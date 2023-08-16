Latest News
Blinken: Afghanistan withdrawal decision was difficult, but right one
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday defended the US decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan two years ago and vowed to continue to support the Afghan people, including doing more to defend the rights of women and girls.
“The decision to withdraw from Afghanistan was an incredibly difficult one, but also the right one,” Blinken said in a press conference.
“We ended America’s longest war. For the first time in 20 years, we don’t have another generation of young Americans going to fight and die in Afghanistan,” he said.
The top American diplomat said that the US continues to work with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) particularly over the rights of women and girls.
“We’ve been very clear with the Taliban (IEA) and dozens of countries around the world: any normal relationship between the Taliban (IEA) and other countries will be blocked unless and until the rights of women and girls – among other things – are actually supported,” Blinken said.
Blinken said that between the period of the withdrawal and today, nearly 34,000 Special Immigrant Visas have been issued to Afghan applicants and their family members.
He said that the US remains the primary donor to the Afghan people, sending $1.9 billion in aid since August 2021.
“We have some enduring commitments when it comes to Afghanistan – those haven’t changed,” Blinken said.
Tobias Ellwood repeats call for Britain to rethink Afghanistan strategy
British MP Tobias Ellwood has again urged the government to rethink its strategy on Afghanistan, two years on from the fall of Kabul to the Islamic Emirate.
The senior Conservative said the UK should not abandon the people of Afghanistan, as he reiterated his call for ministers to reconsider engagement with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), PA news agency reported.
The chairman of the British parliament’s Commons Defence Select Committee was the keynote speaker at an event in Feltham in west London organized by the Afghanistan and Central Asian Association.
His appearance at the event, two years on from the IEA’s return to power in the summer of 2021, comes after his recent comments on the country sparked controversy and criticism from his fellow MPs.
Ellwood alluded to the row during his speech, stressing that he was speaking in a purely personal capacity, while also claiming that many do not want to “confront the toughest of questions” on Afghanistan.
The evacuation and plight of the country, he said, has been “conveniently forgotten” amid the war in Ukraine and growing tensions with China.
“As I found out after my own visit, no-one it seems right now is ready to confront the toughest of questions of whether our current strategy of shouting from afar… is actually working. Or do we dare to consider leveraging greater influence through engagement,” he said.
The former defense minister is facing a no-confidence motion as committee chairman after publishing a video claiming that Afghanistan has improved since the IEA regained power.
Ellwood, following a visit to the nation, called for Britain to reopen its embassy in Kabul, following on from the European Union re-establishing a physical presence in the territory last year.
He later removed his video from social media and expressed regret over its recording.
The MP referred repeatedly to his recent visit, as well as previous trips, to Afghanistan during his address.
“An economic, humanitarian or terrorism crisis is looming. Let’s make sure Afghanistan and its people are not forgotten. It’s time for a new strategy,” Ellwood said.
UN urges Islamic countries to send clerics to Kandahar for talks on girls’ education
The UN special envoy for global education on Tuesday urged major Muslim countries to send a delegation of clerics to Afghanistan’s southern city of Kandahar, the home of IEA supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada, to make the case that bans on women’s education and employment have “no basis in the Quran or the Islamic religion”.
Gordon Brown told a virtual UN press conference on the second anniversary of the IEA takeover of Afghanistan that the International Criminal Court should prosecute IEA leaders for a crime against humanity for denying education and employment to Afghan girls and women, the Associated Press reported.
The former British prime minister said he has sent a legal opinion to ICC prosecutor Karim Khan that shows the denial of education and employment is “gender discrimination, which should count as a crime against humanity, and it should be prosecuted by the International Criminal Court.”
He said he believes “there’s a split within the regime,” with many people in the education ministry and around the government in the capital, Kabul, who want to see the rights of girls to education restored. “And I believe that the clerics in Kandahar have stood firmly against that, and indeed continue to issue instructions.”
AP reported that the IEA’s chief spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, brushed aside questions about restrictions on girls and women in an interview late Monday in Kabul, saying the status quo will remain. He also said the IEA viewed their rule of Afghanistan as open-ended, drawing legitimacy from Islamic law and facing no significant threat.
Brown said the IEA should be told that if girls are allowed to go to secondary school and university again, education aid to Afghanistan, which was cut after the bans were announced, will be restored.
He also called for monitoring and reporting on abuses and violations of the rights of women and girls, sanctions against those directly responsible for the bans including by the United States and United Kingdom, and the release of those imprisoned for defending women’s and girls’ rights.
He announced that the UN and other organizations will sponsor and fund internet learning for girls and support underground schools as well as education for Afghan girls forced to leave the country who need help to go to school.
“The international community must show that education can get through to the people of Afghanistan, in spite of the Afghan government’s bans,” he said.
Brown said there are a number of organizations supporting underground schools and there is a new initiative in the last few weeks to provide curriculum through mobile phones, which are popular in Afghanistan.
During the 20 years the Taliban were out of power, Brown said six million girls got an education, becoming doctors, lawyers, judges, members of parliament and cabinet ministers.
Today, he said, 2.5 million girls are being denied education, and three million more will leave primary school in the next few years, “so we’re losing the talents of a whole generation.”
Brown urged global action and pressure — not just words — to convince the IEA to restore the rights of women and girls.
“We have not done enough in the last two years,” he said. “I don’t want another year to go by when girls in Afghanistan and women there feel that they are powerless because we have not done enough to support them.”
China says future of Afghanistan back in the hands of its people
As the Islamic Emirate celebrates two years since their return to power in Afghanistan, China said on Tuesday that the future of Afghanistan is back in the hands of people, calling it a “historic achievement.”
The Chinese Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, also referred to the US’s counter-terrorism and diplomacy efforts in the region as a complete failure.
Addressing a press conference, Wenbin hailed the IEA for taking practical measures in recovering the economy, improving people’s livelihood, prohibiting narcotics, fighting corruption and safeguarding security.
“The world needs to view these efforts objectively and fairly,” he stressed.
While hinting at the US, Wenbin said over the past two years, a certain country has cut aid, frozen Afghanistan’s assets, and imposed sanctions, worsening the suffering of the Afghan people.
According to UN data, the number of Afghans in dire need of humanitarian aid has more than doubled from 14.4 million to 29.2 million, he said, urging the “relevant country” to learn from what happened in Afghanistan, deliver on the promise of aid to the country, and ensure that all frozen assets of Afghanistan are used as soon as possible to address the urgent livelihood needs of its people.
To achieve lasting security, Afghanistan must first address the worrying humanitarian situation, he said.
“The world must boost cooperation against terrorism, aid Afghanistan in a multi-pronged approach to address challenges, and achieve lasting peace, stability, and development soon,” he stressed.
