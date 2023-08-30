Sport
Azam and Ahmed hit hundreds as Pakistan crush Nepal in Asia Cup
World number one batsman Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed scored punishing hundreds as Pakistan thrashed Nepal by 238 runs in the opening game of the Asia Cup in Multan on Wednesday.
Skipper Azam smashed a 131-ball 151 for his 19th ODI hundred while Ahmed scored an unbeaten 109 in 71 balls for his first as Pakistan piled up 342-6 in 50 overs.
The home team then bundled out Nepal for a mere 104 in 23.4 overs with leg-spinner Shadab Khan taking 4-27 while the pace duo of Haris Rauf took 2-16 and Shaheen Shah Afridi 2-27.
Only Sompal Kami (28), Aarif Sheikh (26) and Gulsan Jha (13) made it into double figures as Nepal struggled against Pakistan’s much-vaunted bowling attack.
The win gives Pakistan, who rose to world number one in the ODI rankings last week, an ideal start and perfect tune up for the high profile clash against arch-rivals India in Pallekele on Saturday.
The Asia Cup is being played on a hybrid model this year with Pakistan hosting four matches and Sri Lanka nine after India refused to tour Pakistan because of political tensions.
Pakistan, India and Nepal are in Group A while title-holders Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are in Group B
Sri Lanka and Bangladesh meet in Pallekele on Thursday.
Azam admitted victory was the perfect platform for the duel against India — first ODI between the arch-rivals since 2019.
“This game was good preparation for the India game because it gave us confidence,” said Azam who became the fastest to 19 ODI hundreds in 102 innings, beating South Africa’s Hashim Amla whose 19 came in 104.
“We want to give 100 percent every match.”
Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel described the match as “a good learning” experience, AFP reported.
“We started well but Azam and Ahmed took the game away,” said Paudel. “We let ourselves down with the bat, but it’s a good learning.”
Nepal, playing in the Asia Cup for the first time, had bowled well to keep the home team down to 124-4 in the 28th over but were helpless in the final overs against the onslaught from Azam and Ahmed.
The pair added a robust 214 off 131 balls for the fifth wicket, which took Pakistan to a formidable total.
Azam cracked 14 boundaries and four sixes while Ahmed hit 11 boundaries and four sixes, helping Pakistan to 129 runs in the last 10 overs including 67 in the final five.
Azam was dropped on 55 when Karan Chhetri put down a caught-and-bowled chance, while Nepal’s ground fielding also often faltered.
Pakistan lost opener Fakhar Zaman for 14 in the sixth over, while Imam-ul-Haq was run out for five to leave Pakistan tottering at 25-2.
Azam added 86 for the third wicket with Mohammad Rizwan (44) before Rizwan was also run out. Agha Salman fell for five, leaving Azam and Ahmed to mount a rescue operation.
Ahmed’s previous best ODI score was 94 not out against New Zealand in Karachi this year.
Fast bowler Kami was the best for Nepal with 2-85.
Tune in daily with Ariana Television
For fans across the country, Ariana Television (ATN) will broadcast all the matches live each day starting at 1:30 pm on Wednesday. Live matches will be broadcast daily through to the final, which will take place in Colombo on September 17.
Afghanistan’s first match in the Group Stage will be on September 3 in Lahore, Pakistan, against Bangladesh. The team will then play Sri Lanka, also in Lahore, on September 5.
CLICK HERE for the broadcasting schedule
Sport
All you need to know about the Asia Cup 2023
The Men’s Asia Cup is set to get underway on Wednesday, 30 August, with six teams poised to battle it out for the coveted title. Sri Lanka and Pakistan are co-hosting this year’s event.
Afghanistan is among the teams and has been placed in Group B along with Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. India, Pakistan, and Nepal are in Group A.
This will be Nepal’s debut in the tournament after they qualified by winning the inaugural ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023, where they overcame the United Arab Emirates in the final by seven wickets.
The tournament started in 1984 in the ODI format, although the recent editions have alternated between ODI and T20I formats. The 2023 edition will be played as an ODI (50-over) competition.
