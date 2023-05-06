Sport
‘Baby Malinga’ leads Chennai to big IPL win over Mumbai
Sri Lanka’s Matheesha Pathirana led an inspired pace attack to help Chennai Super Kings hammer Mumbai Indians by six wickets in a clash of IPL heavyweights on Saturday.
Pathirana, who is called “Baby Malinga” for his slinging action similar to former Sri Lankan pace ace Lasith Malinga, returned figures of 3-15 to limit five-time winners Mumbai to 139-8 in Chennai, AFP reported.
New Zealand opener Devon Conway made 44 as M.S. Dhoni’s Chennai — four-time IPL champions — romped home with 14 balls to spare.
Dhoni praised Pathirana, saying, “People who don’t have any clean action, batsmen have a difficult time picking it. But his consistency, pace makes him special.”
Dhoni advised the youngster to stay away from Test cricket and concentrate on playing “only ICC tournaments with ODIs”.
The left-handed Conway put on a strong opening stand of 46 with Ruturaj Gaikwad and moved second in the batting chart with 458 runs behind Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis (466).
The 41-year-old Dhoni hit the winning run at Chennai’s M.A. Chidambaram Stadium as fans, who are coming in numbers to cheer the superstar cricketer in what is expected to be his last IPL season as player, went wild.
Shivam Dube hit an unbeaten 26 off 18 balls as Chennai jumped a spot to second behind table-toppers Gujarat Titans in the 10-team table.
Chennai’s bowlers set up victory after they rattled the Mumbai top-order including the key wickets of Cameron Green, out for six after opening the batting, and skipper Rohit Sharma, dismissed for a second successive duck after coming at number three.
The opening pace duo of Deepak Chahar and Tushar Deshpande reduced Mumbai to 14-3 inside three overs before Nehal Wadhera (64) and Suryakumar Yadav (26) attempted to rebuild in their stand of 55.
Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja sent back Suryakumar and the 20-year-old Pathirana, who has played one T20 for Sri Lanka, bowled Wadhera with a yorker — his main weapon — to take the steam out of the Mumbai batting.
Pathirana with a unique celebration of his hands in front of his chest and eyes in meditation said, “I’m a die-hard fan of Cristiano Ronaldo and have modeled my celebration after him.”
Wickets kept tumbling as the dangerous Tim David fell for two off Deshpande and Pathirana got South African batsman Tristan Stubbs for 20.
England’s Livingstone strikes form in IPL after injury woes
Liam Livingstone said he was finally shaking off the rust following his return from injury after the England all-rounder cracked an unbeaten 82 for Punjab Kings in their six-wicket loss to Mumbai in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday.
The 29-year-old was sidelined for nearly five months after sustaining a knee injury on his test debut against Pakistan in Rawalpindi late last year and only returned to action in the IPL last month, reuters reported.
After scoring 40 against Chennai Super Kings last time out he hit his first half-century of the season against Mumbai, his 42-ball effort containing seven fours and four sixes including three huge hits in a row off England team mate Jofra Archer.
“It’s nice to get going. I had lunch with Jofra today (Wednesday) and he said that he was coming at me,” Livingstone said. “It was one of those pitches you felt you could get hold of the seam.
“It’s nice personally to finally get a few out of the middle after a bit of a rusty start to the tournament.”
Livingstone shared an unbroken partnership of 119 with Jitesh Sharma (49 not out) as Punjab posted 214-3 in their 20 overs but Ishan Kishan (75) and Suryakumar Yadav (66) helped Indians reach their target with seven balls remaining.
Punjab are seventh with 10 points from as many games, level with three other sides who have all played one match less.
IPL: ‘World of pressure’ as Tendulkar’s son steps out of father’s shadow
Arjun Tendulkar is finding the going tough trying to step out of his famous dad Sachin’s shadow.
Last month Arun played for the first time in an IPL match – for his dad’s old team Mumbai Indians – and returned solid if not spectacular figures of 0-17.
For context, by the time his dad was the same age he was captain of India, had 10 Test centuries – his first aged only 17 – and was on his way to achieving god-like status at home.
