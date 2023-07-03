World
Baltimore mass shooting leaves 2 dead; half of 28 injured were children
A mass shooting early on Sunday at an outdoor neighborhood block party in Baltimore, Maryland, left two people dead and 28 others injured, about half of them children, as investigators sought the public’s help in tracking down multiple suspects, police said.
Authorities offered no motive for the gun violence, which erupted at about 12:35 a.m. local time in a courtyard of grass and pavement between a pair of two-story row house structures in South Baltimore’s Brooklyn Homes community, Reuters reported.
The two people slain in the hail of gunfire were identified by police only as an 18-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man. As of Sunday afternoon, nine others wounded remained hospitalized, a few of them listed in critical condition, police told reporters.
Among the 28 survivors who were injured were an estimated 14 who were under the age of 18, said Richard Worley, acting commissioner of the Baltimore Police Department, noting that they were still trying to confirm victims’ ages.
Baltimore television station WBAL-TV, an NBC affiliate, reported that ages of those who were injured ranged from 13 to 32.
The shooting likely ranks as Baltimore’s largest single act of gun violence in terms of number of victims dating back to 2014, according to the Baltimore Sun newspaper, citing the earliest data kept by the nonprofit Gun Violence Archive.
The extent of the carnage was notable even for a city that has long grappled with high levels of homicide and other violent crimes.
Worley said police were searching for multiple suspects, and he appealed to the community to come forward with any information or videos that might help investigators identify the perpetrators.
“We know for sure there are more than one. We don’t know how many (suspects),” Worley said.
One resident of the neighborhood, Terry Brown, told the Baltimore Sun said he was standing outside his home when he heard the crackle of gunfire, followed by a stampede of people fleeing in panic for cover.
“It was chaos,” Brown said. “Parents were running around looking for their children, hollering and screaming, and don’t know if their child has a bullet in them.”
Mayor Brandon Scott called the shooting a reckless, cowardly act,” and vowed that those responsible would be brought to justice. “We will not stop until we find you, and we will find you.”
The tragedy rattled the city of Baltimore, Maryland’s most populous city, 64 km northeast of Washington D.C., at the start of the Fourth of July holiday weekend, at a time when Americans typically gather for parades, barbecues and fireworks.
Local media reported that hundreds had attended the “Brooklyn Day” block party, which featured pony rides, dancing and refreshments.
One witness interviewed by television station Fox 45 recounted hearing 20 to 30 gunshots.
Television footage of the crime scene on Sunday showed police tape blocking off a grassy area littered with overturned tables, cups, plates, and other trash from the event.
World
Syria says it repels Israeli strike, anti-aircraft missile fragments hit Israel
Syria said it repelled a missile salvo on Sunday from Israel, where police reported that remnants of a Syrian anti-aircraft missile struck a remote town without causing injuries.
Israel has in recent months intensified strikes on Syrian airports and air bases to disrupt Iran’s increasing use of aerial supply lines to deliver arms to allies in Syria and Lebanon, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Reuters reported.
Syrian state media said air defences intercepted Israeli missiles across central parts of the country, downing most of them. A Syrian army statement said missiles that flew over parts of Lebanon’s capital Beirut hit locations in the vicinity of the city of Homs, resulting only in material damage.
An Israeli military spokesperson said warplanes struck targets including a Syrian air defence battery from which an anti-aircraft missile was launched towards Israel.
The Israeli military said its warplanes were unscathed.
World
France riots: 45,000 police, armored vehicles deployed to quell unrest
France was reeling on Saturday from a fourth night of rioting as the family of Nahel M, whose shooting by a police officer sparked the unrest, prepared for the teenager’s funeral.
The government deployed 45,000 police and several armored vehicles overnight to tackle the worst crisis of President Emmanuel Macron’s leadership since the Yellow Vest protests, Reuters reported.
France’s interior ministry said that 994 people had been arrested, compared with 875 the previous night, in violence which it said on Twitter was “lower in intensity”.
Nahel, a 17-year-old of Algerian and Moroccan descent, was shot during a traffic stop on Tuesday in the French capital’s Nanterre suburb. A private funeral was due to be held later on Saturday, sources told Reuters.
Roads leading to the funeral parlor and the cemetery would be shut off, a Reuters witness said.
Nahel’s death, caught on video, has reignited longstanding complaints by poor and racially mixed urban communities of police violence and racism. Macron had denied there is systemic racism inside French law enforcement agencies.
Buildings and vehicles have been torched and stores looted in the unrest, which has spread nationwide, including to cities such as Marseille, Lyon, Toulouse, Strasbourg and Lille.
