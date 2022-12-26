Baradar and Iranian delegation discuss political and economic relations

(Last Updated On: December 26, 2022)

The Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, on Sunday met with an Iranian delegation led by Hassan Kazemi Qomi, special representative and acting ambassador to Afghanistan.

According to a statement from Baradar’s office, during the meeting, the two sides discussed the political and economic relations between the two countries.

They also discussed the situation of Afghan refugees in Iran, the statement said.

“Mr. Baradar Akhund described the current situation in Afghanistan as a good opportunity to step up joint cooperation between the two countries, and added that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is ready for any kind of cooperation regarding the investment by the Islamic Republic of Iran in the fields of mines, energy, and agriculture,” added the statement.

On the other hand, the Iranian delegation described the new situation in Afghanistan as unprecedented and emphasized that Afghans and countries in the region should optimally benefit from it.

Qomi, head of the Iranian delegation, said that Iran is ready to collaborate with Afghanistan in the economic sphere and that it has sufficient experience in mining and agriculture and is ready to make investments in these sectors.

The two sides also reviewed the issue of Afghan refugees in Iran during the discussion, and Mr. Baradar commended Iran for taking in Afghan refugees and emphasized on strengthening relations between the two countries.

The statement called the meeting as “constructive” and a way of fostering relationships and economic development.