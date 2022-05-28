World
Chechin leader and Putin ally says ‘Poland next after Ukraine’
The Kremlin-backed leader of Russia’s southern province of Chechnya has posted a video in which he warns that Poland could be next after Ukraine.
Ramzan Kadyrov, who is famous for his bluster, said in the video he posted to his official Telegram page that Ukraine was “a done deal” and that “if an order is given after Ukraine, we’ll show you (Poland) what you’re made of in six seconds.”
Poland, which borders Ukraine, is a NATO member and has provided its neighbor with weapons and other aid since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. It has also welcomed in millions of Ukrainian refugees.
Kadyrov later urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to “finally come to his senses and accept the conditions offered by our president (Vladimir Putin).”
Kadyrov has repeatedly used social media to boast about Chechen fighters’ alleged performance against Ukrainian troops and to make other unconfirmed statements about the war in Ukraine.
World
Ukraine needs to face reality and talk to Putin – Zelenskiy
World
Imran Khan ends long march to ‘avoid bloodshed’
World
Turkey detains Islamic State’s new leader
Senior Turkish officials said Islamic State’s new leader has been captured raid in Istanbul.
Anti-terrorism police and intelligence agents detained a man they believe has led the group since its previous chief was killed in a US operation in Syria in February, the officials said, asking not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter, Bloomberg reported.
Turkish news website OdaTV identified the arrested man as Abu al-Hassan al-Qurayshi without saying how it obtained the information.
Previous reports have given a similar name for the new Islamic State (ISIS) leader.
Chechin leader and Putin ally says ‘Poland next after Ukraine’
700,000 Afghan refugees deported from Iran in past 9 months
Baradar meets Shiite ulema; says IEA does not want a monopoly of power
IEA rejects rumors of assassination attempt on defense minister as ‘baseless’
Ukraine needs to face reality and talk to Putin – Zelenskiy
Beijing-Nangarhar Construction to build industrial park in Kabul
Zerbena: Challenges in construction sector discussed
Interview – Karim Khurram discusses the collapse of the Republic and rise of IEA
Tahawol: Mujahideen victory against Soviet invaders reviewed
Tahawol: US foreign policy toward Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: US foreign policy toward Afghanistan discussed
Interview: US envoy for Afghanistan speaks about IEA’s recognition and US policy
Interview – Karim Khurram discusses the collapse of the Republic and rise of IEA
Zerbena: Challenges in construction sector discussed
Saar: Calls for reopening of girls’ schools discussed
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
IEA bans wheat exports due to a shortage for domestic needs
-
World4 days ago
Ukraine’s Zelenskiy says he would meet with Putin to end the war
-
World4 days ago
Two killed, 120 wounded in Abu Dhabi restaurant gas explosion
-
Business4 days ago
Pakistan reopens several additional borders crossings with Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Russia’s death toll in Ukraine already the same as 10 years in Afghanistan
-
Business4 days ago
IEA signs agreement with UAE to manage Afghanistan’s airports
-
Latest News4 days ago
Saudi sets quota for Hajj, only 13,000 Afghan pilgrims will attend this year
-
Latest News4 days ago
UK MPs blast ‘systemic failures of leadership, planning’ of Afghan withdrawal