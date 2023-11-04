Connect with us

AWCC provides free internet and telecommunication services for Afghan returnees at crossings

Published

7 hours ago

on

(Last Updated On: November 4, 2023)

As Pakistani authorities are forcibly expelling Afghan refugees, Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) has provided free telecommunication and internet services for returnees by setting up special towers at the Spin Boldak and Torkham crossings.

Afghan immigrants, who are being forcibly deported by the Pakistani government, have all their belongings left in Pakistan and complain of mistreatment by Pakistani security forces. Upon return, they have access to little facilities. One of their most important needs is access to telecommunications services.

AWCC has provided free telecommunication and internet services for the returning refugees and distributes free SIM cards to them.

“Telecommunication services were activated quickly and SIM cards are provided for free to our compatriots, and our teams are present in the area and working to provide SIM cards both to men and women,” said Aliullah Sarwari, Deputy Managing Director of AWCC.

The company’s officials added that in addition to telecommunication services, Bayat Foundation has also distributed food to hundreds of returning families and provided health services.

The committee for dealing with returnees in Torkham has expressed its gratitude for the assistance of AWCC and Bayat Foundation.

“We are grateful to the Afghan Wireless Communication Company that acted in a critical situation and provided telecommunication facilities,” said Sayed Ahmad Mustaqim, the general director of the government committee for processing returnees in Torkham.

Meanwhile, the immigrants who have just returned to Afghanistan from Pakistan express their satisfaction with the services of the AWCC, saying that these services have enabled them to contact their relatives.

“If we don’t have a SIM card, we lose connection with our families, and through SIM cards, we can find our families and contact our relatives in Afghanistan. We thank the Afghan Wireless Communication Company for this move,” said Abdul Mutalib, a returnee.

“We have very good leaders, and I have been provided with an AWCC SIM card after I arrived here,” said Habibullah, another returnee.

Afghan Wireless Communication Company and Bayat Foundation have always rushed to help people in critical and emergency situations, and according to the company’s officials, their services will continue.

Latest News

Mullah Baradar leaves for Iran

Published

3 hours ago

on

November 4, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: November 4, 2023)

A high-level delegation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, departed for Iran on Saturday.

Baradar’s office said in a statement Baradar and his delegation will meet with Iranian officials to discuss bilateral relations, trade, transit, transportation, infrastructure, railways, regional connectivity, and ways to increase trade through Chabahar Port.

They will also discuss the increased involvement of Afghanistan in the port, and the expansion of economic cooperation between the two countries.

In addition, Baradar will invite the Iranian government and private sector to invest in Afghanistan’s agriculture, mining, transportation, and industry sectors, according to the statement.

Continue Reading

Latest News

Three police officials in Islamabad suspended for not returning luggage of Afghans

Published

5 hours ago

on

November 4, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: November 4, 2023)

Islamabad police on Friday suspended three police officials for not returning the luggage of Afghan citizens who were returning to Afghanistan, local media reported.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akbar Nasir Khan took notice of the complaint of an Afghan national that a Shalimar police station official did not return their luggage, Business Recorder newspaper reported.

Following the direction of IGP, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) operation Malik Jameel Zafar suspended the station house officer (SHO), assistant sub-inspector (ASI), and admin officer of Shalimar police station.

The IGP also ordered to conduct a departmental inquiry against three officials.

Pakistan’s government launched an operation against illegal immigrants on November 1.

Thousands of Afghans return from Pakistan daily.

Continue Reading

Latest News

Pakistan speeds up Afghans’ repatriation after deadline expires

Published

19 hours ago

on

November 3, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: November 3, 2023)

Pakistan opened more border centers on Friday to speed up the return of tens of thousands of undocumented Afghans, the country’s official said, two days after a deadline to leave or face expulsion expired and ignoring pleas to give the plan a rethink.

Pakistan has brushed off calls from the United Nations, rights groups and Western embassies to think again about expelling more than a million of 4 million Afghans in the country, saying they had been involved in Islamist militant attacks and crimes that undermined the security of the country, Reuters reported.

Afghanistan denies the accusations, saying Pakistani security is a domestic problem and calling on Pakistan to reconsider.

Facilities at the main northwestern border crossing of Torkham have been increased three times to cater for the rising number of returnees, said Abdul Nasir Khan, deputy commissioner for Khyber district.

Those arriving in Afghanistan complained of hardships they had to face to move out of Pakistan and uncertainty over their future, read the report.

“We spent three days on border in Pakistan. We had very bad situation,” said Mohammad Ismael Rafi, 55, who said he lived for 22 years in the southwestern Pakistani border town of Chaman where he had a retail business.

“Thank God that we have arrived back to our country,” he said. It took him six days to leave his home in Pakistan with his 16 family members and belongings to reach a makeshift tent village on the other side of the border.

Rafi accused Pakistani officials of taking bribes to process his repatriation. Authorities deny that.

He has rented a house in Kandahar before moving to his ancestral home in Helmand province.

Afghan schoolboy Sarfraz, 16, who goes by one name, said he and his father had never visited Afghanistan and did not want to go there now. His grandfather migrated to Pakistan decades ago.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), scrambling to cope with the sudden influx, has set up temporary transit camps where food and medical assistance will be provided.

In a joint statement, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Danish Refugee Council and International Rescue Committee have reported chaotic and desperate scenes among those arriving in Afghanistan.

Pakistani authorities started rounding up foreigners, most of them Afghans, hours before the deadline. Undocumented people who do not leave face arrest and forcible expulsion.

Abdul Nasir Khan, deputy commissioner for Khyber district, said 19,744 Afghans had crossed the Torkham border on Thursday, 147,949 in total since the government announced the deadline. More than 35,000 undocumented Afghans have left through another southwestern Pakistani border crossing at Chaman.

Pakistani authorities said they were open to delaying repatriation for people with health or other issues that would bar them from travelling, including a seven-month pregnant woman who was told to stay in Pakistan to have her baby and then make the journey.

Continue Reading

