Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan wins toss, bats first against India
Afghanistan won the toss Wednesday and opted to bat first against hosts India in their second match of the ICC Cricket World Cup tournament at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
This comes after India beat Australia by six wickets in a low-scoring thriller at Chennai last week and Afghanistan lost its opening game to Bangladesh by six wickets in Dharamsala.
On why he opted to bat first, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afghanistan’s captain, expressed his confidence in the pitch, saying it was favorable for batting. He said he aimed to set a challenging target for India.
India has made one change to its line-up, with bowling allrounder Shardul Thakur replacing off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.
Afghanistan has retained the same line-up from Dharamsala and is determined to up their game, but will be wary of left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who is coming off a haul of 3-28 against Australia.
The Arun Jaitley Stadium has proven to be the most batsmen-friendly surface in the tournament. South Africa posted a World Cup record total of 428-5 on Saturday and Sri Lanka replied with 326 runs – a total of 754 runs in 94.5 overs.
Tune in to Ariana Television to watch the match live.
Yes, that’s right. Ariana Television Network has secured the rights to broadcast matches live and fans in Afghanistan can tune in daily to watch the matches or stream the games live.
Afghanistan hoping to ‘bounce back’ in World Cup clash against India
Afghanistan faces India on Wednesday in the second of their nine group games, and will be hoping to “bounce back” from their loss against Bangladesh last week.
Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott said while he’d “like to see us bounce back” from Friday’s loss, “we know the areas we need to improve. And we’ve got two big games in Delhi now against India and then England,” he said.
“So, we’ve got to dust ourselves off … (for) a big match against India, which is going to be a great spectacle.
“I know the boys will be really, really up for it,” he said.
Despite a good start against Bangladesh in Dharamsala last Friday, Afghanistan failed to build its innings and was bundled out for 156 runs. From 83-2, it lost eight wickets for just 73 runs in a six-wicket defeat.
But after beating five-time champions Australia in their opening match, India has gained extra confidence for the rest of the group stage matches.
India beat Australia by six wickets on Sunday in a thrilling, low-scoring game at Chennai, with spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav combining for five wickets to bowl out the Aussies for 199. India struggled initially and was three wickets down for two runs within 12 deliveries before Lokesh Rahul and Virat Kohli joined forces to guide the hosts to victory, Associated Press reported.
“It feels very good when you defeat big teams, and your confidence definitely goes up,” Jadeja said. “I won’t say it will be easy in front of the other teams because every team is good. But if you win in front of the big teams, you have a different level of confidence.”
That makes India a hot favorite against No. 9-ranked Afghanistan.
While the Chennai pitch had plenty to offer the spinners, the Delhi wicket is expected to be harder and offer less turn. And the shorter boundaries should prove advantageous for batters. South Africa belted a World Cup record total of 428-5 in the first game there on the weekend and Sri Lanka replied with 326.
Changes, if any, will be minimal for the home team. India still has concerns over the health of opener Shubman Gill, who is struggling with a virus.
Ariana Television Network is the official broadcasting partner in Afghanistan and is bringing Cricket World Cup matches into the homes of fans, live, each day.
Afghanistan’s fixtures still to come, that will be broadcast live on Ariana Television are as follows:
• Afghanistan vs India: Wednesday, October 11, 2023, Delhi
• Afghanistan vs England: Saturday, October 14, 2023, Delhi
• Afghanistan vs New Zealand: Wednesday, October 18, 2023, Chennai
• Afghanistan vs Pakistan: Monday, October 23, 2023, Chennai
• Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka: Monday, October 30, 2023, Pune
• Afghanistan vs Netherlands: Friday, November 3, 2023, Lucknow
• Afghanistan vs Australia: Tuesday, November 7, 2023, Mumbai
• Afghanistan vs South Africa: Friday, November 10, 2023, Ahmedabad
Kohli, Rahul combine as India start World Cup campaign in style
India won their opening ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 clash against Australia by six wickets on 8 October.
India were rattled early on in their chase of 200, when they lost three wickets in the space of 12 balls.
Virat Kohli and KL Rahul then came together to stabilise the innings. The duo added 165-runs for the fourth wicket to guide the India chase.
Kohli – who was gifted a life on 12 when Mitchell Marsh dropped a gettable catch – fell for 85 but Rahul remained right until the end, finishing unbeaten on 97, to help India to a statement win in their opening Cricket World Cup encounter.
