Latest News
Bayat Foundation launches its winter aid program in Kabul
Bayat Foundation launched its winter aid program in Kabul, delivering food essentials to dozens of needy families in the western part of the city.
Foundation officials said they aim to provide aid to desperate families suffering from enormous hardships and hunger amid record low temperatures.
“This is part of Bayat Foundation’s winter aid [program] which is launched every year; fortunately this year we launched our aid [program] and are providing wheat flour, rice and cooking oil to needy people in west Kabul. The aid will soon reach other parts of Kabul and other provinces as well,” said Haji Mohammad Ismail, deputy head of Bayat Foundation.
Recipients thanked Bayat Foundation for the aid, and said they hope it will continue in the future. They also said they had been desperate for the supplies as they had no food in their homes.
“I would like to thank the Bayat Foundation for the aid. It will solve people’s problems. The people in west Kabul are very poor,” a recipient said.
“Bayat Foundation supports orphans and poor people. We hope it will continue to help them,” another recipient said.
The coordinator for helping distribute aid in west Kabul, Mohammad Hadi Hani said: “The aid is significant for the people in PD 13. I would like to thank the Bayat Foundation. I hope they will continue to help poor people here.”
Bayat Foundation delivers aid to needy people every winter. Officials say people in other provinces will also receive aid during this winter.
The aid comes at a critical time for Afghans who are not only dealing with widespread poverty but also with an exceptionally cold winter.
According to the latest figures from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), 28 million people in Afghanistan are affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisis.
Al Jazeera meanwhile reported that climate scientists have attributed the recent weather anomalies to polar vortex disruptions, as a result of which, strong arctic winds flow much farther from the North Pole and bring masses of cold air to our region.
According to Najibullah Sadid, an Afghan climate expert and associate researcher at the University of Stuttgart, prediction models estimated that the cold wave would last until the end of January or the first week of February, before the weather returns to average conditions.
“Afghanistan, like other countries, is witnessing a rise in the number of extreme events. This is much to do with climate change as more sun energy is observed by the Earth’s atmosphere that in turn increases the dynamic of atmospheric activities such as heatwaves, rapid rains, etc,” he said, adding that a lack of preparedness for such events could have disastrous consequences for Afghans, Al Jazeera reported.
Latest News
Muttaqi tells top UN envoy foreign community has done nothing to warrant a change in policy
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, said Wednesday the international community has not done anything to warrant him convincing the IEA leadership to change policies.
Muttaqi made the remarks during a meeting with visiting Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations Amina Mohammad and her delegation of top UN officials.
Among the issues under discussion is the ban on women’s education and the ban on women working for NGOs.
“As a foreign minister, I have the responsibility to convince you, the people and the government. What has the United Nations done with which I could convince my leaders and my people? Sanctions have been imposed on Afghanistan. There are still sanctions on the banking system. Traders are facing serious problems. They cannot transfer money even for food items and fuel,” Muttaqi said.
He said that Afghanistan’s seat at the UN is held by a person who does not represent the government, people or any other party.
He also said that despite the Doha Agreement, IEA leaders are still on the UN blacklist, and that this will not improve relations because they cannot travel and hold talks with the international community.
“When they cannot travel abroad and hold talks with you and others, how could relations improve,” Muttaqi told the UN delegation.
Referring to the issue of education, Muttaqi said that currently nine million students are getting education across the country.
“If one million students are left out of education, nine million others including boys and girls are getting an education. They are also humans and need assistance. Why is the international community not assisting them,” he said.
The foreign minister said that the IEA has cooperated well in delivering humanitarian aid even to areas that were never covered in the past 20 years.
“Now when restrictions have been imposed, we should use patience and find a solution for it,” Muttaqi said.
Latest News
Pakistan, Afghanistan must work together to address terrorism: Zadari
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday said that Pakistan will work with counterparts in the Afghanistan government to address the challenge of terrorism in the region.
In an interview with Qatar-based news network Al Jazeera on Tuesday, the foreign minister said that Pakistan believes in a peaceful neighborhood.
He said that it was decided by Pakistan’s civil and military leadership to not tolerate anyone who violates the law of the land.
This, he said, was in stark contrast to the policy of the previous government which pursued a policy of appeasement.
He said terrorism affects the people of Pakistan and Afghanistan and it needs to be tackled.
Latest News
UN’s top woman in Afghanistan for talks
The highest-ranking woman in the United Nations arrived in Kabul on Tuesday at the head of a delegation promoting the rights of women and girls, a response to the recent crackdown by Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), AP reported.
Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, a former Nigerian Cabinet minister and a Muslim, was joined by Sima Bahous, executive director of UN Women, the U.N. agency promoting gender equality and women’s rights, and Assistant Secretary General for political affairs Khaled Khiari, U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said.
Haq said he could not disclose their schedule or specific meetings in Kabul for security reasons.
According to AP the U.N. officials have held a series of high-level consultations across the Gulf, Asia and Europe “to discuss the situation in Afghanistan in an effort to promote and protect women’s and girls’ rights, peaceful coexistence and sustainable development,” the spokesman said.
Members of the delegation met with leaders of the 57-nation Organization of the Islamic Conference, the Islamic Development Bank, groups of Afghan women in Ankara, Turkey, and Islamabad, and a group of ambassadors and special envoys to Afghanistan based in Doha, the capital of Qatar, he said.
“Throughout the visits,” Haq said, “countries and partners recognized the critical role of the U.N. in finding a pathway to a lasting solution as well as the need to continue to deliver lifesaving support” and asked that efforts be intensified “to reflect the urgency of the situation.”
Hamid Karzai, the former president of Afghanistan, meanwhile met with Amina Mohammed and the accompanying delegation on Wednesday.
In this meeting, Karzai expressed his gratitude for the cooperation of the United Nations with Afghanistan, especially the humanitarian aid provided by this organization, and requested the continuation of this cooperation.
Both sides emphasized the vital importance of education and the reopening of educational centers for girls in the country and the return of women to their duties.
Bayat Foundation launches its winter aid program in Kabul
Saar: TAPI project’s importance for Afghanistan discussed
Muttaqi tells top UN envoy foreign community has done nothing to warrant a change in policy
Pakistan, Afghanistan must work together to address terrorism: Zadari
UN’s top woman in Afghanistan for talks
Vocational training provided to 800 women in Nangarhar: officials
IEA bans female NGO staff, jeopardizing aid efforts
Takhar media reps call on IEA to address the problems of local journalists
Real Madrid preparing a 1 billion euro deal to sign Kylian Mbappe
Thousands welcome Messi, Argentina team after World Cup victory
Saar: TAPI project’s importance for Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Media situation in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Pakistan’s demand from international community discussed
Tahawol: World’s demands from IEA discussed
Saar: Afghanistan-India relations discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
NRC chief writes to Kandahar governor, clerics over ban on female workers
-
Sport4 days ago
MI Emirates begin ILT20 campaign with clinical win against Warriors
-
Latest News3 days ago
Former female MP killed in Kabul
-
Sport4 days ago
ILT20’s maiden match ends in 73-run win for Dubai Capitals
-
Latest News4 days ago
Hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan hurt the prestige of America: Pompeo
-
World3 days ago
At least 16 killed in Nepal plane crash
-
Latest News4 days ago
UNSC calls for IEA to reverse bans affecting women and girls
-
Latest News3 days ago
UNAMA says IEA’s announcement about receiving UN cash aid is “misleading”