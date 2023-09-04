Latest News
Chief of army says IEA saved Afghanistan from disintegration
Qari Fasihuddin Fitrat, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s chief of army staff said Monday that for 20 years Afghanistan’s enemies tried hard to divide the country and its people but following the IEA’s takeover, plots by enemies failed and the people once again united.
Speaking at a large public gathering in Takhar province, he said: “Before this, we saw that Afghanistan was divided, Afghanistan was divided by zones and language. There were differences between the tribes and there were differences between those who spoke different languages, but these differences do not exist today,” said Fitrat.
The acting minister of information and culture, Mullah Khairullah Khairkhah, said at the same event, organized in the hope of closing the gap between the people and authorities, that enemies should not be allowed to divide the IEA government or the nation.
He said: “Let’s come and join hands and not give the enemies time to create danger for our Islamic system.”
The deputy minister of publication affairs of the ministry of information and culture says that there is no alternative to the current system and that it is necessary for everyone to join hands to support the system for the progress and development of the country.
Ensuring social justice, creating job opportunities, and opening schools and universities to girls were among the demands of Takhar residents at the meeting.
The delegation from Kabul said they will share the people’s demands with the leader of the Islamic Emirate.
Latest News
Islamabad’s caretaker PM says security in Pakistan worse since IEA takeover
Pakistan’s caretaker prime minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said Monday that Islamabad thought security would improve with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in power but instead, the situation has worsened in his country.
In an interview with Geo News, Kakar said: “We thought that the situation in Pakistan would improve with the coming of the Taliban (Islamic Emirate) to power, but it did not get better, it got worse.
“I think the reason for the deterioration of the situation is the weapons and equipment left over from America and NATO, which are in the hands of terrorist groups,” he said adding that this has had a negative impact not only on Pakistan, but on the entire region including Iran, China, and Central Asian countries.
“In fact, bad things have started for Pakistan,” said Kakar.
Kakar claims that some of the weapons abandoned by the US and NATO forces in Afghanistan have fallen into the hands of criminals and terrorist groups.
“If America surrendered its weapons and equipment in a responsible manner, or if the withdrawal process was carried out responsibly, it would have been easy for us. Now, due to the hasty exit, it is not clear who got all the weapons and advanced military equipment that the former army had, a part of it may have fallen into the hands of the Taliban (Islamic Emirate), but it is also possible that a large part of it has fallen into the hands of criminal and terrorist groups,” Kakar added.
However, the IEA rejects these claims and say the weapons have been secured.
“We understand their concerns and have assured them that Afghanistan’s soil will not be used against them. There are some issues that arise, like insecurity, and some issues inside Pakistan, and we ask them to solve the issues themselves inside their country, and trust Afghanistan that we are their friendly and brotherly country,” said Zabihullah Mujahid, the IEA’s spokesman.
Kakar meanwhile said Pakistan wants “a safe, stable and happy Pakistan, which is tied to a safe, stable and happy Afghanistan, so our expectation is that the two countries will deal with all these problems in full coordination.”
Latest News
Student from Farah secures top spot in Kankor 1402
Mahmood, a student from Farah province took first place in this year’s (1402) Kankor, the national university entrance exam.
The National Examination Authority (NEA) announced the results Monday, declaring Mahmood, son of Abdul Jamil, a high school graduate in Farah, as the top scorer.
Mahmood scored 359/360 followed by Abbas, son of Mohammad Ghani, who scored 357, and Abdul Baees, son of Mohammad Nazeer, who scored 355. Abbas and Abdul Baees were graduates of Kabul’s Ghazi High School and Habibia High School respectively.
These three top students hope to study medical sciences at Kabul University.
In July, the head of NEA announced that Kankor would be conducted in three categories: medical, social, and scientific sciences.
More than 200,000 applicants take the national Kankor exam each year, but this year, no female students were allowed to take the exam.
Latest News
Violators of amnesty decree will be prosecuted: Hanafi
Abdul Salam Hanafi, the administrative deputy to the prime minister, warned on Sunday that no one has the right to take revenge on former government officials and security forces.
Speaking at a ceremony to mark the end of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s annual accountability program, Hanafi said any act of revenge is considered a crime and the perpetrators will be prosecuted.
“No one has the right to take revenge on anyone. If, God forbid, any accident happens anywhere, we consider it a criminal act and not the policy of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. The person who commits such a crime, whoever, minor or major, will be brought to court and will be held accountable according to Islamic principles,” Hanafi said.
He also said that the Islamic Emirate is committed to supporting freedom of speech, but this freedom must be ensured within the framework of Islamic values and national interests.
The remarks come amid claims that the general amnesty called by the IEA in August 2021 is being violated, especially by local authorities.
Last month, UNAMA stated in a report that 800 instances of extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests, torture, ill-treatment and enforced disappearances have been carried out against individuals previously affiliated with the former government and its security forces.
IEA, however, rejected the report.
