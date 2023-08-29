Children’s library opens in Nangarhar
A library for children has been built with the financial support of Japan at a cost of $200,000 on the premises of the Department of Information and Culture in Nangarhar province.
Noor Mohammad Hanif, head of information and culture in Nangarhar, said that underprivileged children will be able to study at this library and free educational programs will be provided for them.
The library can accommodate as many as 100 children at a time.
Children have welcomed the initiative, with one saying, “we can study here, and our religious and scientific knowledge will increase.”
Another child said: “We have come to this library to learn, and all schools should be opened so that we can become doctors and engineers.”
The deputy governor of Nangarhar has said the establishment of this library is very important for the education of children and asks international organizations to create more libraries.
“We are happy, we ask them to develop these works in the future so that our children will benefit,” said Sayeedullah Banawari, deputy governor of Nangarhar.
According to reports, not only in Nangarhar but also in many provinces of the country, children are deprived of education due to poverty and the dire economic situation.
Latest News
Japan to fund rehabilitation of Nurgal Canal in Kunar
The Ambassador of Japan to Kabul Takashi Okada has signed an MoU with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) which will see Tokyo funding the Nurgal Canal project in Kunar province in a bid to help improve agriculture and productivity.
The MoU will see projects being completed that were started by Tetsu Nakamur, a Japanese aid worker and physician, who was killed on December 4, 2019, in Jalalabad. The Nurgal canal was one of Nakamura’s projects, but work was suspended after his death.
At a meeting on Monday, Okada said that the project will cost $9.5 million to complete and will be funded by the Japanese government.
“The Japanese government provides approximately 9.5 million US dollars to FAO for rehabilitation and expansion of Tetsu Nakamura’s legacy project,” said Okada.
“Approximately, 12,000 people will benefit from the project. The project will enable local communities to manage precious water resources and develop sustainable agriculture,” he added.
Regional
Earthquake of magnitude 7.0 strikes Bali Sea, Indonesia
A strong earthquake of 7.0 magnitude struck deep in the sea north of Bali and Lombok islands in Indonesia early on Tuesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, sending residents running out of buildings.
The quake’s epicentre was 203 km north of Mataram, Indonesia, and very deep at 516 km below the Earth’s surface, EMSC said.
Indonesian and U.S. geological agencies pegged the magnitude at 7.1, with no threat of a tsunami, Reuters reported.
The quake was felt just before 4 a.m. Indonesia time across coastal areas in Bali and Lombok and was followed by two quakes of magnitude 6.1 and 6.5, according to the Indonesian geological agency.
Guests at Bali’s Mercure Kuta Bali ran out of their rooms after feeling the tremor for a few seconds, hotel manager Suadi told Reuters by phone.
“Several guests left their rooms but were still in the hotel area,” he said, adding they have since returned and there was no damage to the building.
There were no immediate reports of damage, Indonesian disaster agency BNPB said.
“The quake is deep so it should not be destructive,” BNPB spokesperson Abdul Muhari said.
International Sports
Mancini aims to win the Asian Cup with the Saudi Arabia team
New Saudi Arabia coach Roberto Mancini said his main goal is for the men’s national team to win the Asian Cup after 27 years, at the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) presentation event in Riyadh on Monday.
The former Italian coach outlined his aspirations to raise the team’s level in Asia, and detailed his long and short-term plans, adding he will evaluate the players to complete the objective to win the continental tournament, Reuters reported.
“Our target is to win the Asian Cup after 27 years. Our target before that is that we have four friendlies, we have two World Cup qualifiers and after that we have a 20-day training camp to prepare for the Asian Cup,” Mancini said in a statement.
“I am not a magician, we have exceptional talents and we can achieve our goals through continuous work. We have good players, the previous coach did a great job, and in the coming period we have to translate our words into realities on the field.”
Former coach Herve Renard led the Saudi team at the Qatar World Cup, where they pulled off one of the biggest upsets in the tournament’s history by defeating eventual champions Argentina in their opening match before being eliminated in the group stage.
Mancini also spoke about the state of Saudi soccer, drawing parallels with what happened in his home country: “Many great foreign players came to Italy and we improved a lot. It’s good for Saudi players.”
The country is heavily investing in its top-flight football league, with the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) announcing the Sports Club Investment and Privatization Project, involving league champions Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal.
“Saudi Arabia has become an attractive country for all global names” President of SAFF Yasser Al Misehal said.
Numerous top players have been lured to the country following the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo last year. More recently Karim Benzema and Neymar are among those who have joined Saudi clubs along with English coach Steven Gerrard.
Children’s library opens in Nangarhar
Japan to fund rehabilitation of Nurgal Canal in Kunar
Earthquake of magnitude 7.0 strikes Bali Sea, Indonesia
Mancini aims to win the Asian Cup with the Saudi Arabia team
Truck carrying figs from Afghanistan set on fire in Balochistan, Pakistan
Justin and Sophie Trudeau separate after 18 years of marriage
Afghan-Kazak private sectors seal deals worth $100 million
Turkey urges Sweden to take steps to stop Quran burnings
11 dead and 27 missing in floods around Beijing after days of rain
Mexico bus crash death toll rises to 18, driver detained
Tahawol: US ties with Afghanistan in last 2 years reviewed
Saar: Afghanistan-China economic, political relations discussed
Tahawol: Iranian parliament seven members’ trip to Kabul discussed
Saar: IEA rejects UN’s report over growth of Daesh in Afghanistan
Tahawol: Qatar’s warning against disengagement with IEA discussed
Trending
-
Sport3 days ago
Asia Cup: Setback for Sri Lanka as 4 key players possibly out with injuries, COVID
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghan female YouTuber killed in Kabul
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan’s new media law sent to supreme leader for approval
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA stops 100 girls from flying to Dubai on university scholarships
-
Latest News5 days ago
Stanekzai: Government should provide education to everyone
-
World4 days ago
Pro-Kyiv Russians urge Wagner Group to revenge Prigozhin’s death
-
International Sports5 days ago
Al-Nassr to face Persepolis in Asian Champions League opener
-
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: Iran calling for monthly assessment of Helmand River discussed