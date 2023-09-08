Business
Chairman of Afghan Business Council in UAE calls for investment in Afghanistan
The head of the Afghan Business Council in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) said that the ground is paved for economic activities and investment in Afghanistan and businessmen should return to the country.
Obaidullah Sadrakhil added that compared to the past four decades, there are better investment opportunities currently in Afghanistan.
He said, Afghans have invested 12 billion dollars in the UAE.
“There is now an opportunity for investment in Afghanistan. I hope that Afghan investors return and invest in Afghanistan, they should take part in the country’s rebuilding and make more investments,” Sadrakhel said.
Meanwhile, officials of the Chamber of Industries and Mines also said that investment opportunities in Afghanistan are better than ever.
According to the chamber’s officials, corruption has ended, security prevails and the government supports the private sector.
“We are ready to invest in the country and expand it. Now there should be more focus on attracting foreign investment in extracting minerals,” Sher Baz Kaminzadeh, head of the Chamber of Industries and Mines, said.
Officials of the Ministry of Industry and Trade said that in order to attract investment in the country, they have provided all the facilities for domestic and foreign investors and are ready for more cooperation in this field.
“We have taken all measures to expand investment and economic activities, and this process will expand further. We are committed to supporting the private sector,” Abdulsalam Jawad Akhundzada, the spokesman of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, said.
Business
American delegation attends Afghan trade conference in Kabul
The Islamic Emirate will provide necessary facilities for domestic and foreign investors for the purpose of economic development and will give them their full support, the economic deputy of the prime minister said at the Afghanistan Trade and Economic Relations 2023 Conference in Kabul.
“We have provided investment opportunities to foreign investors in addition to domestic investors, and electricity has been provided for the country’s industries as far as possible, and efforts are still being made to develop electricity for the country’s industry,” said Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.
Members of an American trade delegation who participated at the conference say they are working to release the country’s frozen assets and to get sanctions on sanctions on the Afghan banking system lifted.
According to them, security in Afghanistan has been restored, which will provide the opportunity for foreign investment.
This is the first time an American trade delegation has visited the country since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s takeover.
“We are ready to cooperate with the private sector of Afghanistan, especially in the sectors that have problems, we want discussions on different economic sectors. Afghanistan is now ready for investment and we want to do joint work. We saw the situation closely today and understood the realities of Afghanistan,” said Jeff Grieco, President and CEO of the Afghan-American Chamber of Commerce.
Baradar meanwhile said that under Islamic Emirate rule in Afghanistan, the economy was seriously threatened, but that it is now improving. According to Baradar, in the past two years, administrative corruption has been eliminated, the cultivation and production of narcotics has been stamped out, and the Afghan currency has remained stable against foreign currencies.
“Islamic Emirate has provided all the necessary facilities for domestic and foreign investors and we fully support them, so they can be assured that their problems have been addressed on time,” said Mullah Baradar.
A number of Afghan investors, who attended the conference, said a lot of work has been done to attract investment in Afghanistan – and now, more than ever before, the opportunity to invest in the country has been provided.
“Our request to the American trade delegation is to present the real picture of Afghanistan to the people and the American government,” said Obaidullah Sader Khail, head of Afghan Business Council in the UAE.
After the US and NATO withdrawal from the country, and the collapse of the former government, the US froze Afghanistan’s foreign reserves that totalled about $7 billion. Sanctions were also imposed on the country’s banking system.
Business
New medicines manufacturing company established in Nangarhar
A new medicines manufacturing company has been established in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province.
The factory was established at the cost of seven million afghanis by a local investor, providing job opportunities for dozens of people.
The company’s officials say that currently they produce 20 types of medicines.
A number of young people who work in the company are satisfied with their work and ask other investors to invest in the country to provide more job opportunities for young generation.
Officials in the company say that they produce quality medicines and want more investment in the medicine manufacturing sector so that Afghanistan will become self-sufficient in the medicines production sector and entry of low-quality medicines into the country will be prevented.
Business
Silk Road’s Khunjerab Pass opens up to Afghan-China trade
The first ever overland consignment of goods from China to Afghanistan via Pakistan’s Khunjerab Pass in the Gilgit-Baltistan region got underway this week.
A ceremony to mark the occasion was held in Gilgit-Baltistan region on Monday and attended by Pakistani officials.
The President of Pakistan’s Frontier Custom Agents Association (FCAA), Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi said that this development will not only increase the volume of trade at a regional level, but will also create a large number of livelihood opportunities for people associated with customs clearance, goods transportation, fuel business, daily wagers etc, the Associated Press of Pakistan reported.
The first consignment started its journey from Kasghar, China and after crossing over to Pakistan it was transported via the Khunjerab Pass to Kabul in Afghanistan. This transit route will reduce overland travel time by almost 70% and will reduce logistics costs by more than 30%, Sarhadi said.
Sarhadi who is also the Director of the Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) said that the utilization of the Silk Route by China for transportation of goods to Afghanistan would also be beneficial for early operationalization of the major CEPC project.
Pakistan’s Express Tribune newspaper reported that the first consignment consists of an assortment of dry fruits.
“This inaugural ceremony reflects a monumental step towards fostering stronger ties between nations and promoting cross-border trade,” said Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Secretary Mohyuddin Wani.
“By facilitating the movement of goods from China to Afghanistan via Pakistan, the TIR agreement stands as a testament to the potential of cooperative initiatives in boosting economic growth and regional stability.”
The Ministry of Industry and Commerce of Afghanistan also said on X that the new trade route will reduce the travel time by 70 percent and reduce costs by 30 percent.
The Khunjerab Pass is the highest paved international border crossing in the world and the highest point on the Karakoram Highway.
Torkham crossing stays shut for 3rd day
World should cooperate with IEA economically and diplomatically: Mujahid
Four ancient Roman swords discovered in Dead Sea cave in Israel
Chairman of Afghan Business Council in UAE calls for investment in Afghanistan
Top global ports may be unusable by 2050 without more climate action
North Korea’s Kim dismisses top general, calls for war preparations
Biden calls China a ‘ticking time bomb’ due to economic troubles
Forty-one feared dead in migrant shipwreck in central Mediterranean
Afghanistan hit by fuel price hike
IOM reopens Kabul office after two year suspension
Tahawol: Acting FM’s meeting with OIC delegation discussed
Saar: 2nd anniversary of IEA’s acting cabinet discussed
Tahawol: Unknown fate of Afghanistan’s seat at UN discussed
Saar: American delegation attends Afghan trade conference in Kabul discussed
Tahawol: Need to reopen schools and universities to girls discussed
Trending
-
International Sports4 days ago
The week in Asian football
-
Sport4 days ago
Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 89 runs to enter Super Fours of Asia Cup
-
Saar5 days ago
Saar: IEA’s call for not allowing interference in domestic affairs discussed
-
Latest News4 days ago
Student from Farah secures top spot in Kankor 1402
-
Climate Change4 days ago
Rain in Spain leaves two dead, two missing, people stuck on roofs
-
Sport3 days ago
ICC World Cup 2023 Trophy set to tour Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Islamabad’s caretaker PM says security in Pakistan worse since IEA takeover
-
Regional3 days ago
Indonesia warns ASEAN on ‘destructive’ rivalry as Jakarta summit opens