Countries should see Afghanistan’s security as an opportunity: Hanafi

Countries in the region and beyond should support Afghanistan and view the security in the country as an opportunity, Abdul Salam Hanafi, deputy prime minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said on Wednesday.

Hanafi said this in a seminar in Kabul under the theme “Afghanistan and Regional connectivity; Opportunities and Challenges.”

He also reiterated calls to the world to establish good relations with Afghanistan. According to Hanafi, an insecure Afghanistan would affect other countries.

“Major projects should start as soon as possible, and all the neighboring countries should support them. Lack of attention to major projects could pose challenges and could have negative consequences,” Hanafi said.

The event was also addressed by the minister of economy who called for cooperation to address challenges in the region.

“The Islamic Emirate is facing regional challenges of Daesh, narcotics, economic crimes and poverty. There should be cooperation to address these challenges, otherwise it would have negative consequences for the region and beyond,” Minister Din Mohammad Hanafi said.

The Islamic Emirate’s spokesman also called for the world’s “positive political engagement” with Afghanistan.

“The government is seeking to resolve existing challenges. One thing which is very important is positive political engagement,” Zabihullah Mujahid.

Participants of the seminar emphasized the importance of Afghanistan’s regional connectivity in addressing the existing challenges. They said that in addition to recognition of the government in Afghanistan, an economy-focusing policy could connect Afghanistan better with the region.