Efforts underway to hand over Afghan embassy in Turkey to IEA
In their quest to expand diplomatic relations with countries in the region and the world, the IEA looks set to soon take over the consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.
According to Zabihullah Mujahid, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) spokesman, talks are underway around the handing over of the Afghan consulate in Turkey to the IEA.
However, the Turkish government has not yet commented on the issue.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already said that the relations between the IEA and countries in the region are expanding and that Afghanistan has good ties with regional nations.
According to the ministry, Afghan political representatives in some of these countries take orders from Kabul.
“We have diplomatic relations with all countries in the region, our new diplomats have gone to Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkmenistan, Iran, Pakistan, China, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Qatar,” said Amir Khan Muttaqi at a press conference three weeks ago.
Although the countries of the region, including Turkey and Iran, have not officially recognized the Islamic Emirate, experts pointed out that accepting the IEA’s representative is an expression of recognition.
According to experts, the expansion of diplomatic relations brings the Islamic Emirate one step closer to gaining global legitimacy.
“Handing over the Afghan embassies in Iran and Turkey actually shows a new stage in the relations of the Taliban (Islamic Emirate) with the countries of the region and can be important in the recognition of the Islamic Emirate,” said Farhad Abrar, an International relations expert.
Inexperts have no place in academic positions: IEA minister
Higher Education Minister, Mawlavi Neda Mohammad Nadeem, said in a meeting that unprofessional people should not be placed in scientific positions under any circumstances.
He said that expertise should be taken into account in the appointment process, and unprofessional should not be provided any place in academic positions.
The provisions of the organizational structure of the central offices and secondary units have been identified and the work in this direction is proceeding rapidly, Nadeem said.
He asked the officials of the relevant departments of his ministry to pay more attention to improving matters so that the next academic year has a good start.
According to the Ministry’s statement, the problems of the American University of Afghanistan students would be addressed and their documents will be processed.
Draft budget for new solar year presented to cabinet
The ministry of finance presented the draft budget for the 1402 fiscal year to members of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) cabinet, including deputy prime ministers Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhand and Mawlavi Abdul Salam Hanafi, on Thursday.
In addition to discussions on the draft budget, the ministers also discussed next solar year’s income, the possible deficit, expenditure control and other important issues.
After the detailed hearing, the ministers shared their questions, opinions and suggestions on the national budget for the fiscal year 1402 with the ministry of finance.
According to the IEA, the budget department will adjust the draft budget to take into consideration Thursday’s decision before submitting it to the cabinet for approval.
Economic experts, however, emphasize the importance of a development budget for 1402. These experts also said Kabul should engage in political interaction with the world in order to attract investments in addition to eliminating the economic problem in the country.
A number of other experts said external aid would be needed for a development budget.
Meanwhile, the ministry of finance said next year’s budget is expected to be more than the current budget and that additional development projects have been added to the new budget.
Passport department to reopen next week
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) general director of the passport department said on Thursday that the process of issuing passports will resume on Wednesday next week.
Mawlavi Abdul Haseeb Karim said the application process will resume Thursday, February 23, in Kabul and across all provinces while the passport distribution process will resume next Wednesday.
He said the department is committed to providing all-round facilities for citizens in this sector.
The department has also activated branches at the ministry of interior and at the ministry of industry and commerce.
Karim said people with electronic ID cards do not however need to go through the biometric process.
The deputy head of the department Shershah Qureshi meanwhile said: “In the near future, the distribution of passports will increase to 10,000 copies in one day.”
According to the officials, technical problems have been resolved and there are enough passport booklets available.
