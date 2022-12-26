Latest News
4 NGOs suspend work in Afghanistan after IEA bar women
Four international aid agencies including Save the Children said on Sunday they were suspending their humanitarian programmes in Afghanistan in response to the Taliban-run administration’s order to stop female employees from working, Reuters reported.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Saturday ordered all local and foreign non-governmental organisations (NGOs) not to let female staff work until further notice. It said the move, which was condemned globally, was justified because some women had not adhered to the IEA’s interpretation of Islamic dress code for women.
Three NGOs – Save the Children, Norwegian Refugee Council and CARE International – said in a joint statement that they were suspending their programmes as they awaited clarity on the IEA’s order, read the report.
“We cannot effectively reach children, women and men in desperate need in Afghanistan without our female staff,” the statement said, adding that, without women driving the effort, they would not have reached millions of Afghans in need since August last year.
Separately, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) said in a statement that it was suspending its services in the country, citing similar reasons. IRC said it employs more than 8,000 people in Afghanistan, over 3,000 of whom are women.
The suspension of some aid programmes that millions of Afghans access comes at a time when more than half the population relies on humanitarian aid, according to aid agencies, and during the mountainous nation’s coldest season, Reuters reported.
Save the Children, Norwegian Refugee Council and CARE International also highlighted the effect of the ban on female staff on thousands more jobs in the midst of an economic crisis.
Earlier, international aid agency AfghanAid said it was immediately suspending operations while it consulted with other organisations, and that other NGOs were taking similar actions.
The International Committee of the Red Cross in Afghanistan also on Sunday expressed concern at the move and an earlier bar on women from attending university, warning of “catastrophic humanitarian consequences in the short to long term”.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, hit back at the criticism, saying all institutions wanting to operate in Afghanistan are obliged to comply with the rules of the country.
“We do not allow anyone to talk rubbish or make threats regarding the decisions of our leaders under the title of humanitarian aid,” Mujahid said in a post on Twitter, referring to a statement by the head of US Mission to Afghanistan.
Chargé d’Affaires Karen Decker had taken to Twitter to question how the IEA planned to prevent hunger among women and children following the ban. She pointed out that the United States was the largest humanitarian aid donor to the country.
Latest News
IEA foreign minister urges Iran to release Afghan prisoners
Amir Khan Muttaqi, foreign minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), on Sunday called on Iran to release Afghans held in its prisons.
Muttaqi made the request in a meeting with Hassan Kazemi Qomi, Iran’s special envoy and newly-appointed acting ambassador in Kabul.
During the meeting, the sides also discussed investment in infrastructure and economic projects in areas including mines, energy and railway, according to a statement issued by the IEA’s foreign ministry.
The statement said that Muttaqi called for resolving challenges related to Afghan refugees’ bank accounts, for which the Iranian envoy assured full assistance.
Iran currently hosts about 3 million Afghan refugees.
Earlier on Sunday, Qomi met with the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund. According to a statement from Baradar’s office, the two sides discussed the political and economic relations between the two countries as well as the issue of Afghan refugees.
Latest News
Potzel calls on Western nations to reopen their embassies in Kabul
The UN Secretary General’s deputy special representative for Afghanistan, Markus Potzel, has called on Germany and other Western countries to reopen their embassies in Kabul.
Potzel, who was German ambassador to Afghanistan between 2014 and 2016, believes that a diplomatic presence in Kabul would allow for a “better assessment of the situation” rather than from a distance.
“It’s difficult to do it from Doha or Berlin,” the UN representative has assessed in an interview for RND.
“Germany and other Western countries have interests in Afghanistan, let’s not forget that,” said Potzel, for whom it would be a good idea for more Western countries to have representation in the Afghan capital again.
Potzel, however, clarified that having a diplomatic legation there does not necessarily imply “recognition of the Taliban (IEA) regime,” but rather an interest in a stable Afghanistan in which the Islamic State [Daesh] would not find it easy to develop, he explained.
“The international community has an interest in combating terrorism. It has an interest in ensuring that the people of the country are offered prospects so that there is no repeat of a wave of refugees like the one we saw in 2015. These are all interests that, in my opinion, are worth fighting for and being present on the ground,” he stressed.
“The humanitarian situation is precarious. Winter has arrived. People need fuel, they need something to eat, they need medicine (…) On the one hand, we don’t want to support the regime, and on the other hand, we don’t want to let people down,” he added.
This comes meanwhile the reopening of embassies and diplomatic missions of countries in Afghanistan is one of the long-standing wishes of the Islamic Emirate, which has been emphasized many times by government officials, especially by Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi.
Latest News
Baradar and Iranian delegation discuss political and economic relations
The Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, on Sunday met with an Iranian delegation led by Hassan Kazemi Qomi, special representative and acting ambassador to Afghanistan.
According to a statement from Baradar’s office, during the meeting, the two sides discussed the political and economic relations between the two countries.
They also discussed the situation of Afghan refugees in Iran, the statement said.
“Mr. Baradar Akhund described the current situation in Afghanistan as a good opportunity to step up joint cooperation between the two countries, and added that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is ready for any kind of cooperation regarding the investment by the Islamic Republic of Iran in the fields of mines, energy, and agriculture,” added the statement.
On the other hand, the Iranian delegation described the new situation in Afghanistan as unprecedented and emphasized that Afghans and countries in the region should optimally benefit from it.
Qomi, head of the Iranian delegation, said that Iran is ready to collaborate with Afghanistan in the economic sphere and that it has sufficient experience in mining and agriculture and is ready to make investments in these sectors.
The two sides also reviewed the issue of Afghan refugees in Iran during the discussion, and Mr. Baradar commended Iran for taking in Afghan refugees and emphasized on strengthening relations between the two countries.
The statement called the meeting as “constructive” and a way of fostering relationships and economic development.
IEA foreign minister urges Iran to release Afghan prisoners
Potzel calls on Western nations to reopen their embassies in Kabul
China races to vaccinate elderly, but many are reluctant
4 NGOs suspend work in Afghanistan after IEA bar women
Badakhshan Police Chief killed in a blast
Air corridor agreement signed between Afghanistan and India: MoIC
Explosion at Samangan’s madrasa leaves 15 dead
Afghanistan exports biscuits to Kazakhstan
MoIC ships large consignment of Afghan products to Europe
IEA meets Chinese reps at Mes Aynak copper mine in Logar province
Tahawol: Reactions over ban on female staff of NGOs discussed
Saar: Waiver of tax penalties by IEA discussed
Tahawol: Russia hosting Intra-Afghan dialogue discussed
Saar: Efforts for reopening of universities for girls discussed
Tahawol: Reactions to suspension of women from universities discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan’s foreign minister tells IEA banned TTP is Pakistan’s ‘red line’
-
Sport4 days ago
Real Madrid preparing a 1 billion euro deal to sign Kylian Mbappe
-
COVID-194 days ago
WHO concerned over increasing reports of severe COVID-19 cases in China
-
Saar5 days ago
Saar: Suspension of women from universities discussed
-
Health3 days ago
Millions of Afghan children inoculated against measles, polio in nationwide campaign
-
Featured5 days ago
Fans disappointed as Argentina World Cup victory parade ends abruptly
-
Latest News3 days ago
Chromite mine discovered in Kandahar’s Daman district
-
Sport2 days ago
Ariana Television’s ‘sporting’ year in review