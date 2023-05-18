Latest News
AWCC donates over 3 million AFN to treat children with heart disease
The Afghan Wireless Telecommunication Company (AWCC) has donated more than three million afghanis to the Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) for the treatment of children with atrial septal defects, more commonly known as holes in their hearts.
Aliullah Sarwari, head of AWCC, said at a ceremony held on Thursday in Kabul that the company is committed to helping the nation and providing social assistance where possible.
“In the month of Ramadan, we were able to collect 3,150,635 afghanis, and today, Inshallah we will present it to the Afghan Red Crescent Society,” said Sarwari.
ARCS officials meanwhile expressed their gratitude for AWCC’s help.
“On behalf of the leadership of Afghan Red Crescent, we express our gratitude to Mr. Sarwari and Dr. Ehsanullah Bayat and to all the employees who tried and worked hard in this field in this Ramadan campaign,” said Gul Habib Hessam, head of international relations for ARCS.
Afghanistan Telecom Regulatory Authority (ATRA) also welcomed the initiative by AWCC and called on other private companies to also help the nation.
“ATRA supports and welcomes this good action of Afghan Wireless Telecommunication Company,” said a representative of ATRA.
According to ARCS officials, twelve thousand children with atrial septal defects need treatment, which is done outside the country.
Torkham officials seize over 450 kgs of explosive material hidden in cargo
The Ministry of Finance of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said Thursday Torkham customs officers found 39 packages of explosive material weighing a total of 487.65 kilograms hidden in commercial cargo.
According to the ministry, the explosives were hidden in cargo registered to a company called Shams Amin.
The cargo was being trucked into Afghanistan from Pakistan, the ministry said.
According to them, the truck driver and company representatives have been arrested and handed over to authorities involved in the investigation of the case.
Iran’s president warns Afghanistan’s rulers about water rights
Iran’s Tasnim news agency has published a video in which Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said during his visit to Sistan and Baluchistan that the rulers of Afghanistan should give the people of Sistan and Baluchistan the water they are entitled to.
Raisi says: “I warn the rulers of Afghanistan to give the people of Sistan and Baluchistan the right to water. If our experts confirm the lack of water, we have nothing to say, and if not, we will not allow the rights of our people to be violated.”
He goes on to say: “Take my words seriously so you don’t complain later.”
Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister, Mawlavi Amir Khan Muttaqi, held a phone conversation with Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdullahian and discussed the expansion of cooperation in many sectors, mainly trade, electricity, railway, common border, water and release of Afghan prisoners in Iran.
Muttaqi expressed his satisfaction with the recent visit of the Afghanistan trade delegation headed by the country’s minister of commerce and industry to Iran and said that the railway departments of the two countries are working closely together to implement the Khaf-Herat railway project.
Meanwhile, Muttaqi stressed that a drop in rainfall in the western parts of the country was impacting the amount of water in the Helmand River.
UK slashes aid to Afghanistan by more than half: watchdog
The British government has been accused of turning its back on the people of Afghanistan after an official watchdog said UK aid to the nation has more than halved, itv reported.
The Independent Commission for Aid Impact (ICAI) said the UK is expected to provide £100 million in humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan in 2023-24, compared with £246 million in the previous year.
The watchdog’s latest review said the sharp fall followed successive cuts to Britain’s aid budget and the use of a substantial amount of it on housing refugees in the UK.
Stephanie Draper, chief executive at Bond, the UK network for NGOs, said: “The UK is turning its back on the people of Afghanistan, who are facing a worsening humanitarian crisis.
“Cuts to programmes in the country mean the Government has abandoned women and girls at a time when their rights are deteriorating.”