A 69-run stand between David Warner and Steve Smith was the highlight of Australia’s batting innings, however India dominated the proceedings with help from their spinners.
The tweakers shared six wickets between them. Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of India’s bowlers with his 3/28. He got good support from Kuldeep Yadav (2/42), Ravichandran Ashwin (1/34) and pacer Jasprit Bumrah (2/35).
Smith top scored for Australia with 46, while David Warner (41) and Mitchell Starc (28) also found some runs.
After the 20 over mark, Kohli and Rahul continued firmly and added runs at about four an over. Kohli reached his half-century in the 26th over, whereas achieved that mark in the 28th over. While proceedings remained sedate in overs 21-30, an erratic fifth over from Pat Cummins helped India garner 11 runs.
The run flow improved for India thereafter. Scoring at better than run a ball, India had brought the required rate closer to three by the 35th over. Kohli eventually fell for a well-made 85 from 116 balls in the 38th over. This was the highest partnership by an India pair against Australia in a Cricket World Cup contest. It was also the highest partnership between two India batters in a Cricket World Cup contest for the fourth wicket.
The arrival of Hardik Pandya picked up the pace of India’s initiative and the Men in Blue crossed the line in the 42nd over.
India got off to the worst possible start to their innings. They lost three batters for a duck at the score of 2. Ishan Kishan (0) chased one away from his body against Mitchell Starc and ended up giving a catch in the slip cordon.
In the very next over, Josh Hazlewood trapped Rohit Sharma lbw for a duck. The last ball of the second over produced another wicket, when Shreyas Iyer was caught driving away from his body.
Virat Kohli and KL Rahul then came together to hold the innings together. The duo took their time to get their eyes in and then upped the scoring rate after the first Powerplay.
Kohli survived a scare in the eighth over, when he was dropped by Mitchell Marsh off the bowling of Hazlewood.
The duo had reached a 50 run partnership in the 16th over. A hat-trick of boundaries from KL Rahul in the 18th over helped the India scoring rate.
Australia skipper Pat Cummins won a crucial toss in Chennai, and elected to bat first.
Virat Kohli held on to the chance, and India had their first breakthrough.
With a boundary against Hardik Pandya in the seventh over, David Warner became the fourth Australia batter to reach the 1,000 run mark in Men’s Cricket World Cups.
Australia gained some momentum in that over, hitting three boundaries to up the scoring rate.
Australia 43/1 at the end of first Powerplay. The Warner-Smith pairing continued accumulating runs at a decent pace. India finally had a breakthrough in the 17th over when Warner (41) tried to punch Kuldeep down the ground and ended up offering a return chance.
India spinners were able to bring down the scoring rate with their disciplined bowling.
Soon after the 25-over mark, Jadeja bowled an absolute beauty which castled Steve Smith for 46. The delivery turned enough to beat Steve Smith’s outside edge and then crashed into his off-stump. In the 30th over, Jadeja snared Marnus Labuschagne (27) and Alex Carey (0) to put India ahead.
Australia were further dented in the 36th and 37th overs, when Glenn Maxwell (15) and Cameron Green (8) fell to Kuldeep and Ashwin respectively. Vital contribution from Mitchell Stac (28) down the order helped Australia to 199.
Shubman Gill did not recover from illness in time for the match, with fellow youngster Ishan Kishan set to partner skipper Rohit at the top of the India batting order.
Travis Head and Marcus Stoinis missed out for Australia due to injury, with David Warner and Mitch Marsh to open the batting on a sunny day at MA Chidambaram Stadium.
Afghan cricket star Rashid Khan to donate Cricket World Cup earnings to quake victims
Afghanistan’s star cricket player Rashid Khan, who is part of the national team currently in India, said Sunday he will donate all of his World Cup 2023 earnings to the victims of Saturday’s deadly earthquake in Herat province.
So far, the official death toll is over 2,000. Extensive damage has been reported, with entire villages destroyed.
A 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck on Saturday, followed by a string of aftershocks, one measuring 6.3 and another 5.9.
In a message on X, formerly Twitter, Rashid said: “I learned with great sadness about the tragic consequences of the earthquake that struck the western provinces (Herat, Farah, and Badghis) of Afghanistan. I am donating all of my #CWC23 match fees to help the affected people.”
He also said that he will soon launch a fundraising campaign for the earthquake victims.
Based on information from the Ministry of Natural Disasters, more than 2,053 people are confirmed dead, with 9,240 injured.
