Efforts underway to hand over Afghan consulate in Turkey to IEA
In their quest to expand diplomatic relations with countries in the region and the world, the IEA looks set to soon take over the consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.
According to Zabihullah Mujahid, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) spokesman, talks are underway around the handing over of the Afghan consulate in Turkey to the IEA.
However, the Turkish government has not yet commented on the issue.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already said that the relations between the IEA and countries in the region are expanding and that Afghanistan has good ties with regional nations.
According to the ministry, Afghan political representatives in some of these countries take orders from Kabul.
“We have diplomatic relations with all countries in the region, our new diplomats have gone to Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkmenistan, Iran, Pakistan, China, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Qatar,” said Amir Khan Muttaqi at a press conference three weeks ago.
Although the countries of the region, including Turkey and Iran, have not officially recognized the Islamic Emirate, experts pointed out that accepting the IEA’s representative is an expression of recognition.
According to experts, the expansion of diplomatic relations brings the Islamic Emirate one step closer to gaining global legitimacy.
“Handing over the Afghan embassies in Iran and Turkey actually shows a new stage in the relations of the Taliban (Islamic Emirate) with the countries of the region and can be important in the recognition of the Islamic Emirate,” said Farhad Abrar, an International relations expert.
Torkham crossing reopens conditionally after negotiations
Afghan officials said on Friday that the Torkham crossing has been reopened conditionally after negotiations between the Afghan-Pakistani officials.
“Only Afghan travelers will be allowed to enter the country from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Pakistani travelers will be allowed from Afghanistan to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” Nangarhar media center said in a statement.
“Negotiations are going on to allow passengers and transit on both sides; however, Afghan citizens are advised to refrain from going to Torkham until further notice,” read the statement.
On Thursday, Pakistani officials closed the border crossing with Afghanistan and added that Pakistan could not make the border crossing “completely functioning due to administrative issues”.
Earlier this week, the Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan closed the Torkham gate between Afghanistan and Pakistan, accusing Islamabad of breaching its commitments.
The closure of the crossing border came after an exchange of fire occurred on Monday, a day after the Pakistani troops did not allow the movement of Afghan patients for medical treatment while pledging to allow them without valid travel documents.
Afghanistan airspace is occupied: defense minister
The Minister of National Defense has expressed concern about the patrolling of drones in the airspace of Afghanistan and said that the country’s airspace is under occupation and they do not have the technology to prevent the patrolling of these aircraft.
Speaking at a ceremony for graduation of cadets at the National Defense University, Mohammad Yaqub Mujahid told the officers that they should use both “pen and gun” at the same time so that they can defend the country.
“Did we make M-4, M-16, Black Hawk and B-52? These are made by those who prevent us from having weapons and want to deceive in the name of pen. Today, everyone is patrolling over us. Our airspace is occupied. I look at it with despair and you also look at it with despair. The ministers, commanders, officials and generals of the army corps all look to the sky, but they could do nothing against it,” Mujahid said.
Mujahid emphasized on providing security and protecting the borders and said that the goals must be clear and there should be no discrimination on ethnic grounds.
The Minister of National Defense also highlighted the importance of education and said that the army should be trained in such a way that no one would think about the occupation of Afghanistan.
“You must be very alert and vigilant. God forbid that we become a burden on people’s shoulders or bring disgrace. We must not sell our souls; we must not betray. Let us not be unscrupulous and not lose our Afghan honor,” Mujahid said.
Meanwhile, the political deputy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, emphasized that the country’s borders should be protected and there should be no negligence in this regard.
At the ceremony, a total of 384 cadets of the National Defense University’s young officers’ academy graduated from military training.
Inexperts have no place in academic positions: IEA minister
Higher Education Minister, Mawlavi Neda Mohammad Nadeem, said in a meeting that unprofessional people should not be placed in scientific positions under any circumstances.
He said that expertise should be taken into account in the appointment process, and unprofessional should not be provided any place in academic positions.
The provisions of the organizational structure of the central offices and secondary units have been identified and the work in this direction is proceeding rapidly, Nadeem said.
He asked the officials of the relevant departments of his ministry to pay more attention to improving matters so that the next academic year has a good start.
According to the Ministry’s statement, the problems of the American University of Afghanistan students would be addressed and their documents will be processed.