India is the most successful side in the tournament with seven titles (six ODI and one T20I) to their name. Sri Lanka comes in second place with six (five ODI and one T20I) titles. Pakistan has won the Asia Cup twice.
The Asia Cup 2023 will see the two groups comprising three teams playing in round-robin style within their group. Top two sides from each group will then qualify for the Super Four stage.
The Super Four will be another round-robin series of games and the top two sides from there will qualify for the final, to be played on 17 September in Colombo.
Thirteen games will be played in total between 30 August and 17 September. The group stage of the tournament will be played from 30 August to 5 September and three of these games will be played in Pakistan, while the rest will be held in Sri Lanka.
The Super Four stage will run from 6 to 15 September, with five encounters being played in Sri Lanka, and one in Pakistan. The final will be hosted at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka on 17 September.
The Asia Cup will be played across four venues in Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Multan and Lahore will host the Pakistan leg of the tournament, whereas Kandy and Colombo will host the games in Sri Lanka.
Afghanistan goes into the tournament in the aftermath of a 3-0 series loss to Pakistan. However, the side can draw encouragement from their recent ODI performances. They displayed resilience in a 2-1 series loss to Sri Lanka in June and secured a 2-1 ODI series victory against Bangladesh in July. The team will bank on their world-class spinners to excel in the conducive sub-continent conditions.
Afghanistan’s squad:
Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Rashid Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Abdul Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Suliman Safi, Fazalhaq Farooqi
For fans across the country, Ariana Television (ATN) will broadcast all the matches live each day starting at 1:30 pm on Wednesday. Live matches will be broadcast daily through to the final, which will take place in Colombo on September 17.
Afghanistan’s first match in the Group Stage will be on September 3 in Lahore, Pakistan, against Bangladesh. The team will then play Sri Lanka, also in Lahore, on September 5.
CLICK HERE for the broadcasting schedule
Sport
Cricket fans shocked at Naveen’s exclusion from Asia Cup squad
Cricket fans were shocked on Sunday when the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) unveiled the Asia Cup 2023 squad – minus star pacer, Naveen ul-Haq.
After his snub by the ACB, Naveen took to social media to publish a cryptic post. He posted a selfie across his social media profiles and captioned it: “No matter how well your eyes adjust to darkness, you’ll never mistake it for light.”
Cricket experts have however spoken out about the move and say his aggression and game-changing abilities could have been a great addition to the Afghanistan side.
Taking to X, formerly Twitter, fans expressed their disappointment over missing out on the chance to see a clash between Naveen and Virat Kohli – after the two players were involved in a heated argument in May in an IPL when Royal Challengers Bangalore took on Lucknow Super Giants. The moment escalated further after former Indian cricketer and LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir got involved.
The bout garnered major traction across social media, and fans were looking forward to both players facing one another once more in the Asia Cup. However, they were met with disappointment after Naveen was not named in Afghanistan’s squad for the tournament.
Cricktracker reported the reason for the star pacer being left out of the squad is unknown, however, it could be due to fitness reasons as the pacer has been struggling with injuries in recent months.
The Afghanistan Cricket Board on Sunday announced the 17-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 which starts on Wednesday, 30th August 2023.
Hashmatullah Shahidi will captain the team, which includes experienced players such as Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Mohammad Nabi among others.
The batting looks strong with the likes of Gurbaz, Rahmat Shah, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Akhil, and Gulbdain Naib in the team. The pace bowling department comprises Fazalhaq Farooqi, Karim Janat, and Abdul Rahman while the spin bowling looks extremely potent with the likes of Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmed, and Mohammad Nabi.
The tournament promises to be an exciting event as Afghanistan will no doubt look to take lessons from the 3-match ODI series against Pakistan that finished on Saturday. Pakistan clinched the series 3-0.
Afghanistan will start their campaign against Bangladesh at Gaddafi Stadium, in Lahore on 3rd September.
This year’s Asia Cup will be the 16th edition of the tournament, with matches to be played as One Day Internationals (ODIs). It will be jointly hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Six teams will take part.
Originally, the tournament was scheduled to take place in 2021, but it was postponed to 2023 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For fans across the country, Ariana Television (ATN) will broadcast all the matches live each day starting at 1:30 pm on Wednesday August 30. Live matches will be broadcast daily through to the final, which will take place in Colombo on September 17.
