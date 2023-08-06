Latest News
Bus crash in Zabul kills one, injures 19
A bus crashed in Afghanistan’s southern Zabul province early Sunday, killing one person and injuring 19 others, officials said.
The incident happened on Kabul-Kandahar highway around 6:00 a.m. in Shahr-e-Safa district of Zabul province.
Zabihullah Jawhar, a spokesman for the provincial police, said that the person who died was the driver of the bus and those injured included women and children.
The injured were taken to Mirwais hospital in Kandahar.
The cause of the crash remains unclear.
It comes a day after a car overturned in Zabul capital Qalat as a result of which one person was killed and two others were injured.
Latest News
Haqqani: We should behave well and win public trust
Acting Minister of Interior Sirajuddin Haqqani has said that a popular government is created if the people trust the government, and for this, the government must treat them nicely.
Haqqani stated this in a meeting with university professors, clerics and tribal elders in Nangarhar province.
“We continue to shout engagement, good behavior and the unity of the country. We understand our responsibilities… we have the means to have good manners and good behavior and win the trust of the people… Popular government is created if the people trust the government, Emirate.”
In the meeting, Ahmad Tariq, on behalf of private universities, said that the education of girls in universities should resume, no matter what the terms and conditions are.
He said that Afghans should not be forced to take their daughters to places where the Islamic Emirate cannot play any role in creating a desirable environment.
Nurullah Nasser, a tribal elder, also said that there should be merit-based appointments.
Haqqani admitted that there are shortcomings before adding that it is due to decades of conflict.
“Discord is a very bad disease. There were different ideas, parties and personalities, and with that destruction took place and our goal remained unmet. We cannot tolerate what you said either. If we had tolerance and patience, these problems would not have arisen,” Haqqani said.
He emphasized that the existing problems should not become so big as to cause discord.
Latest News
IEA to establish national economic advisory board
The Economic Commission of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Saturday approved a plan to establish a national economic advisory board.
The office of the economic deputy prime minister said in a statement that the National Economic Advisory Board of Afghanistan will advise the government on economic issues when necessary.
Members of the board will be university professors, experts in economic affairs and representatives of trade and industry.
The statement also said that in the recent meeting of the Economic Commission, a committee led by the Academy of Sciences and consisting of the Ministries of Commerce, Agriculture and Public Health and Kabul Municipality was assigned to prepare a guideline for slaughtering chickens in accordance with Sharia principles before sending it to Darul Ifta Markazi for edict.
In the meeting, two Kabul Municipality projects worth 414 million afghanis were also approved in principle.
Latest News
Earthquakes of magnitude 5.8 and 5.3 hit Afghanistan
Two earthquakes of magnitude 5.8 and 5.3 struck Afghanistan late Saturday and early Sunday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The quake, which struck at 08:31 p.m. on Saturday, hit 47 kilometers south-southwest of Jurm district of northeast Badakhshan province, at a depth of 207.1 kilometers.
Hours later, another earthquake measuring 5.3-magnitude struck the same area at 05:02 a.m. at a depth of 203.2 kilometers, according to USGS.
No reports of casualties or material damage are known yet.
Meanwhile, an earthquake of magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck eastern China in the early hours of Sunday, injuring at least 21 people and dozens of buildings collapsed, according to media reports.
At least 15 killed and 50 injured as train derails in Pakistan
Afghanistan announce squad for ODI series against Pakistan
Haqqani: We should behave well and win public trust
Bus crash in Zabul kills one, injures 19
IEA to establish national economic advisory board
Gurbaz, Zadran tons power Afghanistan to 142-run win over Bangladesh
Torrential rain, floods kill 22 across northern India
Dutch government collapses over immigration policy
Recognition of IEA by neighbors ‘a good proposition’: Pakistan envoy
Pakistan prime minister urges OIC to draw up strategy to deter Islamophobia
Tahawol: Pakistan’s call for strengthening ties with Kabul discussed
Saar: Calls for removing restrictions on Afghan women discussed
Tahawol: Pakistan accusing Afghan nationals of causing instability discussed
Tahawol: Muttaqi’s demand from ambassadors of some nations in Doha discussed
Saar: Pakistan’s policies towards Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
World3 days ago
Justin and Sophie Trudeau separate after 18 years of marriage
-
Sport5 days ago
Rashid Khan pulls out of Hundred on eve of tournament
-
Sport5 days ago
Kabul Zalmi and Shaheen Hunters to lock horns in KPL final
-
Regional4 days ago
At least five killed in Hindu-Muslim clashes south of New Delhi
-
Latest News5 days ago
Finance ministry recruits top graduates of universities
-
Sport4 days ago
Shaheen Hunters crowned champions of inaugural Kabul Premier League
-
Business3 days ago
Afghan-Kazak private sectors seal deals worth $100 million
-
Business4 days ago
Kazakh-Afghan Business Forum opens in Astana