Sachin went on to become the top-scoring Test batsman of all time and when he retired in 2013 it was a national tragedy.
Indian media and fans are salivating at the idea of another Tendulkar wearing the Indian colors.
However, Arjun still has a long way to go to prove that he has the ability to play regularly in the IPL, never mind for his country.
And with a father like his, the weight of expectation is huge.
“Just being a Tendulkar will turn the spotlight on you,” veteran cricket journalist Ayaz Memon told AFP.
“Along with that comes a whole world of pressure, you can’t escape.
“So that’s what young Arjun has lived through all his life. The expectations multiply and the scrutiny will get harsher and harsher.”
Arjun was signed by Mumbai Indians in 2021 but the recent home match against Kolkata in front of a packed, ecstatic crowd was the first time he had played.
When captain Rohit Sharma told him to bowl it was such a big moment that Sachin was in tears, according to former West Indies cricketer and commentator Ian Bishop.
It was in the next game that Arjun made his mark.
He took his debut wicket – a feat even his father couldn’t achieve during his IPL career – and defended 20 runs in the final over. That spoke of his nerve as much as his ability.
A nervous Sachin watched his son’s last-over heroics and later tweeted: “And finally a Tendulkar has an IPL wicket!”
The euphoria was soon forgotten, however, when in Mumbai’s next match he was smashed for 31 runs in an over, with social media full of accusations of nepotism.
Arjun played one more match and took one more wicket before being benched.
Rohit admitted the decision was tough but said it was more about selecting a side to suit the conditions, rather than Arjun’s performance.
So how good is he?
Standing at over six feet (1.83 metres) tall, the youngster made his T20 debut for a domestic team in Mumbai in 2021, but failed to do enough to nail down a place in the team.
He shifted to Goa in the search for regular action and played seven first-class matches for them.
Arjun can swing the ball off the pitch but lacks speed, with his fastest deliveries coming at just about 130 kph. The quickest bowlers are in the 145-160 kph range.
Mumbai bowling coach Shane Bond said that “we will work on increasing his pace”.
Arjun spoke recently about his relationship with his famous father, saying that they “talk a lot about cricket”.
“We talk tactics and plans,” he said.
“I just focused on my release and the lengths I want to bowl. If it swings, it is a bonus. If it doesn’t, so be it.”
IPL: Chennai-Lucknow clash washed out
Former Indian skipper M.S. Dhoni on Wednesday teased fans about whether this IPL would be his last, before the T20 tournament witnessed its first washout of the season with the match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants called off.
Hosts Lucknow were 125-7 in 19.2 overs when rain interrupted play in the north Indian city. After an hour and 40 minutes of waiting, the officials decided the points would be shared between the teams, abandoning the game, AFP reported.
Earlier, Dhoni, 41, got the crowd going when he gave the television presenter a tongue-in-cheek answer regarding whether he was retiring from the tournament.
The ongoing season is expected to be Dhoni’s last as a player, but when cricketer-turned-commentator Danny Morrison asked the India legend whether he was enjoying his “swansong tour”, Dhoni replied: “Well, you have decided it’s my last.”
The reply made the fans roar and Morrison said: “I love it, he is going to come back. He is coming back to play next year.”
The Indian wicketkeeper-batsman, who has led Chennai to four IPL titles, is getting a rousing reception at every venue this year, with fans turning up in Chennai’s yellow to cheer him on.
Dhoni had last month thanked the packed crowd at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens, saying: “They are trying to give me a farewell.”
Dhoni, who flourished in the role of an innings finisher at his peak, led India to two World Cup titles, including T20’s inaugural showpiece event in 2007.
He carried his batting form and acumen for leadership to the IPL, enjoying a fan base of millions, who fondly call him “Thala”, or “leader” in the Tamil language.
In Lucknow, Ayush Badoni was unbeaten on 59 after he lifted the hosts from a precarious 44-5 in the absence of regular skipper K.L. Rahul, who was injured in the previous match.
Chennai spinner Moeen Ali returned impressive figures of 2-13 from his four overs.
