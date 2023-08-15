Decrees against women become major point of controversy

(Last Updated On: August 15, 2023)

Acting Minister of Mines and Petroleum Shahabuddin Delawar said at the ceremony commemorating the second anniversary of the Islamic Emirate’s takeover of Afghanistan, that protecting the current system is as obligatory as prayer.

“From A to Z, protecting this system is obligatory like prayer. If there is a violation from our side, there will be a heavy punishment, because it is an intrinsic sin,” Dilawar said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister for Administrative Affairs Abdul Salam Hanafi recalled that during the 20 years of American forces and its allies’ presence, Afghanistan suffered various crimes and thousands of Afghans were killed.

“What kind of situation prevailed over the Afghan nation here? Thousands of our youths were martyred. Thousands of youths were deprived of their freedom without any kind of trial in different parts of the world,” Hanafi said.

Acting Minister of Information and Culture Khairullah Khairkhah stated that the rule of the Islamic Emirate, in addition to preventing the country’s disintegration, put an end to the 20-year presence of America, corruption and islands of power in Afghanistan.

“Our homeland was saved from misery, it was saved from divisions, it was saved from ethnic, linguistic and regional discrimination. We have received many benefits. May Allah make it possible for us to be thankful for it. There is still a lot of work left,” Kairkhah said.

Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi also said that despite the propaganda against the government, the Islamic system is still in place. He claimed that the economic situation in the country is improving day by day.

“During the last 20 years, we resisted physically, no one complained, if they would be martyred and injured and their houses would be destroyed, they would not complain to anyone except Almighty Allah. In the last two years, when there was an attempt to make trouble, we didn’t complain to anyone and we didn’t ask anyone for help. Alhamdulillah, all opponents were removed, security has been ensured, the system is in place, economy is developing day by day,” Muttaqi said.

A number of other officials of the Islamic Emirate also said at the ceremony that the Islamic Emirate has laid the foundation for a movement that will lead Afghanistan to permanent peace and stability, control of crises and a better future.

According to them, no power will be able to create a gap between the people and the government.

“Without stability, progress and development in the country is not possible. First, there should be stability so that development is facilitated,” Madar Ali Karimi Bamiani, Deputy Minister of Urban Development and Housing, said.

“No power can create a gap between the people and the system. This system won with the sacrifice of the Afghan people, and with the support of the Afghan people, it will be permanent, strong, stable and dynamic,” Abdul Latif Nazari, deputy minister of economy, said.