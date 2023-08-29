Children’s library opens in Nangarhar

(Last Updated On: August 29, 2023)

A library for children has been built with the financial support of Japan at a cost of $200,000 on the premises of the Department of Information and Culture in Nangarhar province.

Noor Mohammad Hanif, head of information and culture in Nangarhar, said that underprivileged children will be able to study at this library and free educational programs will be provided for them.

The library can accommodate as many as 100 children at a time.

Children have welcomed the initiative, with one saying, “we can study here, and our religious and scientific knowledge will increase.”

Another child said: “We have come to this library to learn, and all schools should be opened so that we can become doctors and engineers.”

The deputy governor of Nangarhar has said the establishment of this library is very important for the education of children and asks international organizations to create more libraries.

“We are happy, we ask them to develop these works in the future so that our children will benefit,” said Sayeedullah Banawari, deputy governor of Nangarhar.

According to reports, not only in Nangarhar but also in many provinces of the country, children are deprived of education due to poverty and the dire economic situation.