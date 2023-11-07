Baradar discusses water rights issue with Iran’s energy minister

(Last Updated On: November 7, 2023)

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Economic Deputy Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), met with Iran’s Energy Minister Ali Akbar Mehrabian on Monday to discuss a number of issues including that relating to water management.

In addition to this, the two officials also discussed the need for Iran’s technical cooperation in the field of electricity production in Afghanistan, as well as investments, the use of advanced irrigation systems in agriculture, and drought relief programs for both countries. The strengthening of bilateral ties was also discussed.

Baradar said the recent droughts have had a bad effect on water resources in the region, especially in Afghanistan.He said surface and underground water levels have decreased significantly.

“In many areas, people inside the country have been forced to leave their places and some others have been forced to migrate again [due to water shortages],” Baradar said.

Baradar also said that some time ago, a technical delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran visited the Helmand River area where they agreed that the river’s water level had dropped. According to Mullah Baradar, Afghanistan, which has enough resources to produce hydroelectric power, along with wind, solar and coal-driven power.

Iran’s Minister of Energy, Ali Akbar Mehrabian, said Iran was also struggling with drought-related problems. He did however assure Baradar of Iran’s support in providing technical cooperation in various sectors including electricity production.

This discussion followed Baradar’s earlier meeting with Iran’s Minister of Interior, Ahmad Wahidi.

The meeting commenced with the Deputy Prime Minister expressing gratitude to the Iranian government for its unwavering support and assistance to the Afghan people during challenging times.

He noted that Iran has consistently provided aid to Afghans in distress and continues to host millions of Afghan refugees.

He highlighted the importance of further cooperation between the two nations in the areas of economics and security, emphasizing that a stable and prosperous Afghanistan benefits both the region and the world.

He also made a request for handing over Afghan prisoners accused of various crimes in Iran. He reiterated the Islamic Emirate’s commitment to enhancing Afghanistan’s economic situation, enabling Afghan citizens to lead dignified lives and serve their compatriots within their homeland.

Baradar underlined the priority of combating narcotics, noting significant progress in reducing drug cultivation and trafficking in Afghanistan.

Iran’s Minister of Interior Ahmad Wahidi welcomed the Afghan delegation, highlighting the opportunity for Iran and Afghanistan to strengthen economic and commercial ties.

He emphasized Iran’s support for the transit of Afghan products through its territory to boost Afghanistan’s exports and asked the Afghan side to share their products for the purpose of marketing in Iran.

Wahidi viewed the settlement of Afghan refugees in Iran as a favorable business opportunity and suggested establishing a joint committee between both countries to address refugee issues.

He further stressed Iran’s priorities, which include border security, the establishment of common markets, anti-drug efforts, trade and transit development, and improving the quality of life in border areas.

The meeting encompassed discussions on several key initiatives, including the construction of a railway from Chabahar to Nimruz, Helmand, and Kandahar, the educational opportunities for Afghan students, Iran-China connectivity through Afghanistan, and linking Uzbekistan to the Gulf of Oman via Afghanistan and then Iran.

The Iranian delegation emphasized the importance of establishing a connection with China through Afghanistan, deeming it beneficial for both nations.

Baradar also acknowledged the significance of this initiative and pledged to expedite its implementation.