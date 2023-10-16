Climate Change
Brazil tells landowners to stop setting fires in Amazon ‘climate emergency’
Brazil’s government told ranchers and farmers on Friday to stop setting fire to the Amazon rainforest as clouds of dense gray smoke make the air increasingly unbreathable in the northern city of Manaus, threatening sanctions if they do burn areas of land.
“Fire is not natural in the Amazon, it comes from criminal actions or deforestation,” Environment Minister Marina Silva told reporters. “There are people criminally setting fire to public and private areas.”
The world’s largest rainforest is facing a historical drought worsened by the El Nino weather phenomenon. Rainfall below average is increasing the polluting effects of the region’s annual burning season, Reuters reported.
This is the time of year when fires tend to spike in the Amazon as rains subside, making it easier for ranchers and farmers who use fires to clear land, raise cattle and grow commercial crops.
According to the Brazilian government, 60 of the 62 cities in northern Amazonas state have declared a state of emergency because of drought and wildfires, and the month of October is expected to be “challenging”.
Silva said the government would send more than 300 firefighters and two aircraft to help put out the fires.
Those who deliberately set fire to private areas will have their properties embargoed and no longer be able to obtain funding, according to the head of environment agency IBAMA, Rodrigo Agostinho.
President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has staked his international reputation on reversing environmental back-sliding under his far-right predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro, when Amazon deforestation soared.
In the first nine months of 2023, deforestation in the region fell 49.5% on a yearly basis, according to preliminary data from space research agency INPE.
“If we hadn’t reduced deforestation by almost 50% we would be living through the Apocalypse,” Silva said. “Right now we’re in a climate emergency in Brazil.”
Climate Change
Indian rescuers struggle to reach flood-hit areas where over 100 are missing
Indian rescue teams are finding it difficult to reach flood-hit areas in the north-eastern state of Sikkim where more than 140 people are missing because the region is still experiencing bouts of heavy rain, officials said on Saturday.
The Lhonak Lake burst its banks on Wednesday after a cloudburst triggered torrential rains and an apparent avalanche, causing major flooding in the Teesta river, Reuters reported.
“We are waiting for weather conditions to improve as only then air force and other rescue teams could venture into the flood-hit areas,” said V.B.Pathak, the state’s chief secretary.
The death toll has risen to 44, up by 2 from Friday, according to a government official overseeing rescue operations from Gangtok, the state’s capital.
Hundreds of search and rescue personnel have been deployed across Sikkim and in the northern parts of the neighboring West Bengal state. Areas near the river remain on high alert. Fifteen army personnel are among those reported missing.
About 2,000 tourists clustered in the Lachung, Lachen and Chungthung areas in north Sikkim were reported to be safe and the army has provided satellite phones so they can communicate with their families, said another official.
At least 13 bridges were washed away, hampering rescue operations. All bridges downstream of NHPC (NHPC.NS) hydropower station Teesta-V have either been submerged or washed away.
A key highway that linked Sikkim with Siliguri in West Bengal also collapsed due to the floods.
Local lawmakers were looking at whether trekking routes could be used to reach disaster-hit areas, said Bandana Chettri, a spokeswoman for the state’s tourism ministry.
The floods were one of the worst disasters in the region in more than 50 years and the latest in a series of extreme weather events that have caused widespread damage in South Asia’s Himalayas and which scientists have said are due to climate change.
Sikkim, a small Buddhist state wedged between Nepal, Bhutan and China, is home to about 650,000 people.
Climate Change
India searches for 23 missing soldiers after intense rain and flash flood
The Indian army said Wednesday that 23 soldiers were missing after a powerful flash flood caused by intense rainfall tore through a remote valley in the mountainous northeast Sikkim state.
A video released by an Indian army spokesman showed a thick torrent of raging brown water sweeping down a thickly forested valley, with roads washed away and power lines ripped down.
“Due to sudden cloud burst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim, a flash flood occurred in the Teesta River… 23 personnel have been reported missing and some vehicles are reported submerged under the slush,” the army said in a statement. “Search operations are underway.”
The area is close to India’s border with Nepal and China and boasts a sizeable military presence. Lhonak Lake sits at the base of a glacier in the snowy peaks that surround Kangchenjunga, the world’s third-highest mountain, AFP reported.
The army said water released upstream from the Chungthang dam meant the river was already more than 4.5 meters higher than usual.
India has been wary of its northern neighbor’s growing military assertiveness and their 3,500-kilometer shared frontier has been a perennial source of tension, with parts of Sikkim claimed by Beijing.
