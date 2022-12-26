Latest News
Baradar and Iranian delegation discuses political and economic relations
The Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, on Sunday met with an Iranian delegation led by Hassan Kazemi Qomi, special representative and acting ambassador to Afghanistan.
According to a statement from Baradar’s office, during the meeting, the two sides discussed the political and economic relations between the two countries.
They also discussed the situation of Afghan refugees in Iran, the statement said.
“Mr. Baradar Akhund described the current situation in Afghanistan as a good opportunity to step up joint cooperation between the two countries, and added that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is ready for any kind of cooperation regarding the investment by the Islamic Republic of Iran in the fields of mines, energy, and agriculture,” added the statement.
On the other hand, the Iranian delegation described the new situation in Afghanistan as unprecedented and emphasized that Afghans and countries in the region should optimally benefit from it.
Qomi, head of the Iranian delegation, said that Iran is ready to collaborate with Afghanistan in the economic sphere and that it has sufficient experience in mining and agriculture and is ready to make investments in these sectors.
The two sides also reviewed the issue of Afghan refugees in Iran during the discussion, and Mr. Baradar commended Iran for taking in Afghan refugees and emphasized on strengthening relations between the two countries.
The statement called the meeting as “constructive” and a way of fostering relationships and economic development.
Turkmenistan to extend electricity supplies to Afghanistan
Turkmenistan will extend electricity supplies to Afghanistan, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reported.
In particular, the state electricity corporation Turkmenenergo is allowed to conclude an agreement to extend the contracts concluded with the Afghan company Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat. The company is also allowed to set the volume and price of electricity supplied.
This decree was signed by Turkmen President Serdar Berdymukhamedov. For many years Turkmenistan has been providing electricity to Afghanistan.
This comes as electricity outages in Afghanistan have increased in recent weeks.
“Every winter, we face lack of electricity and it greatly affects us,” said Mohamad Kazim Saiqal, a resident of Herat.
The import of around 80 percent of Afghanistan’s grid-supplied electricity comes from neighboring Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Iran and Turkmenistan.
Experts say Afghanistan has enough natural resources to become self-reliant on electricity and even export it.
“We can develop the 10 hydropower dams that exist. We can build new dams,” said Sayed Massoud, an expert on economic affairs.
International pressures on IEA will lead to instability in Afghanistan: Muttaqi
Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi says international pressures against the Islamic Emirate will lead Afghanistan to uncontrollable insecurity and instability.
In an event titled “waiver of tax penalties, supporting industry and trade” held on Sunday at the presidential palace, Muttaqi made these statements.
The foreign minister has said that continuing any pressure on the Islamic Emirate will not benefit any side.
“If anyone puts high pressure on Afghanistan, it means that it will lead Afghanistan to insecurity and instability, and this time no one will be able to control it, but this is not in the interest of anyone,” said Muttaqi.
Referring to the recent security incidents in the country, he also said that some foreign circles are involved in making the situation unsafe in Afghanistan.
“Today, in the security concerns, ask the intelligence whether internal or external hands are involved. Where do those who are arrested in connection with these events come from?” he asked.
“That’s why we call on Afghanistan’s neighbors that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan is beneficial to the entire region.”
Muttaqi still does not consider the recent border tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan to the benefit of any side and asks this country to adhere to the principles of diplomacy and neighborliness towards Afghanistan.
“We appeal to Pakistan that border tensions are neither for your benefit nor for our benefit, we ask you [Pakistan] the same when we address you as a Muslim brother,” he said.
“When we provided you [Pakistan] the transitway to Central Asia, we also ask you to provide us the transitway,” he added.
Meanwhile, the IEA’s foreign minister has also called on the international community to take the path of negotiation and dialogue with the Islamic Emirate instead of applying pressure, because according to him, the only solution to Afghanistan’s problems is negotiation.
EU, US condemn IEA’s decision barring females from working in NGOs
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has ordered all national and international NGOs to stop their female employees from working, citing “serious complaints” about their dress code.
The order, issued by the Ministry of Economy, threatened to suspend the operating licences of NGOs that failed to implement the directive.
“There have been serious complaints regarding the non-observance of the Islamic hijab and other rules and regulations pertaining to the work of females in national and international organisations,” said a statement sent to all NGOs.
“The ministry of economy… instructs all organisations to stop females from working until further notice,” the statement said.
“In case of ignoring the directive, the license of the organisation which has been issued by this ministry, will be cancelled,” it added.
The latest restriction comes less than a week after the IEA authorities suspended university education for women, prompting global outrage and protests.
The EU strongly condemned the IEA’s ban on women working for NGOs in Afghanistan and said it was assessing the impact on its aid to the country.
“We are assessing the situation and the impact it will have on our aid on the ground,” an EU spokesperson told AFP in a statement.
The EU is a major supporter of aid organisations that work in Afghanistan. However it does not recognize IEA as the country’s official government.
EU foreign policy chief’s spokeswoman Nabila Massrali said: “Our foremost concern will continue to be the welfare, rights, and freedoms of the people of Afghanistan.”
She said the ban on women working for NGOs “is another harsh restriction on the ability of women in Afghanistan to exercise their human rights and fundamental freedoms and a clear breach of humanitarian principles”.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also warned that an IEA order for women to be barred from working for NGOs would disrupt aid delivery and could be “devastating” for Afghanistan.
“Deeply concerned that the Taliban’s (IEA) ban on women delivering humanitarian aid in Afghanistan will disrupt vital and life-saving assistance to millions,” Blinken tweeted.
“This decision could be devastating for the Afghan people.”
Dozens of national and international NGOs continue to work in several sectors across remote areas of Afghanistan, and many of their employees are women.
It was not immediately clear whether the order applied to United Nations agencies, which have a large presence in Afghanistan and often deal with NGOs registered there to carry out their humanitarian work.
Economy Ministry’s spokesperson, Abdulrahman Habib, said the letter, banning women’s work, applied to organisations under Afghanistan’s coordinating body for humanitarian organisations, known as ACBAR. That body does not include the UN, but includes over 180 local and international NGOs.
Top officials from the United Nations and dozens of NGOs operating in Afghanistan are meeting in Kabul Sunday to discuss the way ahead after the IEA authorities ordered all NGOs to stop women employees from working, aid officials said.
“A meeting of Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) is scheduled later today to consult and discuss how to tackle this issue,” Tapiwa Gomo, public information officer for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, told AFP.
The HCT comprises top UN officials and representatives of dozens of Afghan and international NGOs who coordinate distribution of aid across the country.
The meeting will discuss whether to suspend all aid work following the latest IEA directive, some NGO officials said.
The United Nations, which said it would seek an explanation from the IEA about the order, condemned the ministry’s directive.
The ban comes at a time when millions across the country depend on humanitarian aid provided by international donors through a vast network of NGOs.
Meanwhile, the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, at an event in Kabul under the title of “Waiver of Tax Penalties, Supporting Industry and Trade”, said that IEA considers itself responsible towards the people of the country.
“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is responsible towards the people including businessmen and industrialists, so it is necessary to provide them with facilities in every area and protect their property and dignity,” Baradar said.
Speaking in the event, Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said that the government is responsible for the health, economy, education and other legal rights of the citizens.
“When we call ourselves rulers, then we are also responsible for the health, economy, education and other rights of the people. We made a lot of efforts to establish the Islamic system. Many problems have been solved and many more problems remain for which we must soon find solutions,” Muttaqi said.
