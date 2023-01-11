Latest News
Casualties feared after explosion reported in Kabul city
Kabul police have confirmed an explosion happened outside the foreign ministry complex in Kabul city on Wednesday afternoon leaving an as yet unknown number of casualties.
Khalid Zadran, a spokesman for city police, confirmed the blast happened at around 4:00 pm and that there have been casualties.
He said that security personnel were at the scene soon after the incident.
Pictures on social media showed bodies lying near the entrance of the ministry, following the explosion.
Latest News
Tajikistan extends contract to supply Afghanistan with power
Afghanistan’s power utility company Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) has confirmed Tajikistan agreed to extend the contract to supply the country with electricity until the end of 2023.
The contract was signed in the presence of Mullah Abdul Latif Mansour, Minister of Energy and Water Affairs of the Islamic Emirate, and Mohammad Omar Asuzada, head of Tajikistan’s national power utility company, DABS said.
This comes after DABS recently stated that due to technical problems, the amount of electricity imported by Afghanistan had dropped by 50%.
DABS however also noted recently that Uzbekistan had also extended its contract to supply electricity to Afghanistan until the end of 2023.
After taking control of the country in August 15, 2021, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) worked with Uzbekistan to extend their contract through 2022.
At the time, DABS stated Uzbekistan would export two billion kilowatts of electricity to Afghanistan during 2022 at a cost of about $100 million.
Afghanistan however needs over five billion kilowatts of electricity a year and relies on imported electricity from its neighboring countries.
Latest News
UN explains its cash shipment process
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) on Monday issued an information sheet clarifying its cash shipments to Afghanistan and said this mechanism has been essential in providing life saving humanitarian assistance.
According to the document, the United Nations says it transports cash into Afghanistan for use by UN agencies. The UN reportedly uses the funds to conduct its work in Afghanistan, primarily in providing critical humanitarian assistance to millions of Afghans requiring support.
A central reason the UN brings cash into Afghanistan is due to the disruption to international banking transfers and liquidity issues since August 2021, the organization stated adding that all cash brought into Afghanistan is reportedly placed in designated UN accounts in a private bank for use by the United Nations.
The funds are then distributed directly to the United Nations entities, as well as to a small number of approved and vetted humanitarian partners in Afghanistan, read the document.
“None of the cash brought in to Afghanistan is deposited in the Central Bank of Afghanistan nor provided to the Taliban (IEA) de facto authorities by the UN,” the document read.
The UN said the cash transfer mechanism has proved to be essential in the provision of life-saving assistance to more than 25 million Afghans by the UN in Afghanistan, including UNICEF, UNHCR, WFP, UN Women, OCHA, UN Habitat, WHO, FAO, IOM and others, who manage expenditures in line with their own operational processes and priorities.
The cash brought into Afghanistan for use by the UN and approved partners is carefully monitored, audited, inspected and vetted in strict accordance with the UN financial rules and processes.
Since this transfer mechanism commenced in December 2021, the UN has brought in to Afghanistan approximately US$1.8 billion in funds for the United Nations and partners to conduct their work, the UN stated, adding that the organization does not comment on the methods, timings, dates and amounts of individual cash shipments.
The need for further cash shipments for the United Nations in Afghanistan is reportedly dependent on multiple factors including, but not limited to, whether the banking sector is sufficiently robust to enable bank transfers and upon the financial requirements of UN entities to conduct their work.
The amount of cash brought in to Afghanistan is proportional to the UN’s program of humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan, the UN stated and noted that if the volume of assistance that the UN is able to provide diminishes the amount of cash shipped will be reduced.
The current process of bringing in cash for the United Nations remains the most feasible means of ensuring donor funds can quickly reach the millions of Afghan men, women and children who are in urgent need of aid, the document stated.
Latest News
IEA forms commission on girls’ education
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has set up a commission made up of several ministries to find a solution to the issue of girls’ education within a specified time frame, a delegation of Islamic scholars visiting Kabul said on Tuesday.
Mohammad Al-Sagheer, secretary-general of the International Organization to Support the Prophet of Islam, told a press conference that he heard from IEA officials it is not possible for a government led by clerics not to allow education.
He said that there are technical and logistical issues which the newly-established commission will seek to resolve within a specified time frame.
The scholar also called on Islamic countries to recognize the IEA.
“We urge the Islamic countries to strengthen their relations with the Islamic Emirate, recognize it and cooperate with it,” Al-Sagheer said.
Referring to the issue of frozen assets, Al-Sagheer said that the United States should free the assets to improve Afghanistan’s economic situation.
“The people of this country have suffered 40 years of conflict. There are half a million orphans. We want the US to release Afghan assets so that the country’s economy improves,” Al-Sagheer said.
