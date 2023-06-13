Latest News
Construction underway on small hydroelectric dam in Kunar
The Ministry of Energy and Water of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said the construction of a small power dam has started in Kunar Province.
According to the ministry the dam will be constructed in Shamkar Village, Khas Kunar District, Kunar Province, at a cost of over 800,000 afghanis.
This dam will have the capacity to produce 15 kilowatts of electricity and it will be completed within two months, the ministry said.
Hanafi meets with WFP chief, calls for more international support
Deputy prime minister Abdul Salam Hanafi met with Carl Skau, the Deputy Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of the UN’s World Food Program in Kabul on Monday where the two discussed the current situation in Afghanistan, a spokesman for the Islamic Emirate said.
According to the deputy spokesman, Bilal Karimi, Hanafi said that sanctions are not solutions and that it creates obstacles even against humanitarian operations, and he urged the international community to not neglect the effects of the long drought in Afghanistan, remove obstacles, and support development projects.
Hanafi also expressed his gratitude for the WFP’s assistance and help given to the needy and destitute people of Afghanistan. He also asked for more assistance for the people.
Hanafi pointed out that since the IEA took control of the country, security has been established and the country is no longer at war.
“With its brave decision, the Islamic Emirate declared amnesty, banned the use and trafficking of drugs, treated drug addicts and collected beggars from different places. However, despite that, the assistance of the international community, especially the United Nations, is not enough in the mentioned sectors and should be increased,” he said.
Hanafi said that corruption within the government in the country has been eliminated.
“Sanctions are not a solution and even have a negative impact on humanitarian activities, so the international community should take the path of interaction and dialogue with the Islamic Emirate,” Hanafi said.
Hanafi further added that: “The international community should not forget that Afghanistan has suffered due to the war and chaos of the past half century and recent droughts, and the implementation of development projects should continue to be supported.”
Carl Skau, WFP’s Deputy Executive Director said the organization has been involved in Afghanistan for 60 years in various sectors, including food security, nutrition, humanitarian aid and development. He said the WFP’s goal is to attract more international aid to the people of Afghanistan.
“Corruption was a major problem in the past, which fortunately has been eliminated, drugs have decreased and overall security has been ensured in Afghanistan,” Skau said.
The WFP’s Deputy Executive Director added that the people of Afghanistan have really suffered due to wars and climate change, so “we are trying to get more humanitarian aid to the poor people of Afghanistan.”
Poison spread by the enemy still in place, says Haqqani
Addressing a gathering of religious scholars, tribal elders and local officials, the Minister of Interior Sirajuddin Haqqani said that the “poison” of the enemies still remains in Afghanistan and a lot of work is needed to build public trust.
Sirajuddin Haqqani’s trip to the north of the country is at the request of the supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate.
Assessing the security situation and addressing the needs of local people are said to be on Haqqani’s agenda.
During his speech in Sar-e Pul, Haqqani emphasized that now pockets of power in the north have been dismantled and the IEA has put an end to oppression and injustice.
“I have traveled here to the north based on the order of the leadership of the Emirate. You share your problems and needs and also your suggestions with me in consultation with each other. I will share it with His Highness Amirul Momineen and we will try to address them,” Haqqani said.
Meanwhile, the deputy governor of Sar-e Pul said that security prevails in the province and people are satisfied with the IEA.
“Thank God, today you and I are hosting such personalities whose honesty, justice and sincerity have been proven to all people,” Mohammad Nader Haqjo said.
In his speech, Haqqani also said that although enemies planted the seeds of discrimination and prejudice and created mistrust among the ethnic groups of Afghanistan in the past twenty years, the Islamic Emirate will eradicate the seeds of prejudice and discrimination among the Afghan ethnic groups and will try to create friendship and trust.
“Allah defeated the great powers of the world, America and NATO, by the poor people of Afghanistan, but a lot of work is needed to build trust due to the poison that the enemy has spread,” Haqqani said.
AWCC opens another customer services center in Takhar
Afghan Wireless Communications Company (AWCC) on Monday officially opened another customer services center in Taloqan city, the capital of Takhar province.
AWCC officials say this new center has the necessary facilities and standards have been met to assist customers. They said they also have plans to open customer service centers in districts in the province in future.
According to officials, the company has more than 50 telecommunication sites in Takhar, most of which provide 4G internet services.
“Afghan Wireless Communications Company provides services with about 58 sites [in Takhar]. Among these, about 90% of sites supply customers with standard 4G and 3G services,” said Khair Mohammad Saljoqi, head of AWCC in the northeast zone.
“Today, we witnessed the opening of a customer services center in Taloqan city, Takhar province, and we are planning to open more customer services centers in Takhar province, especially in remote districts,” said Ahmadullah Burhani, head of sales for AWCC.
Meanwhile, according to the Department of Telecommunications and Technology of Takhar, AWCC is the only network that covers a large part of Takhar province with telecommunication services. However they have asked that services be expanded to cover remote areas.
“The Afghan Wireless Communications network has its valuable and extensive services at the level of Takhar province, the majority of places in Takhar are covered by telecommunication services,” said Ahmad Shah Rasikh, Administrative Director of Takhar Telecommunications Department.
“Afghan Wireless Communications Company is considered one of the most reliable companies in Afghanistan and we are fully satisfied with the provision of telecommunication and internet services of the Afghan Wireless network,” he added.
The residents of Talowan city welcome the provision of better internet and telecommunication services by AWCC and they call on the company officials to provide quality internet services in the districts as well.
“Afghan Wireless network is more active than other networks in Takhar and we are satisfied with the services it provides,” a resident said.
According to AWCC officials, this company has extensive plans for telecommunication and internet coverage in remote areas, especially in the northeastern zone of the country.
