AWCC customer service center opens in Maidan Wardak province

(Last Updated On: June 22, 2023)

Afghan Wireless Communication Company continues to expand services to its customers across the country, and this week opened a new customer services office in Maidan Wardak province.

Emblazoned in the company’s corporate colors of blue, white and orange, the new center was officially opened on Wednesday in the presence of provincial officials and company representatives.

Suleiman Khorram, head of AWCC’s central zone, said at the event that AWCC customers in the province will now be able to access services directly and easily.

The customer services center boasts the latest equipment and facilities needed to assist customers, and in keeping with regulations.

“This branch will provide services to customers based on the procedures of the ATRA (Afghanistan Telecom Regulatory Authority) administration,” said Khorram.

Provincial officials, including the head of the telecommunications and information technology directorate, welcomed AWCC’s move and urged the company to expand services further, so as to include the province’s districts.

“At the provincial level, in all places where telecommunication services are weak, it has been determined for private companies that these companies must start their telecommunication services and upgrade to 3G and 4G at the sites where their services are 2G,” said Noorabad Monsef, Head of Telecommunication and Information Technology of Maidan Wardak.

“Telecom services in the districts are 2G, and if attention is paid to this area and it is upgraded to 3G and 4G [problems will be solved], also there are other problems that will be dealt with later by the ATRA and the Chief of Telecommunications,” said Abdul Qayoum Shahbaz, a representative of the governor’s office.

A number of Maidan Wardak residents also welcomed AWCC’s initiative.

AWCC officials meanwhile said the company’s plan to roll out more customer service centers continues and they are hoping to open more branches in Paktika and Daikundi provinces in the near future.