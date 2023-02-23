Latest News
Draft budget for new solar year presented to cabinet
The ministry of finance presented the draft budget for the 1402 fiscal year to members of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) cabinet, including deputy prime ministers Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhand and Mawlavi Abdul Salam Hanafi, on Thursday.
In addition to discussions on the draft budget, the ministers also discussed next solar year’s income, the possible deficit, expenditure control and other important issues.
After the detailed hearing, the ministers shared their questions, opinions and suggestions on the national budget for the fiscal year 1402 with the ministry of finance.
According to the IEA, the budget department will adjust the draft budget to take into consideration Thursday’s decision before submitting it to the cabinet for approval.
Economic experts, however, emphasize the importance of a development budget for 1402. These experts also said Kabul should engage in political interaction with the world in order to attract investments in addition to eliminating the economic problem in the country.
A number of other experts said external aid would be needed for a development budget.
Meanwhile, the ministry of finance said next year’s budget is expected to be more than the current budget and that additional development projects have been added to the new budget.
Latest News
Passport department to reopen next week
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) general director of the passport department said on Thursday that the process of issuing passports will resume on Wednesday next week.
Mawlavi Abdul Haseeb Karim said the application process will resume Thursday, February 23, in Kabul and across all provinces while the passport distribution process will resume next Wednesday.
He said the department is committed to providing all-round facilities for citizens in this sector.
The department has also activated branches at the ministry of interior and at the ministry of industry and commerce.
Karim said people with electronic ID cards do not however need to go through the biometric process.
The deputy head of the department Shershah Qureshi meanwhile said: “In the near future, the distribution of passports will increase to 10,000 copies in one day.”
According to the officials, technical problems have been resolved and there are enough passport booklets available.
Latest News
Earthquake of 6.8 magnitude hits Afghanistan, Tajikistan, felt in China
An earthquake of 6.8 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Afghanistan and Tajikistan on Thursday and was felt near China’s border.
The earthquake struck at 06:07 in the morning, with the epicenter located 265 km away from Faizabad in Afghanistan’s northern Badakhshan province.
This follows the recent devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.
Thursday’s quake in Afghanistan was followed by a 5.0-magnitude aftershock among others.
The area is highly susceptible to natural disasters such as landslides, avalanches, and heavy snowfalls and experts have warned about the potential catastrophic consequences if the natural dam located deep in the Pamir Mountains is breached.
No casualties have been reported.
Turkey-Syria Update
Meanwhile, Turkey and Syria are still reeling from the aftermath of a massive earthquake that killed over 47,000 people and destroyed hundreds of thousands of homes.
Two weeks after the February 6 earthquakes, both countries were again hit by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake, followed by countless aftershocks.
Latest News
Passport directorate promises to resolve technical issues and resume operations
Officials from the passport department in Kabul say efforts are ongoing to solve technical problems around the issuance of passports and once the problems are resolved, the normal distribution process will resume.
Nurullah Patman, the spokesman for the General Directorate of Passports said once the department is able to process applications again, 5,000 passports will be distributed daily in Kabul and priority will be given to those who have already applied and whose passport applications are partly processed.
“We have made a lot of effort in this area. The work is still going on to solve the existing technical problems as soon as possible and then we will start the passport distribution process. Moreover, we have enough passports. There is no shortage of passports,” said Patman.
Passport applicants are however getting frustrated over the delay in issuing passports.
“We have patients [who need medical treatment]. We need documents, but lots of people come here. Our problems are not being addressed,” said Abdul Jamil, a passport applicant.
“Lots of people visit the office. Those who don’t even have documents come and cause congestion and disrupt the work of others,” said Milad, another passport applicant.
According to the General Directorate of Passports, the passports sold on the black market are fake and invalid, and the security forces have arrested several fraudsters so far.
