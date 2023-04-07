Latest News
Bayat Foundation distributes another round of food aid to the needy in Kabul
Bayat Foundation distributed food parcels to dozens of needy families in Kabul on Thursday as part of their ongoing campaign to provide aid during Ramazan.
Bayat Foundation officials said that aid packages include flour, rice and oil.
According to foundation officials, this assistance was provided following a transparent and thorough survey to identify those in need.
Haji Mohammad Ismail, deputy head of the Bayat Foundation, emphasized that these donations will continue until the end of the holy month of Ramazan and that the campaign is also being rolled out in other provinces.
“We distribute food items including flour, rice and oil to deserving people in Kabul whose names are on the list already prepared by the Bayat Foundation team,” said Mohammad Ismail.
“Bayat Foundation’s donations continue in Kabul and other provinces on the occasion of the holy month of Ramazan,” he added.
Recipients of the aid thanked the Bayat Foundation and called on other organizations to also provide people with assistance.
“Thanks to Bayat Foundation for helping and we ask other foundations to help as well,” said one Kabul recipient.
Bayat Foundation helps the needy not only during the holy month of Ramazan, but also during times of natural disasters such as floods and earthquakes. The foundation has helped thousands of families in the last two decades and played an active role in the reconstruction of hospitals, as well as health and educational centers.
Dozens of state vehicles collected from irresponsible people in western provinces
The Military Vehicle Collection Commission of the 207th Al-Farooq Army Corps has collected dozens of state vehicles that were being used by irresponsible people in Afghanistan’s western provinces.
In a statement, the press department of this army corps has said that recently all the vehicles collected from Herat, Farah and Badghis provinces have been transferred to this army corps.
According to the statement, the work on the repair of these vehicles is going on and efforts are being made to restore all the vehicles and make them available to the security forces.
The collected vehicles include Ranger, Humvee, International, and Strike vehicles.
Biden Afghanistan report mostly blames Trump for chaotic US withdrawal
President Joe Biden’s administration on Thursday released a summary of classified reports that mostly blamed the chaotic August 2021 US pullout from Afghanistan on his predecessor, Donald Trump, for failing to plan for the withdrawal he had agreed on with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
The Democratic administration’s summary, drawn from top-secret State Department and Pentagon reviews sent to Congress, ignited angry reactions from Republican lawmakers who have demanded the documents for their own investigation of the pullout, Reuters reported.
Michael McCaul, the Republican chairman of the US House of Representatives Foreign Relations Committee, strongly criticized the administration. Biden ordered the pullout and was “responsible for the massive failures in planning and execution,” McCaul said in a statement.
McCaul, who is overseeing the Republican probe, charged that his multiple threats to subpoena the State Department and Pentagon reviews, which were completed last year, finally compelled the administration to send them to Congress.
“President Biden’s choices for how to execute a withdrawal from Afghanistan were severely constrained by conditions created by his predecessor,” said the summary of the reviews. “The outgoing administration provided no plans for how to conduct the final withdrawal or to evacuate Americans or Afghan allies.”
The document acknowledged that the administration learned lessons from the withdrawal, and now errs on the side of “aggressive communication” about risks in a destabilized security environment, read the report.
The withdrawal that ended America’s longest war saw tens of thousands of Afghans desperate to flee a return of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) rule besiege Kabul’s international airport, some handing babies to US troops or breaking in and hanging onto departing aircraft, Reuters reported.
The Trump administration also “gutted” refugee support services and virtually halted the processing of Special Immigration Visas for thousands of Afghans seeking evacuation because they worked for the US government, leaving a massive backlog, the summary said.
“Transitions matter. That’s the first lesson learned here. And the incoming administration wasn’t afforded much of one,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told a White House briefing.
The 12-page summary placed some responsibility for the chaos of the pullout and evacuation operation on flawed US intelligence and military assessments that failed to foresee the speed of the IEA takeover and predicted that Afghan security forces would hold Kabul, read the report.
“As late as May 2021, the assessment was still that Kabul would probably not come under serious pressure until late 2021 after US troops departed,” the summary said.
Pressed on whether Biden bore any responsibility for the Kabul airport disorder, Kirby replied, “Just by dint as the commander in chief, he assumed responsibility for the orders he gives.”
The 20-year war in Afghanistan, the longest conflict involving US troops, was started under President George W. Bush and furthered under President Barack Obama. Over 100,000 people were killed and about 3 million displaced, according to data from the nonpartisan Costs of War project at Brown University.
Biden pledged during his 2020 campaign to end “forever wars” and withdraw from Afghanistan, although he postponed the pullout to which Trump had agreed by three months until the end of August 2021. The US-backed Kabul government collapsed on Aug. 15 as the IEA were entering the city.
The disorganization and chaos as the US left raised questions about Biden’s leadership, the quality of US intelligence and America’s commitment to human rights and thousands of Afghan citizens it had relied on, read the report.
A Daesh suicide bomber on Aug. 26, 2021, killed 13 US service members and 170 Afghans as they clustered outside a gate of the airport.
Thousands of American citizens, greencard holders, and Afghans who had applied for Special Immigration Visas were unable to leave on the largest US airlift on record.
Altogether, some 100,000 Americans, greencard holders and Afghans – many of whom were not vetted – were flown out before the US withdrawal ended just shy of the 20th anniversary of the US-led invasion of Afghanistan, Reuters reported.
The Trump administration agreed in a February 2020 accord with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), on the pullout of all US-led international forces by May 2021. The IEA agreed to stop attacking American troops and hold peace talks with the Western-backed Kabul government.
In laying out the withdrawal chronology, the summary said that successive troop reductions ordered by Trump had left 2,500 US troops in Afghanistan when Biden took office in January 2021. The result was that the IEA controlled or contested half the country, the summary said.
Faced with the choice of delaying the pullout or increasing the number of US forces and facing renewed IEA attacks, Biden chose the former and ordered planning for the withdrawal and evacuation operation, the summary said.
Establishing scientific relations; focus of meeting with Pakistan’s envoy: IEA
The Ministry of Higher Education of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) says that Mawlavi Nada Mohammad Nadem met with Pakistan’s ambassador where they discussed improving academic relations.
According to the ministry, Nadem and Pakistan’s Charge d’Affaires, Muhammad Junaid Wazir, spoke about better academic relations, creating facilities in the field of issuing student visas and sharing scientific and research experiences.
“During the meeting, the Minister of Higher Education stated that Afghanistan and Pakistan are two neighboring countries that have a lot in common in terms of religion and culture,” the ministry quoted the minister as saying.
