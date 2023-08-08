DABS officials meet with Turkmen counterparts over power imports

(Last Updated On: August 8, 2023)

Afghanistan’s power utility company Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) met with officials from Türkmenenergo State Electric Power Corporation to discuss technical aspects of the electricity transmission project to the Nur-ul-Jihad substation in Herat.

According to DABS, officials focused on topics such as project surveys, document preparation, security, insurance and other technical considerations at the meeting.

DABS did not indicate how long the meetings would last but said in a statement that both parties will present their suggestions and ideas at the end of these sessions.

“The electricity transmission project from Turkmenistan to Herat Nur-ul-Jihad substation is a significant vital project as it will address electricity issues in the northwest zone. Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat is strongly advocating for the immediate initiation of this significant project,” a DABS statement read.

DABS has said it wants to double the amount of electricity imported from Turkmenistan – from 110 MW to 220 MW.

A number of investors also said Herat is an industrial province and a key geopolitical location. Two of the country’s key land ports are situated in the province.

Herat residents meanwhile welcomed the plans to import more electricity and said if this does happen, it will help the development of the country especially as Herat is an industrial province.