Science & Technology
China launches 3 astronauts to space station
China launched a spacecraft on Sunday carrying three astronauts to the Chinese space station, due to be completed by the end of the year, as construction entered a pivotal stage.
A Long March-2F rocket transporting the Shenzhou-14, or “Divine Vessel” in Chinese, blasted off from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 10:44 a.m. (0244 GMT), a live broadcast by state television showed.
Construction of the space station began last year with the launch of the first and largest of its three modules – Tianhe – the living quarters of visiting astronauts. The modules Wentian and Mengtian are to be launched in July and October, respectively, docking with Tianhe to form a T-shaped structure.
Shenzhou-14 mission commander Chen Dong, 43, and team mates Liu Yang, 43, and Cai Xuzhe, 46, all from China’s second cohort of astronauts, will live and work on the space station for six months before returning to Earth in December with the arrival of the Shenzhou-15 crew.
Former air force pilot Chen with Liu, who became China’s first female astronaut in space a decade ago, and space mission debutant Cai, will oversee the rendezvous, docking and integration of Wentian and Mengtian with the core module.
They will also install equipment inside and outside the space station and carry out a range of scientific research.
“The Shenzhou-14 mission is a pivotal battle in the construction stage of China’s space station,” Chen told a news conference in Jiuquan on Saturday. “The task will be tougher, there will be more problems and the challenges will be greater.”
The space station is designed for a lifespan of at least a decade.
Science & Technology
China to launch next crewed mission on Sunday to build space station
China will launch a spacecraft on Sunday carrying three astronauts to the core module of the unfinished Chinese space station, where they will work and live for six months as construction enters advanced stages.
A Long March-2F rocket carrying the Shenzhou-14 spacecraft is set to blast off from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in the northwestern province of Gansu at 10:44 a.m. local time (0244 GMT) on Sunday, a China Manned Space Agency official told a news conference on Saturday.
Mission commander Chen Dong will be accompanied by Liu Yang and Cai Xuzhe aboard Shenzhou, meaning “Divine Vessel” in Chinese.
“All preparations for the launch are basically ready,” said Lin Xiqiang, an agency official.
Shenzhou-14 will be the third of four crewed missions – and the seventh of a total of 11 missions – needed to complete the space station by the end of the year.
China began constructing its three-module space station in April 2021 with the launch of Tianhe – the first and biggest of the station’s three modules.
Tianhe, slightly larger than a metro bus, will form the living quarters of visiting astronauts once the T-shaped space station is completed.
Following Shenzhou-14, the remaining two modules – the laboratory cabins Wentian and Mengtian – will be launched in July and October, respectively.
Wentian will feature a robotic arm, an airlock cabin for trips outside of the station, and living quarters for an additional three astronauts during crew rotations.
The Shenzhou-14 crew will help with the setup of Wentian and Mengtian and conduct functionality tests on both modules.
The space station will have a designed lifespan of a decade. At 180 tonnes, it will be slightly heavier than Russia’s decommissioned Mir, and about 20% of the International Space Station by mass.
Science & Technology
Sony to build space lasers with new satellite services unit
Sony on Thursday said it formed a new company that will build and supply devices that allow small satellites in orbit to communicate with one another via laser beams, dipping into the fast-growing space sector.
Sony Space Communications Corp, registered on Wednesday, is meant to take advantage of laser technology to avoid a bottleneck of radio frequencies. The devices will work between satellites in space and satellites communicating with ground stations.
The company did not say when it expects to have its first commercial device operating in space, whether it has existing customers lined up or how much money it has invested into the technology to date.
There are roughly 12,000 satellites in orbit, a number that is projected to increase rapidly in the coming years as rocket companies slash the cost of launching things to space, and as firms like Amazon and SpaceX build vast networks of low-earth satellites to carry internet communications to all the globe.
“The amount of data used in orbit is also increasing year by year, but the amount of available radio waves is limited,” the new company’s president, Kyohei Iwamoto, said in a statement.
SpaceX makes its own laser communications devices in-house and first launched them on its Starlink satellites late last year.
Sony said one of its first successful tests occurred in 2020 when it transmitted high-definition image data by laser from the International Space Station to a ground station in Japan.
Science & Technology
Egyptian teen wants to create his own metaverse
A 13-year-old Egyptian teenager wants to build his own version of the metaverse where people can shop, attend class and conduct experiments online.
“My project focuses on wearing the gloves, the vest and headset which take you into the virtual reality world where you can go to school, work or a government institution, or to carry out your chemical research.
“This saves the environment and reduces traffic. Researchers who work on chemical experiments won’t have to buy expensive chemical material, they can simply carry out their experiments in a virtual lab in a simulation, akin to what happens in real life.”
The 13 year-old used his mother’s clothes to develop a sensory vest and gloves and he built his first robot when he was nine, Reuters reported.
Exports to Pakistan increase sharply, thanks to coal and cotton
Explosions rock Ukrainian capital Kyiv, mayor says
China launches 3 astronauts to space station
North Korea fires volley of missiles, Japan condemns provocation
Afghanistan move up to third in World Cup Super League after beating Zimbabwe
ATN secures rights to broadcast exciting new domestic one-day cricket tournament
Liquidity crisis at core of Afghanistan’s economic challenges: SIGAR
Paktia tribes end longstanding dispute
Afghanistan to play Vietnam in football friendly ahead of Asian Cup qualifiers
Salma Dam’s turbines activated following recent rainfall
Tahawol: US foreign policy toward Afghanistan discussed
Interview: US envoy for Afghanistan speaks about IEA’s recognition and US policy
Interview – Karim Khurram discusses the collapse of the Republic and rise of IEA
Zerbena: Challenges in construction sector discussed
Saar: Calls for reopening of girls’ schools discussed
Trending
-
Technology5 days ago
Thrive By Five app officially launched in Afghanistan to boost early learning
-
Business4 days ago
Da Afghanistan Bank receives $900 million in cash aid to date
-
Health5 days ago
IEA denies reports of monkeypox in Afghanistan
-
Latest News5 days ago
Iran and Tajikistan leaders discuss Afghanistan; call for inclusive govt
-
Latest News4 days ago
Islamabad and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan agree to extend ceasefire
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA’s Muttaqi urges India to resume development projects
-
World4 days ago
U.S. agrees to send advanced rockets to Ukraine
-
Latest News4 days ago
UK PM discusses trade, Ukraine and Afghanistan with Pakistan PM Sharif