Clashes in January 2021 left injuries on both sides in Naku La pass, which connects Sikkim with Tibet on the Chinese side, AFP reported.
China and India, who fought a border war in 1962, have posted tens of thousands of troops into border zones.
Flash floods are common during the monsoon season, which begins in June and normally withdraws from the Indian subcontinent by the end of September. By October, the heaviest of the monsoon rains are usually over.
Experts say climate change is increasing their frequency and severity.
Streets swamped
Other photographs shared by the army showed water submerging the first floor of buildings, and flowing down a street in a town with only the tip of a small construction crane visible poking out.
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said emergency services were working to support those impacted by the ferocious floods.
“I humbly urge all our citizens to remain vigilant and refrain from unnecessary travel during this critical time,” he wrote on social media.
In neighboring West Bengal state, people were being evacuated from the districts of Kalimpong, Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri and taken to safer places.
The monsoon occurs when summer heat warms the landmass of the subcontinent, causing the air to rise and suck in cooler Indian Ocean winds, which then produce enormous volumes of rain.
But it also brings destruction every year in the form of landslides and floods.
Melting glaciers add to the volume of water while unregulated construction in flood-prone areas exacerbates the damage.
Himalayan glaciers are melting faster than ever before due to climate change, exposing communities to unpredictable and costly disasters.
Glaciers disappeared 65 percent faster from 2011 to 2020 compared with the previous decade, a report in June by the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) warned.
Based on current emissions trajectories, the glaciers could lose up to 80 percent of their current volume by the end of the century, it said.
Climate Change
New York deluge triggers flash floods, brings chaos to subways
Torrential downpours after a week of mostly steady rainfall brought flash flooding to New York City on Friday, disrupting subway service, inundating ground-level apartments and turning some streets into small lakes.
Almost 20 cm of rain fell in some parts of the most populous city in the U.S., enough to enable a sea lion at Central Park Zoo to swim briefly out of the confines of her pool enclosure, Reuters reported. Another few inches could fall in the region before the storm system pushed out to sea later on Friday, forecasters said.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul warned of “life-threatening” floods and declared a state of emergency for New York City, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley. Some National Guard troops were deployed to assist in the response.
In Mamaroneck, a Westchester County suburb north of the city, emergency officials used inflatable rafts to rescue people trapped in buildings by floods.
Flooding caused major disruptions to New York’s subway system and the Metro North commuter rail service, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Agency, which operates both. Some subway lines were suspended entirely, and many stations were closed. Some bus routes slowed to a crawl, trapping riders for hours. Officials warned some New Yorkers to avoid traveling unless they were fleeing a flooded area.
Systems producing intense rainfalls such as Friday’s have become more common in many parts of the U.S., including the New York City area.
Global warming has produced more extreme weather patterns in much of the world, according to climate scientists.
China gives $5 million in aid to Herat earthquake victims
Muslim boy killed in Chicago hate crime motivated by Israeli-Hamas war
Kazakh rescuers return home after assisting earthquake-hit Herat
Brazil tells landowners to stop setting fires in Amazon ‘climate emergency’
Gaza-Egypt border crossing set to reopen as Israeli troops prepare ground assault
Asian Games 2023: Cricket makes a comeback
India beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets to win Asia Cup
Afghanistan to send over 100 athletes to Asian Games 2023
World Cup 2023: Warm-ups, schedules and venues
Afghanistan A cricket team to tour Oman for white-ball series
Tahawol: Effects of climate changes in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Israel & Hamas intense war discussed
Tahawol: Israel & Palestine conflict reviewed
Saar: Suicide attack in Baghlan Shiite mosque discussed
Tahawol: Concerns over Afghanistan’s humanitarian situation discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Gazans bombarded by Israel have no hope and no escape
-
Regional4 days ago
Iran president, Saudi crown prince speak for first time since ties restored
-
Health4 days ago
Afghanistan, Pakistan meet to discuss spread of poliovirus
-
Sport4 days ago
All the records Rohit Sharma broke during astonishing World Cup innings
-
Latest News5 days ago
Bayat Foundation steps in to help feed Herat earthquake victims
-
Latest News4 days ago
Fly Dubai to resume flights into Kabul after two-year suspension
-
Latest News3 days ago
Thousands of people in Afghanistan protest against Israel’s Gaza bombardment
-
Latest News4 days ago
UNICEF says over 90% of Herat earthquake victims are women and children