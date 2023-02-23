Draft budget for new solar year presented to cabinet

(Last Updated On: February 23, 2023)

The ministry of finance presented the draft budget for the 1402 fiscal year to members of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) cabinet, including deputy prime ministers Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhand and Mawlavi Abdul Salam Hanafi, on Thursday.

In addition to discussions on the draft budget, the ministers also discussed next solar year’s income, the possible deficit, expenditure control and other important issues.

After the detailed hearing, the ministers shared their questions, opinions and suggestions on the national budget for the fiscal year 1402 with the ministry of finance.

According to the IEA, the budget department will adjust the draft budget to take into consideration Thursday’s decision before submitting it to the cabinet for approval.

Economic experts, however, emphasize the importance of a development budget for 1402. These experts also said Kabul should engage in political interaction with the world in order to attract investments in addition to eliminating the economic problem in the country.

A number of other experts said external aid would be needed for a development budget.

Meanwhile, the ministry of finance said next year’s budget is expected to be more than the current budget and that additional development projects have been added to the new budget.