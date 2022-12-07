Sport
Cristiano Ronaldo denies reports of joining Saudi club Al Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo rejected reports claiming that he has agreed to join the Saudi Arabia club Al-Nassr after the Saudi Pro League club reportedly offered him £300 ($380 million) million for three years.
“No, that is not true — not true,” said Ronaldo after Portugal registered a 6-1 win in the FIFA World Cup round of 16 clash against Switzerland and advanced to the quarterfinals.
The 37-year-old, however, confirmed that Al-Nassr did make an offer to him after his contract with Manchester United was terminated last month.
In the game against Switzerland on Tuesday, Ronaldo was benched as Portugal coach Fernando Santos preferred 21-year-old Goncalo Ramos over him in the starting lineup. The move paid off for the 2016 Euro Cup winner, with the Benfica striker ripping apart the Swiss defense, scoring a hat-trick.
Sport
Saturday’s Matches: Lionel Messi plays in 1,000th career match
Argentina’s star player, Lionel Messi, played in his 1,000th game in his professional career and led his team to a 2-1 victory over Australia in their round of 16 match at the Fifa World Cup 2022 in Qatar on Saturday.
The legendary No 10 scored and starred in Argentina’s eventually tense 2-1 win to set up a quarterfinal clash against Netherlands, who defeated USA 3-1 on the same day.
Messi commanded the stage again on Saturday night and scored Argentina’s opening goal. It was Messi’s ninth World Cup goal and his first in the knockout stages of the tournament.
While Argentina progressed to a quarter-final clash against the Netherlands, football commentators have said the team was far from convincing and Australia nearly snatched an equalizer in the closing seconds.
Critics have also pointed out that Argentina is still far too reliant on their aging superstar to dig them out of trouble.
For the Netherlands, Memphis Depay’s early goal got the Europeans off to an ideal start before Daley Blind’s strike on the stroke of half-time left the Americans with a huge task. Haji Wright halved the deficit on 76 minutes to tee up a tense finish, but Denzel Dumfries confirmed the win soon after.
The USA’s tournament is now over, having only scored three goals in four matches, and they will hope that the sport will continue to develop in their country in time for 2026, when they will host the tournament alongside Canada and Mexico.
Where to watch
Afghan fans need not miss out on any of the excitement of this year’s tournament which is being broadcast live and exclusively by Ariana Television in Afghanistan.
For the full broadcast schedule CLICK HERE
Sport
Brazil soccer legend Pele says he remains ‘strong’ amid cancer battle
Brazilian soccer great Pele said on Saturday he was “strong” and grateful for the widespread support he has been receiving after being hospitalized in Sao Paulo earlier this week as he battles colon cancer, Reuters reported.
The 82-year-old said in an Instagram post that he wanted to keep “everyone calm and positive” after a medical report showed he remained in stable condition while also being treated a respiratory infection.
“I’m strong, with a lot of hope and I follow my treatment as usual,” Pele said. “I have a lot of faith in God and every message of love I receive from you all over the world keeps me full of energy”.
Pele, one of the greatest footballers of all time if not the greatest, was admitted to hospital on Tuesday to re-evaluate his cancer treatment.
According to Reuters he had a tumor removed from his colon in September 2021 and has been receiving hospital care on a regular basis.
In a report on Saturday, medical staff at the Albert Einstein Hospital said Pele has responded well to treatment for a respiratory infection diagnosed after his hospitalization and that his condition had not worsened in the last 24 hours.
“He is still undergoing treatment and remains in stable condition,” the doctors said.
The latest medical note came after newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported earlier in the day that Pele – whose full name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento – had been receiving palliative care after chemotherapy stopped having the expected results.
The newspaper also said he had a general swelling and cardiac issues when admitted to hospital earlier this week, as previously reported by ESPN Brasil.
His manager, family members and the hospital have not confirmed that information.
On Thursday, Pele said in an Instagram post that he was at the hospital for a “monthly visit”.
Pele, who played for Brazil and club sides Santos and New York Cosmos as a striker, was one of the world’s best known sportsmen at his peak and is regarded as one of the best soccer players of all time, read the report.
He won the World Cup with Brazil three times, in 1958, 1962 and 1970 – a feat no other player has achieved. He is the all-time leading goalscorer for Brazil, with 77 goals in 92 games.
Messages of support came in from players and fans at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
French striker Kylian Mbappe tweeted, “Pray for the King”.
England captain Harry Kane said the whole national team wished him well.
“We send our best wishes to him and his family as well. (He is an) inspiration amongst our game, incredible footballer, incredible person,” Kane said.
