Countries should see Afghanistan’s security as an opportunity: Hanafi
Countries in the region and beyond should support Afghanistan and view the security in the country as an opportunity, Abdul Salam Hanafi, deputy prime minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said on Wednesday.
Hanafi said this in a seminar in Kabul under the theme “Afghanistan and Regional connectivity; Opportunities and Challenges.”
He also reiterated calls to the world to establish good relations with Afghanistan. According to Hanafi, an insecure Afghanistan would affect other countries.
“Major projects should start as soon as possible, and all the neighboring countries should support them. Lack of attention to major projects could pose challenges and could have negative consequences,” Hanafi said.
The event was also addressed by the minister of economy who called for cooperation to address challenges in the region.
“The Islamic Emirate is facing regional challenges of Daesh, narcotics, economic crimes and poverty. There should be cooperation to address these challenges, otherwise it would have negative consequences for the region and beyond,” Minister Din Mohammad Hanafi said.
The Islamic Emirate’s spokesman also called for the world’s “positive political engagement” with Afghanistan.
“The government is seeking to resolve existing challenges. One thing which is very important is positive political engagement,” Zabihullah Mujahid.
Participants of the seminar emphasized the importance of Afghanistan’s regional connectivity in addressing the existing challenges. They said that in addition to recognition of the government in Afghanistan, an economy-focusing policy could connect Afghanistan better with the region.
EU foreign policy chief criticizes lack of international attention for Afghanistan
The European Union’s foreign policy chief on Monday criticized the lack of international attention being paid to Afghanistan despite the suffering of the people.
In a speech to EU ambassadors on Monday, Joseph Borrell told countries not to only look at the Ukrainian crisis.
“Last year, everybody was talking about Afghanistan. Afghanistan was the big issue, remember in August [and] in September [2021]. Where is Afghanistan now? In Afghanistan, certainly, but it is no longer on the front pages of the newspapers. It looks like Afghanistan does not exist. The same problems exist – they are the same ones – but nobody talks about it,” Borrell said.
Meanwhile, Washington said on Tuesday that the stability and the future of Afghanistan and the security challenges are always on the agenda of its talks with Pakistan.
“We value our long standing cooperation with Pakistan. There are a number of areas where our interests are aligned. Of course, the stability and the future of Afghanistan, of the Afghan people, the security challenges that the region and potentially beyond face there always are on the agenda when we have high-level engagements with our Pakistani counterparts. We meet with and speak with them regularly on a range of issues. But as is standard practice, we don’t delve into the details of those engagements always,” US State Department’s spokesperson Ned Price said in a press conference.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has repeatedly said that it seeks good relations with all countries including the United States, and has called for recognition.
The international community, however, has set ensuring women’s rights and the formation of an inclusive government as conditions for recognition.
Muttaqi calls for cooperation and not criticism by foreign community
Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has told the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Affairs of Afghanistan that the organization should work with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) instead of criticizing it.
He said the days of warlords, kidnappers and land grabbers violating people’s rights was over.
“Instead of criticizing each other, we should cooperate, publish the facts and spread any progress that has been made. The human rights situation in Afghanistan is such that warlords, kidnappers and land grabbers can no longer violate anyone’s rights,” read a statement issued by the foreign affairs ministry.
On the other hand, Abdul Salam Hanafi, deputy prime minister, said in a separate meeting with Richard Bennett, the visiting UN special rapporteur on human rights affairs, that security has been achieved throughout Afghanistan, and the Islamic Emirate is committed to protecting the life, property and dignity of all citizens, especially women’s Sharia rights.
However, some experts have said that dialogue between UN officials and the Islamic Emirate can pave the way to solving many issues, especially around the provision of women’s rights and the formation of an inclusive government.
Bennett meanwhile said his visit was aimed at monitoring and evaluating the situation around girls’ education, women’s rights, media activity, security of Sikhs and other religious minorities, cooperation and consultation in improving the human rights situation in Afghanistan.
Afghanistan, South Korea, Venezuela lose bids for UNHCR seats
Afghanistan, South Korea and Venezuela lost their bids on Tuesday to serve three-year terms on the UN Human Rights Council.
With nearly all the 193-member states voting in the General Assembly, Algeria, Bangladesh, Belgium, Chile, Costa Rica, Georgia, Germany, Kyrgyzstan, Maldives, Morocco, Romania, South Africa, Sudan, and Vietnam were voted onto the 47-member Geneva-based rights body.
Afghanistan lost its bid to join the council, receiving just 12 votes.
Since the takeover by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), the country’s UN seat is still in the hands of the previous government, largely because no country has officially recognized the IEA leadership.
