Earthquake of 6.8 magnitude hits Afghanistan, Tajikistan, felt in China

(Last Updated On: February 23, 2023)

An earthquake of 6.8 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Afghanistan and Tajikistan on Thursday and was felt near China’s border.

The earthquake struck at 06:07 in the morning, with the epicenter located 265 km away from Faizabad in Afghanistan’s northern Badakhshan province.

This follows the recent devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

Thursday’s quake in Afghanistan was followed by a 5.0-magnitude aftershock among others.

The area is highly susceptible to natural disasters such as landslides, avalanches, and heavy snowfalls and experts have warned about the potential catastrophic consequences if the natural dam located deep in the Pamir Mountains is breached.

No casualties have been reported.

Turkey-Syria Update

Meanwhile, Turkey and Syria are still reeling from the aftermath of a massive earthquake that killed over 47,000 people and destroyed hundreds of thousands of homes.

Two weeks after the February 6 earthquakes, both countries were again hit by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake, followed by countless aftershocks.