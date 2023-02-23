Passport department to reopen next week

(Last Updated On: February 23, 2023)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) general director of the passport department said on Thursday that the process of issuing passports will resume on Wednesday next week.

Mawlavi Abdul Haseeb Karim said the application process will resume Thursday, February 23, in Kabul and across all provinces while the passport distribution process will resume next Wednesday.

He said the department is committed to providing all-round facilities for citizens in this sector.

The department has also activated branches at the ministry of interior and at the ministry of industry and commerce.

Karim said people with electronic ID cards do not however need to go through the biometric process.

The deputy head of the department Shershah Qureshi meanwhile said: “In the near future, the distribution of passports will increase to 10,000 copies in one day.”

According to the officials, technical problems have been resolved and there are enough passport booklets available.