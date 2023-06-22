Latest News
AWCC customer service center opens in Maidan Wardak province
Afghan Wireless Communication Company continues to expand services to its customers across the country, and this week opened a new customer services office in Maidan Wardak province.
Emblazoned in the company’s corporate colors of blue, white and orange, the new center was officially opened on Wednesday in the presence of provincial officials and company representatives.
Suleiman Khorram, head of AWCC’s central zone, said at the event that AWCC customers in the province will now be able to access services directly and easily.
The customer services center boasts the latest equipment and facilities needed to assist customers, and in keeping with regulations.
“This branch will provide services to customers based on the procedures of the ATRA (Afghanistan Telecom Regulatory Authority) administration,” said Khorram.
Provincial officials, including the head of the telecommunications and information technology directorate, welcomed AWCC’s move and urged the company to expand services further, so as to include the province’s districts.
“At the provincial level, in all places where telecommunication services are weak, it has been determined for private companies that these companies must start their telecommunication services and upgrade to 3G and 4G at the sites where their services are 2G,” said Noorabad Monsef, Head of Telecommunication and Information Technology of Maidan Wardak.
“Telecom services in the districts are 2G, and if attention is paid to this area and it is upgraded to 3G and 4G [problems will be solved], also there are other problems that will be dealt with later by the ATRA and the Chief of Telecommunications,” said Abdul Qayoum Shahbaz, a representative of the governor’s office.
A number of Maidan Wardak residents also welcomed AWCC’s initiative.
AWCC officials meanwhile said the company’s plan to roll out more customer service centers continues and they are hoping to open more branches in Paktika and Daikundi provinces in the near future.
Latest News
IEA welcomes some parts of UNAMA chief’s report to UNSC on Afghanistan
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Thursday welcomed some of the statements made by the UN in Afghanistan’s mission chief, who noted a number of positive changes in the country.
On Wednesday, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Roza Otunbayeva told the UN Security Council that bans affecting women and girls in the country were “obscuring” some of the other more positive achievements that have taken place under the IEA.
In a statement on Thursday, the IEA said Otunbayeva “made some efforts to reflect the complex ground realities of Afghanistan, unlike the recent report by the Monitoring Team of the Sanctions Committee and Special Rapporteur on Human Rights, which were both riddled with inaccuracies and heavily tilted to reflect political agendas of some actors.”
In addition, the IEA said: “We take note of the complexities of Afghanistan as highlighted in the statement, and reiterate that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan remains committed to international norms and obligations that do not contradict the principles of Islamic law, or contravene Afghanistan’s cultural norms or undermine our national interests.
“We, therefore, urge all actors to respect the peremptory norm of non-interference and cease all attempts at meddling in our internal affairs, including the modalities and composition of our governance and laws,” the statement read.
The IEA said it welcomes “parts of the statement” by Otunbayeva such as “the effective ban on narcotics, macro-economic stability, elimination of corruption, access to education for girls in some spaces, collection of revenues, payment of salaries, significant improvement in security and concerted efforts against Daesh.”
The IEA also stressed that the government of Afghanistan remains committed to establishing security, securing borders, preventing threat emanation, ensuring access to justice, combating trafficking and eliminating narcotics.
“It is now up to the international community to also fulfill their responsibilities by observing the fundamental principle of non-interference, stopping other sides from threatening our national security, combatting all forms of trafficking and narcotics, and commitment of not interfering in our internal affairs,” the statement read.
Latest News
Pakistan minister urges border officials to treat Afghans with respect
Pakistan’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar visited Torkham crossing point between Pakistan and Afghanistan this week and urged officials to deal with Afghans with respect and care.
Pakistan ministry of foreign affairs said on Twitter that Khar also called for the completion of the Integrated Transit Trade Management System (ITTMS) at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.
She was also given a briefing on measures to streamline and ease crossing for the people and goods.
Earlier in the month, Khar said during the Annual Meeting of the European Council for Foreign Relations in Stockholm, that at a time when the world needed to confront modern challenges with a united front, it was presenting a picture of a house divided due to great power competition.
She stressed the dire need for the international community to join hands so as to face the impending climate-related crises and avert the possible next pandemic.
She underscored that developing countries, in particular, felt threatened by global power contests.
Latest News
UN Security Council hears how IEA bans on women are ‘obscuring’ positive achievements
The UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Roza Otunbayeva said on Wednesday that the bans affecting women and girls in the country were “obscuring” some of the other more positive achievements that have taken place under the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
She said UNAMA continues to face a “complicated situation in Afghanistan,” and that restrictions against Afghan women working for the United Nations places a question mark over the organization’s activities across the country.
Briefing the UN Security Council, Otunbayeva said: “We have been given no explanations by the de facto authorities for this ban and no assurances that it will be lifted.”
She stated UNAMA will not put their national female staff in danger, and therefore have stopped them from reporting to work since the ban was imposed in April. All male national staff performing non-essential tasks are also still at home.
Otunbayeva went on to say, the UN in Afghanistan is “steadfast” over their decision that “female national staff will not be replaced by male national staff as some de facto authorities have suggested.”
She said: “The Taliban (Islamic Emirate) ask to be recognized by the United Nations and its members, but at the same time they act against the key values expressed in the United Nations Charter.”
On positive changes identified, she said: “One of these is the growing evidence that the Taliban’s ban on opium cultivation, announced in April last year, has been effectively enforced in many parts of the country. According to initial media reports, cultivation of opium has significantly decreased.”
She added however that at the same time, the opium economy has helped sustain parts of the rural economy in Afghanistan. “Donors should consider allocating funding to alternative livelihood programmes that address the specific needs of farmers affected by the ban,” she said.
Otunbayeva also pointed out that the Afghan economy remains stable, albeit at a low equilibrium and that according to the World,
inflation is declining and the exchange rate remains steady.
“In part this is due to the welcome reduction of high-level corruption. The de facto authorities continue to report the collection of sufficient revenues to finance government operations, including paying civil service salaries,” she said.
However, this macro-economic stability, coexists with severe household poverty. She said 58 percent of households struggle to satisfy basic needs and that humanitarian efforts continue to address the needs of the nearly 20 million people.
She warned that given the drop in donor funding, United Nations cash shipments, required for humanitarian operations, are expected to decrease.
She went on to say that the IEA is making concerted counter-terrorism efforts, particularly with Daesh. Despite this, attacks have taken place, she said.
Otunbayeva also stated that while the end of the armed conflict has greatly reduced the number of civilian casualties since the IEA came to power, the United Nations Mine Action Service in Afghanistan estimates around 100 casualties per month from unexploded ordnance.
According to her, UNAMA is “greatly concerned by Afghanistan’s vulnerability to climate change. Years of drought have compounded the effects of conflict and poverty. Climate change is fostering population displacements inside Afghanistan that could be destabilizing,” she said adding that in order to address Afghanistan’s lack of water and consequent food insecurity, the IEA has begun digging a canal that will divert waters from the northern Amu Darya river, raising the concerns of neighboring countries.
“Overall the need to mitigate the effects of climate change requires a more specific dialogue between the de facto authorities and the international community,” she said.
