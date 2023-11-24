Latest News
CSTO member countries discuss situation in Afghanistan
The member countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) have reviewed the current situation in Afghanistan in a joint meeting held on Thursday in Minsk, the capital of Belarus.
According to the TASS news agency, the Collective Security Treaty Organization emphasized strengthening foreign policy, improving crisis response mechanisms, and expanding cooperation with other international and regional organizations.
The participants also discussed countering terrorist threats and drug trafficking.
The CSTO had previously stated that terrorist groups are actively present in Afghanistan, and drug trafficking continues from the country.
Earlier, the head of the Joint Staff of CSTO, General Anatoly Siderov, stated that the Islamic Emirate does not have control over all parts of northern Afghanistan and therefore they would take special security measures on the borders with Afghanistan.
However, IEA’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid assures that the geography of Afghanistan is not a threat to any country and no group is allowed to create a threat to another country from the territory of Afghanistan.
“The concern that the Collective Security Treaty Organization has expressed is not true, we have repeatedly expressed the position of the Islamic Emirate that Afghanistan is not a threat to anyone and does not harm anyone, said Mujahid.
“Unfortunately, there are some circles that try to spread propaganda or threaten Afghanistan, which is not true,” he added.
The heads of state from Russia, Tajikistan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and the Secretary General of the CSTO attended this meeting.
Earlier, Vladimir Putin and Emomali Rahmon, the presidents of Russia and Tajikistan, discussed Afghanistan and regional security in Moscow.
IEA rejects report US bombs left in Afghanistan being smuggled into Mexico
The Islamic Emirate has rejected report that the US bombs left in Afghanistan are ending up in the hands of Mexican cartels.
Fox News 29 San Antonio reported on Wednesday that although many of the explosives seen in Mexico are homemade, the number of those coming from Afghanistan has gone up.
Ari Jimenez, retired Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent In Charge, said that the way the improvised explosives are built is more like those seen in the Middle East.
Enrique Alfaro, Governor of Jalisco, Mexico said: “In an act that we have not seen before here, with improvised explosives, seven explosives were detonated killing six and injuring 12.”
IEA, however, rejected the report.
“Afghanistan neither produces explosives nor it has explosive storages. Moreover, Afghanistan does not have access to Mexico and it is not easy. So how can this allegation be true? Unfortunately, some circles are hostile to Afghanistan and make such accusations which we reject,” IEA’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.
The Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, which is a U.S. government entity, estimated that about $7 billion of new equipment was left in Afghanistan after the United States’ departure.
One-day saffron expo held in Kandahar
A saffron expo was held on Thursday in Daman district of Kandahar in a bid to boost sales.
The director of agricultural irrigation and livestock of Kandahar, the mayor of Kandahar, the head of economics, the provincial official of DCA and farmers participated at the event.
The head of Kandahar Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock Department, Mahmood Mazlom, gave a welcoming speech and thanked officials for organizing the expo.
“In Kandahar, saffron has been planted on a total of 441 acres of land, of which 115 acres were planted by the Dutch Committee and the remaining 326 acres of land were planted with the help of other institutions,” said Mazlom.
Mazlom further added that the climate, and air and soil quality in Kandahar are suitable for growing saffron – making it a good alternative to cultivating poppies.
Afghan embassy in New Delhi announces permanent closure
The Afghanistan embassy has announced its permanent closure in New Delhi.
Releasing an official statement on the closure of its diplomatic mission in New Delhi, the Afghan embassy said, “Effective from November 23, 2023 owing to persistent challenges from the Indian government. The decision follows the embassy’s earlier cessation of operations on September 30, a move made in the hope that the Indian government stance will favourably change to let the mission operate normally.”
The embassy said it was ‘cognisant’ that some may attempt to characterise this move as an internal conflict, allegedly involving diplomats who switched allegiance to the Taliban [Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan], adding “that this decision is a result of broader changes in policy and interests”.
“To the Afghan citizens in India, the Embassy extends its sincere gratitude for their understanding and support throughout our mission’s tenure,” it added.
Despite “limitations in resources and power”, the Afghan embassy said it has worked “tirelessly for their betterment and in the absence of a legitimate government in Kabul”.
Over the past two years and three months, the Afghan community in India has witnessed a significant decline, with Afghan refugees, students, and traders leaving the country, the embassy noted in its statement, adding that the number has nearly halved since August 2021, with very limited new visas being issued during this period.
“We assure the Afghan community that the mission operated with transparency, accountability, and a commitment to fair treatment based on the goodwill and interests of Afghanistan considering historic ties and bilateral relations with India,” it added.
“Unfortunately, efforts have been made to tarnish our image and hinder diplomatic efforts in order to justify the presence and work of Taliban [Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan]-appointed and affiliated diplomats. In the face of these challenges, our committed team worked diligently in the most difficult circumstances, prioritizing the interests of the 40 million Afghans in every possible sphere from securing humanitarian aid and online education scholarships to facilitating ease in trade and advocating for the formation of a broad-based government,” the Afghan embassy stated further in its statement.
It added that the Afghan embassy “exerted diplomatic pressure in its power on those who defy the will of the Afghan people by failing to form an inclusive government and denying millions of girls the right to attend school”.
As of now, there are no diplomats from the Afghan Republic in India. Those who served in the national capital have safely reached third countries, the embassy informed through its release, adding that the only individuals present in India are diplomats affiliated with the Taliban [IEA], visibly attending their regular online meetings.
“The diplomats of the Afghan Republic have handed over the mission solely to the Indian government. It now rests upon the Indian government to decide the fate of the mission, whether to maintain its closure or consider alternatives, including the possibility of handing it over to Taliban [IEA] diplomats. The responsibility of diplomats appointed by the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan has officially come to an end. The unfortunate end of the Republic mission marks the conclusion of the Afghan Republic in India,” it added.
“We have considered the historic events and current circumstances carefully in arriving at this conclusion. We also extend our heartfelt gratitude to the people of India for their support and assistance to Afghanistan over the past 22 years. We reiterate our commitment to serving the people of Afghanistan and will continue to explore avenues to support our nation in these challenging times,” the statement concluded.
Notably, the Afghan embassy announced the closure of its operations on November 1, citing “lack of resources” and “failure to meet Afghanistan’s interests” by the Taliban [IEA] government.
The embassy also made an “unequivocal statement” stating that certain consulates that work on the instructions and funding from Kabul are not in consonance with the objectives of a legitimate or elected government but rather serve the interests of an “illegitimate regime”.
The Afghan Embassy in New Delhi was run by staff appointed by the previous government of ousted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, with permission from the Indian authorities. However, India has not recognized the Islamic Emirate government, which seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021. It evacuated its own staff from Kabul ahead of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan two years ago and no longer has a diplomatic presence there.
