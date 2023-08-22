Regional
Commandos rescue 2 children from dangling cable car in Pakistan
Army commandos dangling from helicopters plucked two children from a broken cable car suspended hundreds of meters above a canyon Tuesday in a remote part of Pakistan, the military said. Four more children and two adults still awaited rescue as night fell.
The military said in a statement that the rescue mission was still underway. Footage on TV stations showed a child in a harness being pulled to safety. The commandos’ rope could be seen swaying in the wind against the mountainous landscape Associated Press reported.
An expert described the rescue as extremely delicate because the wind generated by the helicopter blades could further weaken the remaining cables holding the car aloft.
Relatives of those trapped prayed while anxiously watching the operation unfold. The rescue also transfixed the country as Pakistanis crowded around televisions in offices, shops, restaurants and hospitals.
According to Pakistani TV stations, some of those trapped were in contact with their families by cellphone. Authorities said the two adults were consoling the children, who were between the ages of 11 and 15.
One of the cables snapped while the eight passengers were crossing a river canyon Tuesday morning in Battagram district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The children had been on their way to school.
Villagers frequently use cable cars to get around Pakistan’s mountainous regions. But the cars are often poorly maintained, and every year people die or are injured while traveling in them.
Helicopters were sent to attempt to pluck the people from the cable car but only after the group spent six hours precariously suspended 350 meters above ground, according to Taimoor Khan, a spokesman for the disaster management authority.
Pakistan’s caretaker prime minister, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, wrote on X that he ordered authorities “to urgently ensure safe rescue and evacuation” of the eight people.
“I have also directed the authorities to conduct safety inspections of all such private chairlifts and ensure that they are safe to operate and use,” he said on the platform formerly known as Twitter.
Several helicopters hovered above the scene, and ambulances gathered on the ground.
Tipu Sultan, a retired army brigadier and defense expert, warned that the helicopters themselves could make the situation worse but that the commandos would be well aware of that risk. Khan added that the pilots were flying “carefully.”
“Let us pray that those trapped in the cable car are safely rescued,” Sultan said.
Regional
Children stranded in chair lift 900 feet above ground in northern Pakistan
Eight people, including six school children, were trapped in a malfunctioning chair lift in northern Pakistan on Tuesday, officials said, and a military helicopter has been dispatched to rescue them.
The children, who have been stranded since about 6 a.m local time, were using the chair lift to get to school in a mountainous area in Battagram, about 200 kilometers north of Islamabad, Reuters reported.
“A cable broke in a chair lift service, following which people have been trapped 900 feet (274 meters) above the ground,” Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority said in a statement.
It said an army helicopter had been moved to the area for a rescue operation after attempts at fixing the fault had been unsuccessful.
Regional
Pakistani opposition party leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi detained
Pakistani opposition leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi was detained on Saturday, his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party said, just hours after he said it would challenge any delay to the country’s election in the courts.
Party spokesman Zulfi Bukhari told Reuters the specific reason for the detention of Qureshi, twice Pakistan’s foreign minister, was not immediately clear. The caretaker information minister did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Bukhari condemned the arrest on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, saying he was “arrested for doing a press conference and re affirming PTI stance against all tyranny and pre poll rigging that is going on currently in Pakistan”.
PTI party chairman Imran Khan is currently jailed for three years after being convicted on graft charges and is barred from contesting any election for five years. He denies any wrongdoing. Khan won the last election in 2018 and became prime minister until he was ousted in a no-confidence vote in 2022.
The election is meant to be held within 90 days of parliament being dissolved last week, by November, but uncertainty looms over the date as the nation grapples with constitutional, political and economic crises.
The outgoing government approved a new census in its final days, meaning new electoral boundaries must be drawn up by the Election Commission.
The exercise of drawing fresh boundaries for hundreds of federal and provincial constituencies in a country of 241 million people may take six months or more, according to a former commission official.
The election commission said on Thursday that new constituencies would be finalized by Dec. 14, state television reported. After that, the commission will confirm an election date.
Electoral experts have suggested that process could see the nationwide vote pushed back several months, possibly until February.
“It will be unconstitutional if the 90 days deadline is breached,” Qureshi, who is leading the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, following Khan’s arrest, told the press conference.
He said the party planned to contest any delay at the Supreme Court.
Political analysts say that if the current caretaker set-up stretches beyond its constitutional tenure, a prolonged period without an elected government would allow the military, which ruled the country directly for more than three decades of its 76-year existence, to consolidate control.
Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, a little-known politician who is believed to be close to the military, was sworn in as prime minister on Monday.
Caretakers are usually limited to overseeing elections, but Kakar’s set-up is the most empowered in Pakistan’s history thanks to legislation that allows it to make policy decisions on economic matters.
The move is ostensibly aimed at keeping on track a nine-month $3 billion International Monetary Fund bailout secured in June. At least one of three programme reviews falls during the caretaker period, and more if elections are delayed.
Regional
Militant attack kills 11 laborers in Pakistan
Eleven laborers were killed in a militant attack in Northwestern Pakistan, caretaker prime minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said on Sunday in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
Security and police officials in northern Khyber Pakhtunkwa province said a suspected improvised explosive device detonated, tearing through a truck carrying the workers to a construction project in Waziristan, near the Afghan border.
“They were working at an army post that is under construction … an IED exploded under a vehicle carrying the laborers,” deputy commissioner of North Waziristan, Rehan Khattak told Reuters.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the blast.
Pakistan has seen a resurgence of attacks by militants since last year when a ceasefire between the Pakistani Taliban, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the government broke down.
Other groups including the Islamic State have also claimed responsibility for some attacks, including a large blast at a political rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa held by a religious group last month that killed 45.
Supreme Court clears 150,000 cases in the past year
Tahawol: IEA rejects Pakistani officials’ claim over TTP issue
Stanekzai calls for ‘new chapter’ of diplomatic relations
Commandos rescue 2 children from dangling cable car in Pakistan
Former football star Thierry Henry to coach France at 2024 Olympics
North Korea’s Kim shows off banned missiles to Russian minister
Justin and Sophie Trudeau separate after 18 years of marriage
North Korea fires two missiles after US submarine arrives in South
New Taiwan weapons package to be announced soon: US officials
Mayor of Ecuadorian city of Manta assassinated in attack
Tahawol: IEA rejects Pakistani officials’ claim over TTP issue
Saar: Foreign Ministry annual accountability program discussed
Tahawol: Pakistan’s concern over terrorist groups’ presence in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Indonesia hosts 7th session of AFTF discussed
Tahawol: Efforts for ensuring stability in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA marks 104th anniversary of Afghanistan’s independence from Britain
-
World5 days ago
Private jet crashes into motorbike and car in Malaysia, kills 10
-
Regional5 days ago
Pakistan appoints caretaker cabinet ahead of likely delayed elections
-
Latest News4 days ago
Over 25,000 flights recorded across Afghanistan in past year
-
Latest News4 days ago
Girls’ schools should be reopened for independence in real sense: Karzai
-
Regional4 days ago
Saudi crown prince meets Iran’s foreign minister as relations thaw
-
Latest News4 days ago
Delawar: 90% of Panjshir mining revenues to be used in reconstruction of the province
-
Latest News5 days ago
Red Cross set to end funding at 25 hospitals in Afghanistan