Efforts underway to hand over Afghan embassy in Turkey to IEA

(Last Updated On: February 24, 2023)

In their quest to expand diplomatic relations with countries in the region and the world, the IEA looks set to soon take over the consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.

According to Zabihullah Mujahid, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) spokesman, talks are underway around the handing over of the Afghan consulate in Turkey to the IEA.

However, the Turkish government has not yet commented on the issue.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already said that the relations between the IEA and countries in the region are expanding and that Afghanistan has good ties with regional nations.

According to the ministry, Afghan political representatives in some of these countries take orders from Kabul.

“We have diplomatic relations with all countries in the region, our new diplomats have gone to Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkmenistan, Iran, Pakistan, China, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Qatar,” said Amir Khan Muttaqi at a press conference three weeks ago.

Although the countries of the region, including Turkey and Iran, have not officially recognized the Islamic Emirate, experts pointed out that accepting the IEA’s representative is an expression of recognition.

According to experts, the expansion of diplomatic relations brings the Islamic Emirate one step closer to gaining global legitimacy.

“Handing over the Afghan embassies in Iran and Turkey actually shows a new stage in the relations of the Taliban (Islamic Emirate) with the countries of the region and can be important in the recognition of the Islamic Emirate,” said Farhad Abrar, an International relations expert.