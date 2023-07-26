DABS says agreement reached with World Bank to finish CASA-1000 project

(Last Updated On: July 26, 2023)

Officials from Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) said during their government accountability program to the nation, that they have reached an agreement with the World Bank for remaining work to be completed on the CASA-1000 power line project

“Every year, around $65 million of income from the CASA-1000 power project will come to Afghanistan,” said Safiullah Ahmadzai, operational director for DABS.

Officials also said the new Chamtal substation in Kabul will soon be inaugurated.

Officials have pointed out that the Asian Development Bank will also help with the cost of importing 500 KV of electricity from Turkmenistan.

However, DABS has stated that the energy consumption in the country has increased.

According to the national power supplier, the completion of 170 kilometers of Kajaki electricity transmission line to Kandahar, the collection of 33 billion AFN in revenue and the recovery of 1,496 acres of usurped land along with 46 buildings were other achievements in the past year.

According to reports, DABS has paid $384 million to Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan in the last year for electricity.

DABS still has 500 kilowatts of electricity from domestic sources, the value of which totals 3.5 billion AFN.