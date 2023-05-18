AWCC donates over 3 million AFN to treat children with heart disease

(Last Updated On: May 18, 2023)

The Afghan Wireless Telecommunication Company (AWCC) has donated more than three million afghanis to the Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) for the treatment of children with atrial septal defects, more commonly known as holes in their hearts.

Aliullah Sarwari, head of AWCC, said at a ceremony held on Thursday in Kabul that the company is committed to helping the nation and providing social assistance where possible.

“In the month of Ramadan, we were able to collect 3,150,635 afghanis, and today, Inshallah we will present it to the Afghan Red Crescent Society,” said Sarwari.

ARCS officials meanwhile expressed their gratitude for AWCC’s help.

“On behalf of the leadership of Afghan Red Crescent, we express our gratitude to Mr. Sarwari and Dr. Ehsanullah Bayat and to all the employees who tried and worked hard in this field in this Ramadan campaign,” said Gul Habib Hessam, head of international relations for ARCS.

Afghanistan Telecom Regulatory Authority (ATRA) also welcomed the initiative by AWCC and called on other private companies to also help the nation.

“ATRA supports and welcomes this good action of Afghan Wireless Telecommunication Company,” said a representative of ATRA.

According to ARCS officials, twelve thousand children with atrial septal defects need treatment, which is done outside the country.