Latest News
Afghan officials join ICESCO meeting, discuss preservation of Islamic manuscripts
Participants underscored the importance of safeguarding these documents, noting that the focus on Mali reflects the manuscripts’ unique cultural and historical value.
Officials from the Ministry of Information and Culture participated in an online scientific meeting organised by the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), focused on the preservation of Islamic manuscripts.
Obaidullah Hanif, Director of the National Archive, and Mohammad Shafiq Ahmadzai, Head of Foreign Relations and Cultural Attachés at the ministry, joined the session held by ICESCO’s Centre for Calligraphy and Manuscripts under the theme “Islamic Manuscripts in the World.”
The meeting examined the condition of Islamic manuscripts in Mali and discussed strategies for their preservation and protection as part of global cultural heritage.
ICESCO representatives highlighted that Mali’s extensive collection of hundreds of thousands of historical manuscripts represents one of the most significant repositories of Islamic civilisation and intellectual history in West Africa.
Participants underscored the importance of safeguarding these documents, noting that the focus on Mali reflects the manuscripts’ unique cultural and historical value.
ICESCO is an intergovernmental organization specializing in the fields of education, science and culture.
Latest News
Afghanistan announces over 1,000 education ministry vacancies, prioritises returnees
Officials said the hiring will be conducted transparently, with candidates selected strictly on merit, qualifications, and professional competence.
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Education has announced 1,060 vacant administrative posts across district education departments and regional education zones, to be filled through an open competitive recruitment process.
Officials said the hiring will be conducted transparently, with candidates selected strictly on merit, qualifications, and professional competence. They stressed that ethnic or regional considerations will not play any role in the selection process.
In a related development, Mohammad Zahid Ahmadzai, Deputy Minister of Labour and Social Affairs, said returning refugees will be given priority in employment opportunities. He added that the ministry is working with multiple institutions to broaden job creation across the country.
Education ministry officials noted that the newly advertised posts form part of a revised organisational structure designed to strengthen administrative capacity across 473 districts nationwide.
International Sports
IPL 2026: RR slip to fifth as Shane Bond calls for bowling changes
Rajasthan Royals (RR) bowling coach Shane Bond says his side’s bowlers must start “doing something different” after another disappointing defeat in IPL 2026 left the team slipping down the points table.
RR suffered a heavy loss to Gujarat Titans (GT) on Saturday after conceding more than 200 runs for the fourth straight match. The defeat pushed them down to fifth place with only three league games remaining.
The problems started early when fast bowler Jofra Archer struggled badly in the opening over, needing 11 balls to complete it after bowling a no-ball and several wides. The over cost RR 18 runs and set the tone for another difficult evening.
Former New Zealand pacer Mitchell McClenaghan said Archer appeared rusty after the team’s eight-day break and suggested Jaipur’s pitches are not helping RR’s pace attack.
Bond admitted RR’s bowling has not adapted well enough to the aggressive batting seen throughout this year’s IPL.
“You’ve got to be doing something different,” Bond said after the match. “Batsmen are developing new shots and putting bowlers under pressure, so bowlers also need to develop new skills and new plans.”
He added that bowlers must improve both their decision-making and execution, while using analysts more effectively to study opposition batting patterns.
Despite their recent slump, RR remain in contention for the playoffs, although their form has become a growing concern after a strong start to the season.
Meanwhile, IPL action continues on Sunday with Chennai Super Kings taking on Lucknow Super Giants in the afternoon match, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Mumbai Indians in a high-profile evening clash.
Chennai Super Kings will look to revive their inconsistent campaign against a Lucknow side still fighting for a playoff place, while Bengaluru and Mumbai meet in what could prove crucial in the race for the top four.
Both matches will be broadcast live across Afghanistan on Ariana Television Network.
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