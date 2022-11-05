Climate Change
COP27 to take place against backdrop of global energy crisis
Last minute preparations are underway in Egypt’s seaside resort of Sharm el-Sheikh as it prepares to welcome about 30,000 delegates to this year’s United Nations Climate Conference, better known as COP27.
The conference gets underway on Sunday and will be attended by representatives from governments, businesses, NGOs, and civil society groups.
This year’s gathering is taking place against the backdrop of global inflation and an energy and food crisis caused by a variety of factors including climate change, and the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine..
Many countries have had to scale back on their climate goals in the short-term, and it’s believed COP27 will likely see a setback in the pledges and commitments previously made by some of them.
Under the Paris Agreement on climate change, adopted by 196 parties in 2016, the goal is to limit global warming to below 2 degrees Celsius, and preferably to 1.5 degrees Celsius, compared to pre-industrial levels.
But last week the United Nations warned that ‘there is no credible pathway in place’ for capping the rise in global temperatures under the target of 1.5 degrees Celsius.
At last year’s COP26 in Glasgow, nations agreed to review their carbon-cutting pledges annually and not just every five years, though only a handful of nations have done so in 2022.
The focus in this round of talks is likely to be on increased global efforts on adaptation, climate financing, and increased financial support to help developing countries cope not just with future impacts, but those already claiming lives and devastating economies.
Climate Change
Global inaction is the harsh reality for communities on frontline of climate crisis
This past year has seen worsening heatwaves, droughts, and floods across the world and in nearly every case, the most vulnerable, the poorest, paid the greatest price, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) reported Wednesday.
Floods in Pakistan displaced 33 million people and submerged a third of the country; the economic toll is at $30 billion. The unprecedented fifth season of failed rains across East Africa means a loss of crops, herds, and livelihoods – over 36 million people are facing extreme hunger, and famine is imminent, IRC stated.
According to the organization, the past year should serve as a reality check for international negotiators at this month’s COP27.
In line with this, and ahead of COP27, the IRC has called on global leaders to set out clear, time bound action plans to realize the increased ambitions on mitigation, adaptation, and finance, prioritizing communities living in fragile and conflict-affected states.
The cost of doing too little is evident in the regions where the IRC works, the organization stated.
David Miliband, IRC President and CEO, said: “The risks of the climate crisis are globalized, but resilience against the climate crisis is localized – left to the task of people and communities, even as climate events become more frequent and more intense.
“This is a recipe for continued disaster, continued famine, and continued displacement. The communities most vulnerable to the extreme effects of our changing environment are the communities already affected by conflict, food insecurity, and the economic crisis, compounded by a global pandemic and the war in Ukraine,” he said.
Shabnam Baloch, IRC Country Director for Pakistan said: “The devastating floods in Pakistan struck as the IRC was already working on helping communities through extreme heatwaves and droughts in the country, which has meant low crop yields, water shortages, and loss of livestock.
“Pakistan is highly vulnerable to climate change, with 80% of our people depending on agriculture for their livelihoods. The country is also facing an economic crisis with historic inflation. These factors are providing a challenge for people to cope and recover.
“At COP27, it is imperative for the world and leadership to come together to deliver humanitarian relief assistance to the worst affected communities and to plan development with climate change — and people at the frontlines of the climate crisis — in mind,” he said.
This year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference, more commonly referred to as COP27, will be the 27th United Nations Climate Change conference and takes place from Sunday November 6 to November 18 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.
Climate Change
Biden to attend COP27 climate summit in Egypt, says White House
US President Joe Biden will attend next month’s COP27 United Nations climate summit in Egypt, the White House said Friday, vowing he would “highlight the need for the world to act.”
The COP27 conference will once more seek to boost global efforts to slow the climate crisis that is intensifying natural disasters, from wildfires to severe storms.
Biden will “advance the global climate fight and help the most vulnerable build resilience to climate impacts, and he will highlight the need for the world to act in this decisive decade,” the White House said in a statement.
Egypt is to host the 27th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, in the Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh.
Biden will be at the summit on November 11, before heading to Cambodia for the annual US-ASEAN summit and then on to Indonesia for a G20 summit, Reuters reported.
“He will work with G20 partners to address key challenges such as climate change, the global impact of (President Vladimir) Putin’s war on Ukraine, including on energy and food security and affordability, and a range of other priorities,” the White House said.
US officials have said Biden has no intention to meet Putin at the G20 summit, even if Putin attends.
COP26 last year ended with a pledge to keep global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels — a goal the world is set to miss on current emission trends.
Climate Change
Divers find bone believed to be human at receding Lake Mead
Divers have found more human remains at drought-stricken Lake Mead near Las Vegas, authorities said Thursday.
A National Park Service dive team confirmed Oct. 18 that a bone found a day earlier at Callville Bay was part of “human skeletal remains” on the Nevada side of the Colorado River reservoir behind Hoover Dam, according to a statement from the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, AP reported.
“At this time, no foul play is suspected,” the statement said, and the Clark County coroner’s office in Las Vegas was working to confirm the identity of the dead person.
The discovery marked at least the sixth time since early May that remains identified as human have been discovered in shallow water or on the dramatically receding shore of the lake. The water level has dropped more than 180 feet (55 meters) since the lake was full in 1983, putting it at less than 27% full today.
A man’s body found stuffed in a barrel near Hemenway Harbor on May 1 has not been identified, but Las Vegas police said he had been shot, probably between the mid-1970s and the early 1980s, and his death is being investigated as a homicide.
Remains found May 7 at Callville Bay were identified in August as Thomas Erndt, a 42-year-old Las Vegas man believed to have drowned during a family boat outing in 2002. Callville Bay is one of several lake marina and resort areas.
Several more sets of partial human skeletal remains have been found since then — including on July 25, Aug. 6 and Aug. 16 — generally near a swimming area at the lake. They were not in barrels.
Seven states in the U.S. West and Mexico draw water from the Colorado River. Scientists attribute the drop in lake water levels to a warmer and drier climate affected by atmospheric warming, mainly due to rising levels of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases.
NASA rolls Artemis I mission rocket back to launch pad
COP27 to take place against backdrop of global energy crisis
Seven people killed in Laghman traffic accident
Herat student top-scorer in Afghanistan’s nation-wide university entrance exam
Imran Khan to resume his protest when he is ‘more mobile’
Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.1 strikes Afghanistan’s Fayzabad
EU leaders struggle to bridge gas price cap divide
Pakistan imports up to 400 trucks of onion and tomato daily from Afghanistan
Tahawol: US emphasis on efficient engagement with Kabul discussed
Trade volume between Pakistan and Afghanistan increases by 66% in past year
Exclusive interview with Nooruddin Azizi, Afghan commerce minister
Saar: Afghanistan hopes to join CPEC project discussed
Saar: Qatar’s aid to Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: ICC’s Afghanistan war crimes probe discussed
Saar: Afghanistan-Turkey relations discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
ICC calls for probe into alleged war crimes in Afghanistan to resume
-
Sport5 days ago
ICC approves Naib as replacement for injured Zazai in Afghanistan squad
-
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan-India air corridor reopens
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
China launches 3rd and final space station component
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA commits to solving problems in transportation sector: Hanafi
-
Latest News5 days ago
Head of UNAMA meets Haqqani in Kabul
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA establishes female police unit
-
World4 days ago
N. Korea demands the US, South Korea halt joint military drills