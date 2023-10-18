Latest News
Construction starts on 2,146 houses in earthquake-hit areas of Herat
The construction of houses and settlements for the victims of the Herat earthquake started on Tuesday in Sia Ab village of Zindajan district in Herat province.
The project was launched in the presence of a number of senior IEA officials including the head of information and culture, the mayor of Injil district, officials from urban planning and Herat municipality.
Maolavi Ahmadullah Muttaqi, head of information and culture in Herat, says that 2,146 houses will be built across 20 villages that were completely destroyed in the recent earthquakes.
Thousands of people have been affected by the deadly earthquakes and are living in tents. However, time is critical for these people as winter is fast approaching. Winters in the province are very cold, snowy, and windy.
The head of information and culture of Herat also stated that in order to protect the victims from rain and wind, strong tents have been distributed and the government hopes to rebuild houses before the winter sets in.
Maolavi Nematullah Rahimi, the mayor of Herat’s Injil district, says that engineers from the municipality, urban development and agriculture departments are building the houses, which will hopefully withstand further earthquakes.
According to official, 279 houses are in Sia Ab village, 300 houses in Naib Rafi village, 123 houses in Sarbaland village, 100 houses in Kashkak village, 30 houses in Qala-e-nok village, 60 houses in Kajkal village, 65 houses in Asyab Badak, 133 houses in Karnil Wardaka, 300 houses in Chahek, 36 houses in the two villages of Abdul Abad and Hazrat Abad, 52 houses in the two villages of Azqalak and Qasr Shirin, 30 houses in the village of Jagdah, 45 houses in Gezi Bala, 50 houses in the two villages of Gol Khan and Ghazi, 72 houses in the two villages of Sail Koh and Sang-e-Safid, 105 houses in Chazahi wa Bahadurzahi, 80 houses in Khawaja Mohammad Shurab, 92 houses in Cha Zahi wa Hilal Zahi, and 115 houses in Cha zahi wa Zuraiha.
Two killed, five injured as vehicle runs off road in Ghor
Two people were killed and five others were injured when a van ran off road and crashed in western Ghor province, police said.
The incident happened in Chahar Sada district, provincial police said in a statement.
Witnesses said that the crash happened due to technical failure.
Two people who were killed in the incident were returning from Iran to their home.
IEA delegation to travel to China for Belt and Road meeting
The Ministry of Commerce and Industry says an Islamic Emirate delegation, headed by the acting minister, traveled to China on Monday to take part in the third meeting of the One Belt One Road initiative.
Abdulsalam Javad Akhundzadah, the ministry’s spokesman, said the minister, Nuruddin Azizi, will attend the meeting and hold talks with Chinese officials and business owners in a bid to get them to invest in Afghanistan.
Akhundzadah said: “An important and vital issue for Afghanistan is the issue of connecting Afghanistan directly to China through the Wakhan Corridor, and in this regard, the minister will talk with them and try to open this road to Afghanistan as soon as possible.”
The Chamber of Commerce and Investment says that the One Belt One Road initiative, also known as the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), is very important for Afghanistan, and if Afghanistan secures this billion dollar road project, the country’s economy will grow rapidly and economic relations between the two countries will expand.
“This is a very close and short road” to China, with the potential to transport a huge amount of cargo in a short time, said Khan Jan Alokozai, a member of the chamber.
With a road connecting China and Afghanistan, “the volume of trade between Afghanistan and China could total up to $3 billion,” said Alokozai.
Experts also say that Afghanistan should try to be included in the BRI so that it can play a role in the country’s economic growth. Experts have also said the two countries need a direct railway link.
IEA calls on Turkey to stop deporting Afghans and to give them jobs instead
Acting minister of refugees and repatriation Khalil Rahman Haqqani has asked Ankara to provide job opportunities for Afghan refugees instead of deporting them and to ease conditions for Afghanistan’s diplomatic attachés in the country, the ministry said in a statement.
According to the ministry, Haqqani met with Cenk Unal, the Turkish Chargé d’Affaires in Kabul for discussions. At the meeting, Haqqani also said there is a need to arrange a joint mechanism between the two countries for Afghans who want to return to the country.
The ministry quoted Cenk Ünal as having said at the meeting that he would share the issues raised with the authorities of his country.