More than 200 police officers have been injured and hundreds of rioters and have been arrested, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said, adding their average age was 17.
Friday night’s arrests included 80 people in Marseille, which is home to many people of North African descent.
Social media images showed an explosion rocking the old port area of the southern city, but authorities said they did not believe there were any casualties.
Rioters in the center of France’s second-largest city looted a gun store and stole hunting rifles but no ammunition, police said. One person was arrested with a rifle likely from the store, police said. The store was now being guarded by police.
Marseille Mayor Benoit Payan called on the French government to send extra troops to tackle “pillaging and violence” in the city, where three police officers were slightly wounded early on Saturday. A police helicopter flew overhead.
In Lyon, France’s third-largest city, the police deployed armored personnel carriers and a helicopter.
And in Paris, police cleared protesters from the iconic central Place de la Concorde square on Friday night.
Darmanin had asked local authorities to halt bus and tram traffic, while Macron earlier urged parents to keep children off the streets.
The unrest has revived memories of three weeks of nationwide riots in 2005 that forced then President Jacques Chirac to declare a state of emergency following the death of two young men electrocuted in a power substation as they hid from police.
Players from the national soccer team issued a rare statement calling for calm. “Violence must stop to leave way for mourning, dialogue and reconstruction,” they said, in a statement posted on star Kylian Mbappe’s Instagram account.
Looters have ransacked dozens of shops and torched some 2,000 vehicles since the riots started.
Events including two concerts at the Stade de France on the outskirts of Paris were canceled, while Tour de France organizers said they were ready to adapt to any situation when the cycle race enters the country on Monday from Spain.
Macron left a European Union summit in Brussels early to attend a second cabinet crisis meeting in two days and asked social media to remove “the most sensitive” footage of rioting and to disclose identities of users fomenting violence.
Videos on social media showed urban landscapes ablaze. A tram was set alight in the eastern city of Lyon and 12 buses gutted in a depot in Aubervilliers, northern Paris.
Darmanin met representatives from Meta, Twitter, Snapchat and TikTok. Snapchat said it had zero tolerance for content that promoted violence.
World
Heat wave in Mexico leaves at least 100 dead, authorities say
At least 100 people have died over the past two weeks in Mexico due to heat-related causes as temperatures climbed close to 50 degrees Celsius (122 Fahrenheit) in parts of the country, the health ministry said on Thursday.
A three-week-long heat wave this month strained the energy grid with record demand, forced authorities to suspend classes in some areas and left many Mexicans sweltering, Reuters reported.
Over two-thirds of the deaths came the week of June 18-24, with the remainder the previous week, the ministry said in a report on extreme temperatures. During the same period last year just one heat-related fatality was registered.
Nearly all the deaths were attributed to heat stroke, with a handful from dehydration. Around 64% of the deaths occurred in northern state of Nuevo Leon bordering Texas. Most of the rest were in neighboring Tamaulipas and Veracruz on the Gulf coast.
In recent days, temperatures have fallen as the rainy season has brought much-needed precipitation, read the report.
However, some northern cities are still seeing high temperatures. In the state of Sonora, the town of Aconchi saw highs of 49 degrees Celsius (120 Fahrenheit) on Wednesday.
Russia’s Putin to address Shanghai Cooperation Organization with Iran set to join
Japan to provide scholarships to Afghan students
Nissanka century books Sri Lanka’s World Cup spot
UN unveils new strategic framework for supporting Afghans
Baltimore mass shooting leaves 2 dead; half of 28 injured were children
Gmail is adding more AI to help you find important emails faster
Pakistan’s embattled Imran Khan faces blackout on local media
Trains cross site of Indian rail disaster as services resume
Families, rescuers search for victims of India’s worst train crash in decades
Reports emerge that India vs Afghanistan ODI series ‘to be postponed’
Tahawol: IEA’s efforts in economy sector discussed
Saar: US’s remarks on al Qaeda group discussed
Tahawol: Al-Qaeda group failure in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Calls for removing restrictions on Afghan women
Tahawol: IEA’s relations with neighboring countries reviewed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA ramps up security over Eid-ul-Adha
-
Sport4 days ago
ICC agrees to Pakistan’s demand on World Cup warm-up matches
-
Regional4 days ago
Armed man killed in gunfire exchange near US consulate in Saudi Arabia
-
Latest News5 days ago
Iraqi man burns Holy Quran outside a Stockholm mosque
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA strongly condemns burning of Holy Quran in Sweden
-
Latest News4 days ago
Philippines president: No deal yet on housing Afghan refugees
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA rejects Gallup survey suggesting Afghanistan is least positive country
-
Sport3 days ago
Zimbabwe move closer to World Cup with Oman win