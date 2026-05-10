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Afghan man pleads guilty to sexual communication with child in UK

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5 hours ago

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An Afghan man has pleaded guilty to sexual communication with a child in the United Kingdom. Najeebullah Arab appeared before a court in Oxford on May 8 and admitted to the offence, which took place in Grove in May 2024.

The 40-year-old had initially denied the charge and was expected to stand trial later this year. Court records stated that he made inappropriate comments to the child, including remarks about her appearance and requests to spend time alone with her.

Earlier this year, Arab also pleaded guilty to several other offences. These included one count of sexual assault linked to an incident in Grove on January 21.

He additionally admitted to charges of sexual assault, rape and kidnapping involving another woman on January 27. The court previously heard that he dragged a woman from an alleyway into a field during the incident.

Following the earlier hearings in March, a small group of protesters gathered outside the court building carrying flags and banners. Police officials praised the victims for coming forward and said the case reflected the strength of the evidence collected by investigators.

Arab is due to be sentenced for all offences on June 19. The court has ordered a pre-sentence report to assess whether he poses a danger to the public, while the judge ruled that he remain in custody until sentencing.

 
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IPL 2026: RR slip to fifth as Shane Bond calls for bowling changes

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4 hours ago

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May 10, 2026

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Rajasthan Royals (RR) bowling coach Shane Bond says his side’s bowlers must start “doing something different” after another disappointing defeat in IPL 2026 left the team slipping down the points table.

RR suffered a heavy loss to Gujarat Titans (GT) on Saturday after conceding more than 200 runs for the fourth straight match. The defeat pushed them down to fifth place with only three league games remaining.

The problems started early when fast bowler Jofra Archer struggled badly in the opening over, needing 11 balls to complete it after bowling a no-ball and several wides. The over cost RR 18 runs and set the tone for another difficult evening.

Former New Zealand pacer Mitchell McClenaghan said Archer appeared rusty after the team’s eight-day break and suggested Jaipur’s pitches are not helping RR’s pace attack.

Bond admitted RR’s bowling has not adapted well enough to the aggressive batting seen throughout this year’s IPL.

“You’ve got to be doing something different,” Bond said after the match. “Batsmen are developing new shots and putting bowlers under pressure, so bowlers also need to develop new skills and new plans.”

He added that bowlers must improve both their decision-making and execution, while using analysts more effectively to study opposition batting patterns.

Despite their recent slump, RR remain in contention for the playoffs, although their form has become a growing concern after a strong start to the season.

Meanwhile, IPL action continues on Sunday with Chennai Super Kings taking on Lucknow Super Giants in the afternoon match, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Mumbai Indians in a high-profile evening clash.

Chennai Super Kings will look to revive their inconsistent campaign against a Lucknow side still fighting for a playoff place, while Bengaluru and Mumbai meet in what could prove crucial in the race for the top four.

Both matches will be broadcast live across Afghanistan on Ariana Television Network.

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Afghanistan National Archives digitizes hundreds of historical documents in 1404

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6 hours ago

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May 10, 2026

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Ministry of Information and Culture of Afghanistan says the National Archives digitized hundreds of historical documents, manuscripts and books during the 1404 solar year as part of efforts to preserve the country’s cultural and historical heritage.

According to the ministry, the National Archives digitized 741 books, 232 manuscripts, 358 decrees and one genealogy document over the past year.

The ministry also said that 830 books, 60 manuscripts and four decrees were restored and rebound during the same period.

In addition, 32 new manuscripts were handed over to the National Archives, further enriching the country’s collection of historical records.

Afghan officials have repeatedly stressed the importance of preserving historical documents and manuscripts, many of which date back several centuries and reflect the country’s rich cultural legacy.

 
 
 
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Two killed in protests against poppy field destruction in Badakhshan

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21 hours ago

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May 9, 2026

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Two people have been killed amid protests against a poppy eradication campaign in northeastern Badakhshan province, local officials said.

Authorities said counter-narcotics forces were deployed on Friday to Atan Jalo area of Argo district to destroy poppy fields. Clashes erupted after a number of farmers and residents reportedly attempted to block the operation.

Officials said a child was killed during Friday’s unrest, while another person died on Saturday as protests and tensions continued in the area.

According to local authorities, demonstrators also temporarily blocked the Kishm–Faizabad highway, disrupting traffic for several hours before it was reopened following coordinated efforts by security officials, religious scholars, and community elders.

Officials blamed “drug traffickers and criminal groups” for inciting the unrest and said security forces have since regained control of the area.

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