Bollywood legend invites Rashid Khan to cook at his home in Mumbai
Bollywood legend Aamir Khan on Sunday hosted a pre-match show ahead of the exhilarating IPL 2022 final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals and got to speak to Afghan star cricketer Rashid Khan – who is a big fan of the actor.
For Rashid, it was a dream come true and following their conversation, Rashid was invited to Aamir Khan’s home to put his culinary skills to the test.
Speaking to Rashid, Aamir Khan said: “I heard you recently cooked for the Gujarat Titans team. I would love to taste the food cooked by you. Next time, when you are in Mumbai, come to my home to make food for me.”
Rashid immediately accepted his invitation and said he had always wanted to meet the Bollywood star.
“I have a dream to meet you in person, and I would definitely come to your house when I am in Mumbai,” said Rashid.
Rashid’s cooking skills came to light recently when he posted a video on social media of him cooking what looks like a mouth-watering chicken curry for his fellow teammates.
Rashid Khan’s ‘high point’; helping Gujarat Titans secure maiden IPL title
Thrilled with his team’s win on Sunday, Gujarat Titans’ star leg-spinner, Rashid Khan, posted pictures of himself with the IPL 2022 trophy on social media and thanked his fans for their good wishes and support.
Not wasting anytime, Rashid said on Facebook “we will see you in the [upcoming] match against Zimbabwe. Remember us in your prayers.”
Rashid, who could not hide his emotions after his team’s resounding win against Rajasthan Royals, with 7 wickets to spare, gave one of his best performances in an IPL season.
“Biggest achievement of your career is to be part of a winning IPL team. You always want to do well in big competitions like this.
“Winning tournaments like this, you’ll need to put in a lot of hard work and this is certainly a high point of my career,” Rashid told host broadcaster Star Sports.
Messages of congratulations also poured in from fans for the team.
Afghan cricket fans were meanwhile treated to an enthralling closing ceremony that was broadcast live on Ariana Television on Sunday evening ahead of the exciting final.
There was action, music, and fireworks at the packed Narendra Modi Stadium as the crowd was enthralled by the popular numbers of Rahman, which included the Oscar-winning ‘Jai Ho’.
The foot stomping music was followed by performances from Ranveer Singh and a special film chronicling the journey of Indian cricket over the last 75 years was screened.
The event was also attended by Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and several former Indian national cricket players along with members of the International Cricket Council (ICC) and other member nations.
After two years of holding the tournament in the United Arab Emirates due to the COVID pandemic, the BCCI managed to successfully hold the IPL back on home turf this year.
The electrifying atmosphere generated during the closing ceremony was then carried through to the final match, which saw Gujarat Titans turning up the heat from the outset by setting an achievable target of 131 runs.
Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to bat first, ending with 130 runs in 20 overs. Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, chased the target in only 19 overs and lost just three wickets to secure the trophy.
Gujarat captain Hardik Pandya led from the front with an all-round performance which powered his team to their maiden IPL title after a clinical 7-wicket victory.
Ariana Television to broadcast IPL final and closing ceremony
After 65 days of world class cricket, the exciting IPL 2022 will draw to a close Sunday after new-comers Gujarat Titans take on Rajasthan Royals to battle it out for this year’s title.
Afghan fans meanwhile are in for a treat as the closing ceremony will be broadcast live from 5pm on Ariana Television, followed by the final match.
The final will be played in front of a full-capacity crowd at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium and the closing ceremony is the first to take place in three years due to the pandemic.
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman are expected to perform in front of thousands of people at the ceremony and Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela will also make an appearance.
Aamir Khan is also expected to be present at the ceremony for the launch of the trailer of his new movie.
Gujarat Titans reached the final of IPL 2022 after defeating Rajasthan Royals in the first qualifier on May 24. However, Rajasthan beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in the second qualifier on Friday and ended in second place on the points table.
Both Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals were two of the strongest teams throughout this year’s IPL and both are eyeing the trophy.
This is however Rajasthan’s first IPL final after they won the inaugural edition in 2008.
Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya meanwhile established his side as the team to beat this year after topping the league table and storming into the final when they beat Rajasthan by seven wickets in the first play-off.
“It’s really going to be a tough challenge,” Rajasthan head coach Kumar Sangakkara said of the looming showdown.
“(Pandya) is an exceptional player. He has led his side really well,” the former Sri Lanka captain told reporters.
“They are an exceptional team, highly-skilled, really well settled, performing at peak consistently through this entire tournament.”
Afghan spinner Rashid Khan, who played for Gujarat this season, was on top form for his team and not only claimed 18 wickets but also boosted the team’s batting at crucial moments.
“The more important thing was the balance that we had in the team really helped us to reach this position,” said Rashid.
Everyone on the team had been certain of what role they were to play, he added. “There was no confusion in the players’ mind.”
Cricket can cement India-Afghanistan ties: Anas Haqqani
Cricket can cement ties between India and Afghanistan, Anas Haqqani, a senior member of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has said.
Speaking in an interview with Indian TV channel CNN-News18, Haqqani said that India can open up with its policy of peace and development as it had with the previous government, and for this, the doors of IEA are open.
He said that cricket brings India and Afghanistan together and spreads happiness among the people of both countries.
“We wish that India and its cricket board help our cricket team with the issues that may crop up in future and this sport becomes a medium to cement our ties,” Haqqani said, adding the authorities of the Indian cricket board are in touch with the authorities of the Afghan cricket board.
He said that whatever stakes India has in Afghanistan can be reclaimed under the stable IEA government.
“The Emirate extends its support and assurances that if it has any issue, the Emirate will ensure that all its apprehensions will be addressed,” Haqqani said. “We wish that India reopens its embassy, mingles with Afghan people in a friendly environment. The Emirate has no issue and its doors are open; come and stay with us as old friends.”
