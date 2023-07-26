Business
DABS says agreement reached with World Bank to finish CASA-1000 project
Officials from Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) said during their government accountability program to the nation, that they have reached an agreement with the World Bank for remaining work to be completed on the CASA-1000 power line project
“Every year, around $65 million of income from the CASA-1000 power project will come to Afghanistan,” said Safiullah Ahmadzai, operational director for DABS.
Officials also said the new Chamtal substation in Kabul will soon be inaugurated.
Officials have pointed out that the Asian Development Bank will also help with the cost of importing 500 KV of electricity from Turkmenistan.
However, DABS has stated that the energy consumption in the country has increased.
According to the national power supplier, the completion of 170 kilometers of Kajaki electricity transmission line to Kandahar, the collection of 33 billion AFN in revenue and the recovery of 1,496 acres of usurped land along with 46 buildings were other achievements in the past year.
According to reports, DABS has paid $384 million to Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan in the last year for electricity.
DABS still has 500 kilowatts of electricity from domestic sources, the value of which totals 3.5 billion AFN.
Business
IEA signs MoU with chamber of agriculture to boost the farming sector
The Islamic Emirate’s ministry of agriculture and livestock signed a memorandum of cooperation on Sunday for the development of agriculture with the Chamber of Agricultural Products in a quest to boost the sector in the country.
The acting minister, Attaullah Omari said this was done in the hope that Afghanistan will soon become self-sufficient in providing food to the nation and that Afghanistan can become an exporter of produce.
However, officials have asked traders to ensure packaging of produce meets global standards for export purposes.
“This memorandum was signed in order to grow the agriculture [sector] in Afghanistan,” said Fazl ul-Bari Fazli, the deputy minister of agriculture, livestock and irrigation.
“The request of our memorandum is that to reach self-sufficiency, we can prepare our own food and get rid of problems,” said Khan Mohammad Fortan, head of Afghanistan’s Chamber of Agriculture and Livestock.
At the same time, an expo of domestic products was also held at the headquarters of the agriculture ministry this week.
Both men and women showcased their produce but called for the Islamic Emirate to help market their goods abroad.
“Our request from the government is to pay more and more attention to domestic products, especially in the field of agriculture, in the field of honey, saffron and materials that will have a great result for Afghanistan,” said Ghuncha Gul Karimi, one expo participant.
Based on statistics presented by the ministry, at least 80 percent of Afghan people are engaged in agriculture and livestock sectors. Afghan experts say that by managing Afghanistan’s waters and supporting agriculture and creating facilities for Afghan farmers, it will take a step towards self-sufficiency.
Business
Kabul trade fair wraps up with 50 million AFN in sales sealed
The week-long Imam Abu Hanifa expo has wrapped up in Kabul after business owners sealed 50 million afghanis worth of sales and an additional $45 million in commercial agreements.
The Chamber of Commerce and Investment said on Sunday however that they would like to see fundamental changes brought to the tax system.
“About 50 million afghanis have been traded, and about 500 memorandums of understanding have been signed between Afghan and foreign businessmen, which are worth $45 million,” said Khairuddin Mayel, the Vice Chair of the Afghan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI).
“We want fundamental changes to be made in the tax system so that we can provide the people with the best possible job opportunities,” said Mohammad Yunus Mohmand, deputy head of ACCI.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) took the opportunity at the expo to call on national and international businessmen to invest using the facilities created in Afghanistan, and said the IEA gives them their full support.
The ministry of commerce and industry meanwhile says it is trying to hold more trade fairs in order to boost domestic products both locally and abroad.
The acting minister of commerce and industry has said an expo will be held in Kazakhstan in the near future, where 70 booths will be dedicated to Afghan products.
“We hope that the expo we are having next week in Kazakhstan will be as successful as this exhibition and more than this, and in that exhibition 70 booths have been allocated for our entrepreneurs for free,” said Nooruddin Azizi, acting minister of commerce and industry.
The national and international exhibition of Imam Abu Hanifah was held in the capital Kabul for seven days, where domestic products were displayed in 600 booths, of which 120 booths were dedicated to women.
Along with domestic companies, foreign companies from Iran, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Pakistan and other countries also exhibited their products.
Business
Afghanistan exports pomegranate juice to US for the first time: IEA
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said on Saturday that Afghanistan has for the first time exported pomegranate juice from Herat province to the United States.
“The first shipment of pomegranate juice from Pamir Cola factory was exported to America from Herat Province, Afghanistan,” IEA’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted Saturday.
The company has been operating since 2018, and the company has exported its products to several countries, such as India, Pakistan, Turkey, and Germany.
Officials in Herat province say that this shows the export opportunities that exist.
“It is known that with the arrival of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, exports have increased, and yesterday we saw that a shipment of pomegranate juice was exported to the United States through the port of Karachi, and this is an important step for the growth of Afghanistan’s economy, and it shows that the capacity to increase exports to other countries is available,” said Nisar Ahmad Elyas, a spokesman for the Herat governor.
Afghanistan is one of the largest producers of pomegranates in the world, with an annual production of about 600,000 tons. Pomegranates are grown in 33 out of 34 provinces, with Kandahar, Helmand, Farah, Herat, and Balkh being the main producers.
According to a report by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), pomegranate juice can fetch up to $4 per liter on the international market, compared to $0.5 per kilogram for fresh pomegranates.
AWCC opens new service center in Kabul
Volunteers work to save nearly 100 beached whales in Australia
DABS says agreement reached with World Bank to finish CASA-1000 project
A familiar face for the US as China’s Wang returns as foreign minister
UK, Qatar foreign ministers discuss Afghanistan
Afghanistan’s schedule for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
West Indies miss out on World Cup after Scotland loss
France riots: 45,000 police, armored vehicles deployed to quell unrest
OIC to convene meeting over desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden
ICC agrees to Pakistan’s demand on World Cup warm-up matches
Tahawol: US, Pakistan, Qatar FMs talks on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Islamic Emirate’s recognition discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan holding international meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Start of Government Accountability Program discussed
Tahawol: Efforts to allow women to return to work discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Audit fails to win U.S. backing for release of Afghan central-bank funds
-
Business5 days ago
Kabul Expo attracts over 600 investors from region including Pakistan
-
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan exports pomegranate juice to US for the first time: IEA
-
Health4 days ago
WHO warns of dengue risk as global warming pushes cases near historic highs
-
Regional4 days ago
Iran refuses to accept Swedish envoy after latest Quran burning incident
-
Health4 days ago
New injection could ‘revolutionize’ treatment of high blood pressure
-
World4 days ago
UN expert decries practice of taking boys from their mothers at camps in Syria
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA rejects Iran’s claim Daesh leaders moved to Afghanistan