The Torch tower in Doha was also lighted up on Saturday with a message of support saying “get well soon” and a picture of his face, Reuters reported.
A sign with the same message was displayed by Brazilian fans at the Lusail Stadium on Friday ahead of Brazil’s 1-0 defeat by Cameroon.
Sport
Friday’s Matches: South Korea advance, Portugal win group
In a thrilling finish to Group H play on Friday, South Korea stunned Portugal 2-1 on Hee-Chan Hwang’s goal in stoppage time to advance to the knockout stage at the World Cup at Al Rayyan, Qatar.
South Korea and Uruguay finished with the same record (1-1-1) in Group H, but South Korea advanced on goals scored (4-2).
Portugal, which won the group despite the loss to South Korea, got on the board first on Ricardo Horta’s goal in the fifth minute. Young-Gwon Kim evened it at 1-1 in the 27th minute. In a tightly contested match, both teams had 13 shots, including six apiece on target.
South Korea advanced from group play for the first time since 2010 and only the third time in its history. The team will play Group G winner Brazil.
Uruguay 2, Ghana 0
Competing with South Korea for the second spot in Group H, Uruguay needed to extend its two-goal lead in the final minutes, but it did not score again and was eliminated along with Ghana at Al Wakrah, Qatar.
Giorgian de Arrascaeta scored in the 26th and 32nd minutes for Uruguay, which failed to advance past group for the first time in four World Cup appearances.
Uruguay totaled 12 shots (seven on target), while Ghana finished with 10 shots (four on target). Ghana hasn’t advanced to the knockout round since 2010.
Switzerland 3, Serbia 2
Remo Freuler scored the go-ahead goal in the 48th minute to allow Switzerland to defeat Serbia in Doha, Qatar, and advance to the Round of 16 for the third straight World Cup.
Switzerland finished second in Group G, tied with Brazil with six points but behind on the goal differential tiebreaker.
The Chicago Fire’s Xherdan Shaqiri struck first for the Swiss with a goal in the 20th minute, but Serbia fought back to take a 2-1 lead thanks to goals by Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic.
Breel Embolo tied the match 2-2 for Switzerland in the 44th minute before Freuler’s score three minutes after halftime.
Vanja Milinkovic-Savic made four saves for Serbia, which placed last in the group with one point.
Cameroon 1, Brazil 0
Vincent Aboubakar’s goal in the second minute of second-half stoppage time was enough to hand Cameroon a 1-0 win over favorite Brazil in Lusail, Qatar.
Due to Switzerland’s victory, it wasn’t enough for Cameroon (four points) to advance to the Round of 16.
Brazil, which won Group B despite the result, outshot Cameroon 21-7, including 7-3 in shots on target. But Cameroon goalkeeper Devis Epassy stopped all seven shots he faced.
Aboubakar was shown his second yellow card of the day for excessive celebration after his goal and was sent off.
Where to watch
Afghan fans need not miss out on any of the excitement of this year’s tournament which is being broadcast live and exclusively by Ariana Television in Afghanistan.
For the full broadcast schedule CLICK HERE
Nearly 900,000 children in Afghanistan suffer from excessive weight loss
Cristiano Ronaldo denies reports of joining Saudi club Al Nassr
China’s Xi to meet with Saudi and Arab leaders in Riyadh
IEA defense minister meets Dubai ruler, US envoy
‘Zombie virus’ revived after being trapped in permafrost for 50,000 years
Last Sikh in Nangarhar says he’s not leaving Afghanistan
Afghanistan beat Iran 1-0 in CAFA U-14 Championship
Afghanistan’s central bank gets shipment of new banknotes
Afghanistan’s export volume at $1.85 billion for past 7 months
China announces zero-tariff for Afghan products
Tahawol: New Delhi hosting India-Central Asia meeting of NSAs
Saar: Calls for intra-Afghan dialogue discussed
Tahawol: IEA defense minister’s meeting with UAE president
Saar: Iran hosting meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: IEA defense minister’s trip to UAE discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Explosion outside Kabul mosque kills Hekmatyar’s guard
-
Latest News5 days ago
Six million Afghans face emergency level of food insecurity: UN
-
Latest News4 days ago
US envoy stresses importance of Japan’s contributions to Afghanistan
-
Latest News5 days ago
More tourists visiting Hairatan border town in Balkh
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA condemns attack on Pakistan embassy in Kabul, vows probe
-
World4 days ago
Estonia to buy US rocket artillery system in $200 million deal
-
Latest News4 days ago
In phone call, Muttaqi assures Zardari of bringing Pakistan embassy attackers to justice
-
Sport4 days ago
Friday’s Matches: South Korea advance, Portugal win group