Climate Change
Climate change could cause war-like devastation in Afghanistan: EU
The consequences of climate change have the potential to unleash a level of destruction on Afghan society that is comparable to the devastation wrought by the decades of war, EU Charge d’Affaires to Afghanistan, Rafaella Iodice warned on Sunday.
The diplomat said this during a conference held by EU Delegation to Afghanistan to discuss climate change and its effects.
Afghan experts, practitioners and activists discussed the effects of climate change on urban and rural communities in Afghanistan, and elaborated on ways for communities to become more climate resilient. The conference also saw presentations from the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, the Agha Khan Foundation and the UN Development Programme, EU Delegation said in a press release.
“Looking ahead, the consequences of climate change have the potential to unleash a level of destruction on Afghan society that is comparable to the devastation wrought by the decades of war,” Iodice, said. “With several severe droughts over the last decade alone, the impact of climate change is already having a disastrous impact on the lives of the Afghan people. Therefore I feel there is an urgency for everybody to take these signs seriously and to take action.”
Tomas Niklasson, EU Special Envoy for Afghanistan, added: “Our discussion today is meant to re-start a conversation on climate change in Afghanistan. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of Afghan people and forge a more sustainable, resilient, and prosperous future for all.”
EU Delegation noted that agriculture forms the backbone of the Afghan economy and is highly sensitive to fluctuations in rainfall, water availability and climate change impacts.
“The last decade has seen a faster-than-average increase of temperatures in the country, leading to more frequent and intense droughts, heatwaves and flooding throughout the country. These meteorological events can have far-reaching social and economic repercussions, and they accentuate poverty and displacement that resulted from the last forty years of violence,” EU Delegation said.
Climate Change
UN’s weather agency: 2022 was nasty, deadly, costly and hot
Looking back at 2022′s weather with months of analysis, the World Meteorological Organization said Friday that last year really was as bad as it seemed when people were muddling through it.
And about as bad as it gets — until more warming kicks in.
Killer floods, droughts and heat waves hit around the world, costing many billions of dollars. Global ocean heat and acidity levels hit record highs and Antarctic sea ice and European Alps glaciers reached record low amounts, according to the United Nations’ climate agency’s State of Global Climate 2022 report released Friday.
While levels have been higher before human civilization, global sea height and the amount of heat-trapping carbon dioxide and methane in the air reached highest modern recorded amounts, AP reported.
The key glaciers that scientists use as a health check for the world shrank by more than 1.3 meters in just one year and for the first time in history no snow survived the summer melt season on Switzerland’s glaciers, the report said.
Sea level is now rising at about double the rate it did in the 1990s, WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said in a news conference. Oceans can rise another half a meter to a meter by the end of century as more ice melts from ice sheets and glaciers and warmer water expands, he said.
“Unfortunately these negative trends in weather patterns and all of these parameters may continue until the 2060s” despite efforts to reduce emissions of heat-trapping gases because of the pollution already spewed, Taalas said. “We have already lost this melting of this glaciers game and sea level rise game. So that’s bad news.”
Last year was close to but not quite the hottest year on record, ranking fifth or sixth hottest depending on measuring techniques. But the past eight years are the hottest eight years on record globally. The world kept that warm despite the rare third year of a La Nina, a natural temporary cooling of parts of the Pacific Ocean that changes weather worldwide.
The United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Portugal, Spain, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and New Zealand had their hottest years on record.
Global heat and other weather records go back to 1850.
“In 2022, continuous drought in East Africa, record breaking rainfall in Pakistan and record-breaking heat waves in China and Europe affected tens of millions, drove food insecurity, boosted mass migration, and cost billions of dollars in loss and damage,” Taalas said.
China’s heat wave was its longest and most extensive in that country’s record with its summer not just hottest on record but smashing the old record by more than 0.5 degrees Celsius, the 55-page report said.
Africa’s drought displaced more than 1.7 million people in Somalia and Ethiopia, while Pakistan’s devastating flooding — which put one-third of the nation under water at one point — displaced about 8 million people, the report said.
Climate Change
World could face record temperatures in 2023 as El Nino returns
The world could breach a new average temperature record in 2023 or 2024, fuelled by climate change and the anticipated return of the El Nino weather phenomenon, climate scientists say.
