Bangladesh beats Afghanistan despite Janat hat-trick
Afghanistan’s Karim Janat grabbed a hat-trick in the final over but Bangladesh held their nerve to sneak a two-wicket win with just a ball to spare in the first T20 international in Sylhet on Friday.
The hosts seemed to be cruising towards victory in the first encounter of the two-match series after Towhid Hridoy and Shamim Hossain put on 73 runs for the fifth wicket in reply to Afghanistan’s 154-7.
Then drama erupted at the Sylhet International Stadium.
Rashid Khan removed Shamim for 33 to break the partnership, but Bangladesh were still favorites needing only six runs from the final over, AFP reported.
Instead Janat dismissed Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed and Nasum Ahmed with the second, third and fourth balls of the over, leaving the hosts still two runs away.
Shoriful Islam came in at number 10 to strike a powerful shot that raced to boundary, earning Bangladesh a dramatic win.
Hridoy remained unbeaten on 47 at the non-striker’s end as Janat finished with 3-15.
“We had the belief, all our tail-enders can bat. It was Shoriful’s turn today but Miraz could have finished it,” said Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan.
Rashid, the Afghanistan captain, lamented his side’s inability to defend their total.
“With the bowling unit we have, that total was enough but in T20 one innings can take away the game from you,” he said.
The visitors struggled at the start of their innings, losing their first four wickets for 52 runs after Shakib won the toss and elected to bowl.
But Mohammad Nabi scored an unbeaten 54 from 40 balls to give Afghanistan a competitive score.
He hit the first ball he faced for four to signal his intent and kept the scoreboard ticking over, with the occasional boundary.
Najibullah Zadran provided him brief support with a run-a-ball 23 before falling to Mehidy, while Azmatullah Omarzai hit four sixes to score 33 off 18 deliveries, ensuring Afghanistan never lost their way completely.
Shakib was the hosts’ most successful bowler with 2-27.
Similarly Bangladesh were reduced to 64-4 as Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Omarzai and Fareed Ahmed each claimed a wicket before Hridoy and Shamim mounted the comeback.
The second match of the series will be held at the same ground on Sunday.
Rashid says players being watched now for next year’s T20 World Cup
Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan has said that his side has already set their sights on the next T20 World Cup, in 2024, and that the upcoming T20Is against Bangladesh are part of their “process”.
Speaking to journalists ahead of Friday’s T20I in Sylhet, Rashid said players are being looked at now with next year’s World Cup in mind.
“It’s just not that we are focusing on one series at a time, it’s just about focusing on how we gonna be in the next [T20] World Cup and that has been started now,” Rashid said.
“At the moment we had around 22 to 23 players in the group and we just mixed it up to see what is best for us as a team and we give the most opportunity to the guys and they can deliver. I feel like we have a good time but if we have a process to go through we gonna be well prepared for the World Cup,” he added.
Rashid also admitted that he doesn’t want his teammates to worry about the end result and just focus on the process every time. “For me, I don’t think about the result,” he said.
“And this is something which is very clear to the team. Don’t put that on your side to win the games. For me, the important thing is preparation and giving 100 percent on the ground whether that’s in bowling, batting and fielding,” he said.
Afghanistan take on Bangladesh in the first of two T20Is on Friday – with Rashid steering the team. The second of two T20Is will be played on Sunday – both in Sylhet.
Afghanistan A beat Oman A by 72 runs in Emerging Teams Asia Cup
Afghanistan A defeated Oman A by 72 runs in their first match of ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 in Sri Lanka on Thursday.
Batting first after winning the toss, Afghanistan A posted 267-8 from 49 overs in Colombo Cricket Club Ground.
Zubaid Akbari blasted 79 off 84 balls, including 14 fours and he was declared player of the match.
Captain Shahidullah and Ikram Alikhil followed him with 45 and 34 runs.
Chasing the 268-run target, Oman A were all out in the 40.3 overs after scoring 195 runs, with Ayaan Khan and Shoaib Khan hitting 47 each.
Mohammad Ibrahim and Zia-ur-Rehman bowled brilliantly as they took three wickets each.
Afghanistan A will next play hosts Sri Lanka A in the same ground on Saturday.
Messi mania engulfs Miami ahead of Argentine soccer superstar’s arrival
A hamburger and drink combination called Lionel Messi and a huge sketch of the soccer star’s smiling face on a restaurant wall beside a viral meme from the 2022 World Cup is testimony to the excitement over the imminent arrival in Miami of the Argentine soccer legend.
There is no hiding the euphoria generated by Messi in Miami as he begins the new Major League Soccer phase of his career in one of the most Latino cities in the United States. But his arrival is also bringing a note of sadness as fans know that at age 36 he is nearing the end of his career.
Messi announced on June 7 that he will play for Inter Miami in a move that is expected to revitalize soccer in the United States and South Florida with one of the sporting world’s best-known figures. More than 100,000 Argentines live in Miami, which will host World Cup matches in 2026, Associated Press reported.
The seven-time winner of the Ballon d’Or, the soccer world’s most prestigious individual award, is coming off two years with Paris Saint-Germain and is expected to make his Inter Miami debut against Mexican team Cruz Azul on July 21.
In a career spanning more than 17 years with his country’s national team, Messi has scored more than 100 goals, including two against France at the 2022 World Cup, a match Argentina won on penalties.
“I love that he’s in Miami because my children will be able to experience him like I experienced (fellow Argentina soccer star Diego) Maradona,” said Maximiliano Alvarez, one of the owners of the Fiorito restaurant, where a wall has a giant mural of Messi. “It also makes me sad, nostalgic, because it looks like it is the beginning of his retirement.”
“Coming to this league is not the same as playing in the European league,” said the Argentine businessman.
Álvarez and his brother Cristian had the original mural with Messi’s face painted in the restaurant in 2018, when many people criticized the soccer star for his role in the Argentine national team’s poor performance. His idea was to honor him and the resilience he brings, never giving up.
In 2021, they renovated the restaurant in Little Haiti in northeast Miami with another mural of Messi on the same wall, this one by Chilean-American artist Claudio Picasso.
To the south, in Wynwood district, an area near downtown Miami known for its warehouse-turned-art galleries, other artists have painted murals of Messi. One is two giant images of the player, one with a smiling face, the other another running as if in a game. And there are plans for more, including a 10-meter-high mural of Messi kissing the World Cup in an open parking lot.
Near Miami Beach, at the Café Ragazzi of Argentine-Venezuelan singer-songwriter Ricardo Montaner, they are waiting for his return.
Messi was there on vacation after he won the America’s Cup with Argentina in 2021. The star caused an uproar in the restaurant as fans came to greet him, forcing staff, including waiters and kitchen workers, to form a wall around him to protect him and allow him to exit his car.
Now they want to offer the soccer legend more privacy and are thinking of putting up curtains.
“We are waiting for you in Miami with open arms,” said Emiliano Valdés, the café’s general manager. “He is revolutionizing the entire city and has not yet arrived.”