Six teams will take part in this year’s tournament – three teams in two groups. India, Nepal, and Pakistan are in Group A; while Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are in Group B.
Afghanistan’s first match in the Group Stage will be on September 3 in Lahore, Pakistan, against Bangladesh. The team will then play Sri Lanka, also in Lahore, on September 5.
CLICK HERE for the broadcasting schedule
Afghanistan squad for the Asia Cup 2023
Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Riaz Hasan, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Akhil, Gulbdain Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Abdul Rahman, S Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, S Safi, Fazallahq Farooqi.
Sport
Afghanistan announce squad for Asia Cup 2023
The Afghanistan Cricket Board has announced the 17-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 starting from 30th August 2023.
Hashmatullah Shahidi will captain the team, which includes experienced players such as Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Mohammad Nabi among others.
The batting looks strong with the likes of Gurbaz, Rahmat Shah, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Akhil, and Gulbdain Naib in the team. The pace bowling department comprises Fazalhaq Farooqi, Karim Janat, and Abdul Rahman while the spin bowling looks extremely potent with the likes of Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmed, and Mohammad Nabi.
The tournament, which gets underway on Wednesday promises to be an exciting event as Afghanistan will no doubt look to take lessons from the 3-match ODI series against Pakistan that finished on Saturday. Pakistan clinched the series 3-0.
Afghanistan will start their campaign against Bangladesh at Gaddafi Stadium, in Lahore on 3rd September.
This year’s Asia Cup will be the 16th edition of the tournament, with matches to be played as One Day Internationals (ODIs). It will be jointly hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Six teams will take part.
Originally, the tournament was scheduled to take place in 2021, but it was postponed to 2023 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For fans across the country, Ariana Television (ATN) will broadcast all the matches live each day starting at 1:30 pm on Wednesday August 30. Live matches will be broadcast daily through to the final, which will take place in Colombo on September 17.
Six teams will take part in this year’s tournament – three teams in two groups. India, Nepal, and Pakistan are in Group A; while Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are in Group B.
Afghanistan’s first match in the Group Stage will be on September 3 in Lahore, Pakistan, against Bangladesh. The team will then play Sri Lanka, also in Lahore, on September 5.
CLICK HERE for the broadcasting schedule
Afghanistan squad for the Asia Cup 2023
Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Riaz Hasan, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Akhil, Gulbdain Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Abdul Rahman, S Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, S Safi, Fazallahq Farooqi.
Large gathering of religious scholars and elders held in Kabul
Azam and Ahmed hit hundreds as Pakistan crush Nepal in Asia Cup
Don’t miss tonight’s rare Super Blue Moon
Tahawol: Gathering of religious scholars in Kabul discussed
Body of 6-year-old Afghan rape victim found in Pakistan
Justin and Sophie Trudeau separate after 18 years of marriage
Afghan-Kazak private sectors seal deals worth $100 million
11 dead and 27 missing in floods around Beijing after days of rain
Mexico bus crash death toll rises to 18, driver detained
Saudi Arabia urges its citizens to quickly leave Lebanon
Tahawol: Gathering of religious scholars in Kabul discussed
Tahawol: Deputy PM’s visit with Iranian delegation discussed
Saar: Concerns over Daesh existence in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: US ties with Afghanistan in last 2 years reviewed
Saar: Afghanistan-China economic, political relations discussed
Trending
-
Sport5 days ago
Asia Cup: Setback for Sri Lanka as 4 key players possibly out with injuries, COVID
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
New crew for the space station launches with 4 astronauts from 4 countries
-
Business5 days ago
China interested in investing in Afghanistan car manufacturing sector
-
Latest News4 days ago
30-member trade delegation from Uzbekistan arrives in Kabul
-
Latest News5 days ago
Disengaging with IEA will create vacuum in Afghanistan: Qatar PM
-
Health4 days ago
33 hospitals at risk of closure in Afghanistan due to lack of funding
-
Health4 days ago
Highly mutated COVID variant found in a number of countries
-
International Sports4 days ago
Roma sign ‘Iranian Messi’ Sardar Azmoun on season-long loan