Climate models suggest that after three years of the La Nina weather pattern in the Pacific Ocean, which generally lowers global temperatures slightly, the world will experience a return to El Nino, the warmer counterpart, later this year.
During El Nino, winds blowing west along the equator slow down, and warm water is pushed east, creating warmer surface ocean temperatures, Reuters reported.
“El Nino is normally associated with record breaking temperatures at the global level. Whether this will happen in 2023 or 2024 is not yet known, but it is, I think, more likely than not,” said Carlo Buontempo, director of the EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service.
Climate models suggest a return to El Nino conditions in the late boreal summer, and the possibility of a strong El Nino developing towards the end of the year, Buontempo said.
The world’s hottest year on record so far was 2016, coinciding with a strong El Nino – although climate change has fuelled extreme temperatures even in years without the phenomenon, read the report.
The last eight years were the world’s eight hottest on record – reflecting the longer-term warming trend driven by greenhouse gas emissions.
Friederike Otto, senior lecturer at Imperial College London’s Grantham Institute, said El Nino-fuelled temperatures could worsen the climate change impacts countries are already experiencing – including severe heatwaves, drought and wildfires.
“If El Niño does develop, there is a good chance 2023 will be even hotter than 2016 – considering the world has continued to warm as humans continue to burn fossil fuels,” Otto said.
EU Copernicus scientists published a report on Thursday assessing the climate extremes the world experienced last year, its fifth-warmest year on record, Reuters reported.
Europe experienced its hottest summer on record in 2022, while climate change-fuelled extreme rain caused disastrous flooding in Pakistan, and in February, Antarctic sea ice levels hit a record low.
The world’s average global temperature is now 1.2C higher than in pre-industrial times, Copernicus said.
Despite most of the world’s major emitters pledging to eventually slash their net emissions to zero, global CO2 emissions last year continued to rise.
Climate Change
Floods and earthquake leave 29 dead in past month: officials
Officials in the State Ministry for Disaster Management said on Wednesday that 29 people have died in 31 provinces of the country due to earthquakes and floods in the past month.
Shafiullah Rahimi, the ministry’s spokesman, said that 105 others have been injured as a result of the natural disasters.
According to him, 155 houses were completely destroyed and 1,242 more were partially damaged. Also, 848 livestock perished and 7,106 acres of agricultural land were destroyed.
Rahimi added that the ministry has helped the victims of natural disasters.
“This ministry has distributed emergency aid to about 40,000 families in cooperation with government institutions and other organizations, and the process is ongoing,” he said.
China and Pakistan emphasize need to ensure stability in Afghanistan
Climate change could cause war-like devastation in Afghanistan: EU
Efforts underway to create improved system for media in the country: IEA
IPL: Salt powers Delhi Capitals to thumping 7 wicket win against RCB
IEA’s Ebad tells G5 meeting in Iran no female worker banned in health sector
Iran installs cameras in public places to identify, penalise unveiled women
Pakistan to launch new military operation against militants
Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude jolts Afghanistan’s Fayzabad
Macron criticised for saying Europe should take independent stance on Taiwan
ATN secures rights to broadcast IPL matches live
Tahawol: Afghanistan-China-Pakistan meeting discussed
Saar: Ban on Afghan women working for UN discussed
Tahawol: Calls for political dialogue among Afghans discussed
Saar: IEA’s foreign minister to visit Pakistan discussed
Saar: World Press Freedom Day discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Over 300 Afghan refugees return home from Pakistan
-
Business4 days ago
Low-quality fuel from Iran turned back
-
Latest News5 days ago
Guterres says Doha meeting was not about recognizing IEA
-
Regional4 days ago
Explosion hits revolutionary guard base in Iran
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Musk threatens to reassign NPR Twitter account, NPR says
-
Sport4 days ago
Delhi Capitals trump Gujarat Titans in low-scoring IPL battle
-
Regional3 days ago
Militants in Pakistan kill six soldiers near Afghan border
-
World4 days ago
Texas manhunt ends after suspect accused of killing 5 found hiding in laundry pile