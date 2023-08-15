Latest News
Decrees against women become major point of controversy
Over the past two years, women’s rights have become a major point of discussion, and controversy, in light of dozens of decrees issued by the Islamic Emirate curtailing the freedom of women.
According to a recent UN report, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has issued more than 50 restrictive decrees – most of which were against women.
Closing of schools above the sixth grade and universities for girls, banning women from working in some government offices, banning women from working for foreign organizations, and closing down women’s beauty and hair salons are among the restrictions imposed against women.
However, the IEA has said on numerous occasions that schools and universities will reopen to girls and that they are looking into ways to allow women to return to work.
Calls for restrictions to be lifted have been heard from countries in the region and further afield, but so far, the IEA has not given in to these demands. The IEA’s rationale is that they will not do anything demanded by foreigners.
The latest restriction imposed by the Islamic Emirate on women was the closing of women’s beauty salons across the country. The reason for this, according to the Ministry of Vice and Virtue, is that the beauty salons disobeyed their orders.
Women and girls make up half of the Afghan society, and according to women’s rights activists, the hope for a better future has been taken from them.
Latest News
Protecting the current system is obligatory, like prayer: Dilawar
Acting Minister of Mines and Petroleum Shahabuddin Delawar said at the ceremony commemorating the second anniversary of the Islamic Emirate’s takeover of Afghanistan, that protecting the current system is as obligatory as prayer.
“From A to Z, protecting this system is obligatory like prayer. If there is a violation from our side, there will be a heavy punishment, because it is an intrinsic sin,” Dilawar said.
Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister for Administrative Affairs Abdul Salam Hanafi recalled that during the 20 years of American forces and its allies’ presence, Afghanistan suffered various crimes and thousands of Afghans were killed.
“What kind of situation prevailed over the Afghan nation here? Thousands of our youths were martyred. Thousands of youths were deprived of their freedom without any kind of trial in different parts of the world,” Hanafi said.
Acting Minister of Information and Culture Khairullah Khairkhah stated that the rule of the Islamic Emirate, in addition to preventing the country’s disintegration, put an end to the 20-year presence of America, corruption and islands of power in Afghanistan.
“Our homeland was saved from misery, it was saved from divisions, it was saved from ethnic, linguistic and regional discrimination. We have received many benefits. May Allah make it possible for us to be thankful for it. There is still a lot of work left,” Kairkhah said.
Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi also said that despite the propaganda against the government, the Islamic system is still in place. He claimed that the economic situation in the country is improving day by day.
“During the last 20 years, we resisted physically, no one complained, if they would be martyred and injured and their houses would be destroyed, they would not complain to anyone except Almighty Allah. In the last two years, when there was an attempt to make trouble, we didn’t complain to anyone and we didn’t ask anyone for help. Alhamdulillah, all opponents were removed, security has been ensured, the system is in place, economy is developing day by day,” Muttaqi said.
A number of other officials of the Islamic Emirate also said at the ceremony that the Islamic Emirate has laid the foundation for a movement that will lead Afghanistan to permanent peace and stability, control of crises and a better future.
According to them, no power will be able to create a gap between the people and the government.
“Without stability, progress and development in the country is not possible. First, there should be stability so that development is facilitated,” Madar Ali Karimi Bamiani, Deputy Minister of Urban Development and Housing, said.
“No power can create a gap between the people and the system. This system won with the sacrifice of the Afghan people, and with the support of the Afghan people, it will be permanent, strong, stable and dynamic,” Abdul Latif Nazari, deputy minister of economy, said.
Latest News
Afghan girls’ voices for education echo loudly through new global campaign
Education Cannot Wait (ECW), a UN fund that ensures children can continue learning during emergencies and protracted crises, launched a campaign on Tuesday to elevate the voices of young Afghan girls deprived of their basic right to education.
#AfghanGirlsVoices comes exactly two years after the Islamic Emirate regained control in Afghanistan and will continue until September 18, which marks two years of when schools officially closed for girls above Grade 6.
The campaign was developed in collaboration with ECW Global Champion Somaya Faruqi, former captain of the Afghan Girls’ Robotic Team, with artwork by a young Afghan female artist.
It features a series of testimonies from Afghan girls whose lives have been impacted by the education ban.
Faruqi said: “The situation is taking an immense toll on girl’s mental health and rates of suicide for girls has gone up in the last two years. It’s more urgent than ever to act now, and I hope that next year, we celebrate their freedom rather than mark their oppression.”
A recent report by UN experts said the condition of women and girls in Afghanistan is the “worst globally”. The systematic curtailment of their human rights, coupled with the profound bias they face under the Islamic Emirate could potentially qualify as “gender apartheid” and “gender persecution,” the report said.
“It is hard to think of anyone further left behind than the girls in Afghanistan who are being denied their most basic human rights, including their right to education, based solely on their gender,” said ECW Executive Director Yasmine Sherif.
“We will continue to steadfastly advocate for the full resumption of their right to education in Afghanistan, and to work with our partners to deliver crucial learning opportunities to Afghan children through the community-based education programmes we support,” she added.
Latest News
Ministry of interior to install CCTV systems in every province
The Deputy Minister Interior Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said in a meeting with representatives from the Chinese company Huawei that the ministry will install an advanced CCTV system in every province of Afghanistan.
In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), the spokesman of the Ministry of Interior Abdul Mateen Qani said that Abdullah Mukhtar, the deputy minister, met with Huawei representatives in Kabul to discuss technology projects.
“We intend to activate the advanced camera system in every province of Afghanistan, we can accept projects that are good in terms of quality and price,” Qani quoted Mukhtar as telling representatives of Huawei.
A senior Huawei official said his company was prepared to work “under the umbrella of the Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan.”
