moral duty to speak up after his internal complaints were ignored.
A landmark inquiry later found evidence that Australian forces had unlawfully killed 39 Afghans during the war.
McBride admits he gave troves of documents to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), because he was concerned about what he then thought was the “over-investigation” of troops, the court heard.
He pleaded guilty on Friday to three charges of stealing and unlawfully sharing secret military information.
The information he provided underpinned a series of reports in 2017 called The Afghan Files, which gave unprecedented insight into the operations of Australia’s elite special forces in Afghanistan, and contained allegations of war crimes.
McBride was arrested in 2019, and initially faced five charges, including charges of theft of Commonwealth property, breaching the Defence Act and unauthorised disclosure of information.
He had intended to argue his disclosure was protected by whistleblower safeguards in Australia. But his legal team say they were forced to withdraw that defence after much of their arguments were ruled to endanger national security.
After failed attempts to convince Attorney General Mark Dreyfus to intervene and drop the prosecution – as Mr Dreyfus did in the case of fellow whistleblower Bernard Collaery last year – McBride then tried to argue that he had a duty to leaking the documents, because doing so was in the public interest.
After several days of pre-trial argument, a judge rejected the argument and ruled that they could not be put to a jury.
His defence lawyer Mark Davis said this would have dealt his defence a “fatal blow”, with McBride eventually entering a guilty plea.
He is expected to be sentenced early next year.
Pakistan’s president: Hosting Afghan refugees deeply impacted our economy
Pakistani President Arif Alvi said his country has carried a huge burden in hosting Afghans for nearly four decades.
In an interview with VOA Urdu, Alvi defended Islamabad’s decision to expel Afghans living in Pakistan without proper documents.
He said giving refuge to citizens of the neighboring country had deeply affected his own country’s economy.
“I think that it’s a huge burden for Pakistan. We have given refuge to 3.5 million people for 30, 40 years. They are our Afghan, Muslim brothers, and this deeply impacted our economy, our livelihood. Because when all of these people got jobs, Pakistan’s workforce is 80 to 100 million, and out of those, 3.5 million are Afghans.”
Alvi also said that hosting Afghan refugees affected Pakistan’s culture.
“It is said that the Kalashnikov culture here increased with the presence of Afghans,” Alvi said, referring to the mass inflow of weapons into Pakistan in the aftermath of the Soviet war in Afghanistan nearly three decades ago.
Citing security concerns, Pakistan in early October ordered people of all nationalities residing illegally in the country to leave voluntarily or face a crackdown after November 1. Since then, over 300,000 Afghans have left the country.
Alvi complained that the international community had not provided Pakistan with sufficient support to host one of the world’s largest refugee populations.
“The world makes promises to cooperate when refugees arrive, but nobody has given any cooperation,” he said.
Islamabad accuses the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) of providing a haven to the banned militant outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, responsible for many of the attacks in Pakistan. IEA, however, deny the charge and say Pakistan is blaming them for its internal “failure.”
Herat hoping to harvest up to 30 tons of saffron this year
Herat’s department of agriculture and livestock says farmers in the province have planted saffron on more than 8,000 hectares of land this year, and they will probably harvest up to 30 tons.
Marking the Saffron Flower Festival held Thursday in Herat where processing companies and saffron growers showcased their products in 40 booths, Pir Mohammad Halimi, head of the agriculture and livestock department, said: “Nearly, 20,000 farmers are busy in the saffron sector in Herat province, and compared to last year, the saffron yield in this province is good. Last year, up to 20 tons of saffron was produced, and this year it is expected to reach 30 tons.”
However, a number of saffron growers said that although farmers’ interest in saffron cultivation has increased, the basic work for the growth of this product has not been done.
According to them, the problems in saffron export have not been solved yet and farmers need training programs to improve their skills for saffron cultivation.
“Afghanistan’s saffron industry should be promoted more than this, educational courses should be held, the national brand of Afghanistan’s saffron should be taken so that Afghanistan’s saffron is not exported under the name of other countries,” said Jalil Ahmad Karimi, a saffron grower.
“The most important way to transfer saffron is participation in the international expo. At the national level, expos and symposiums as well as festivals are helpful,” said Abdul Shukoor Ahrari, head of one of the saffron processing companies in Herat.
Meanwhile, the Herat Chamber of Commerce and Investment has said that this year 21 tons of saffron has been exported and good profits have been obtained.
However, Afghanistan’s National Saffron Growers Union has pointed out that Afghan saffron still does not have a specific brand and is not introduced in the world markets.
“This year, about 21,684 kilos of saffron worth 21,561,000 dollars have been exported to foreign countries, most of which were exported to India, Saudi Arabia, Canada and Spain,” said Mohammad Yusof Amin, Executive Director of Herat Chamber of Commerce and Investment.
“Our hope is still to have a market, to have better markets and we wish that we will reach European markets more than ever before,” said Bashir Ahmad Rashidi, head of Afghanistan’s National Saffron Growers Union.
Forty new emerald deposits found in Panjshir
Panjshir’s Department of Mines and Petroleum says it has discovered 40 new emerald deposits in the province – which is a significant find for the country.
Mohammad Qasim Amiri, the head of the Mines and Petroleum Department in Panjshir said the deposits were found in Parian district.
Amiri stated that approximately 1,250 emerald deposits have now been identified in the province.
According to Amiri,extraction licenses have been issued for 550 of these deposits, which will provide opportunities for hundreds of workers.
Since the Islamic Emirate took control of the country, local authorities in Panjshir have overseen the extraction and sale of an estimated $24.5 billion worth of emeralds.
