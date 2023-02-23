Connect with us

Passport directorate promises to resolve technical issues and resume operations

Published

4 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: February 23, 2023)

Officials from the passport department in Kabul say efforts are ongoing to solve technical problems around the issuance of passports and once the problems are resolved, the normal distribution process will resume.

Nurullah Patman, the spokesman for the General Directorate of Passports said once the department is able to process applications again, 5,000 passports will be distributed daily in Kabul and priority will be given to those who have already applied and whose passport applications are partly processed.

“We have made a lot of effort in this area. The work is still going on to solve the existing technical problems as soon as possible and then we will start the passport distribution process. Moreover, we have enough passports. There is no shortage of passports,” said Patman.

Passport applicants are however getting frustrated over the delay in issuing passports.

“We have patients [who need medical treatment]. We need documents, but lots of people come here. Our problems are not being addressed,” said Abdul Jamil, a passport applicant.

“Lots of people visit the office. Those who don’t even have documents come and cause congestion and disrupt the work of others,” said Milad, another passport applicant.

According to the General Directorate of Passports, the passports sold on the black market are fake and invalid, and the security forces have arrested several fraudsters so far.

Pakistani delegation says both sides ‘agreed to strengthen ties’ to fight terrorism

Published

16 hours ago

on

February 22, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: February 22, 2023)

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement late Wednesday that “matters relating to the growing threat of terrorism in the region” were discussed during the meeting between Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khwaja Asif and senior Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials.

According to the statement, the growing threat of terrorism was specifically regarding Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Daesh.

“The two sides agreed to collaborate to effectively address the threat of terrorism posed by various entities and organizations, the statement said,” the statement read.

“Both sides agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in various fields to further enhance the fraternal relations between the two countries,” the statement added.

According to the IEA’s deputy prime minister’s office, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, Deputy Minister of Economy of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), and Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, the defense minister; Sirajuddin Haqqani, the interior minister; and Amir Khan Muttaqi, the foreign minister, met with Asif.

Baradar’s office said that both sides talked about the development of bilateral relations, trade, regional connectivity and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Pakistan’s defense minister makes surprise visit to Kabul 

Published

22 hours ago

on

February 22, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: February 22, 2023)
Pakistan’s defense minister arrived in Kabul along with a high–ranking delegation on an unannounced visit on Wednesday morning, the office of the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs said. 
 
According to the office, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, Deputy Minister of Economy of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), met with Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister of Defense of Pakistan.
 
The deputy prime minister’s office said in a statement that both sides talked about the development of bilateral relations, trade, regional connectivity and economic cooperation between the two countries.
 
During his speech, Baradar said that Afghanistan and Pakistan are two neighboring countries and they should have good relations with each other. He insisted on the need for the development of commercial and economic relations with Pakistan and considers such relations beneficial for both countries. 
 
“It is necessary that business and economic issues should be separated from political and security issues, and should not be hindered by politics,” Baradar told Pakistan’s defense minister. 
 
Baradar also said that the Islamic Emirate requests Pakistan to release Afghans who are currently imprisoned in Pakistani prisons.
 
In addition, he raised the topic of Torkham border closure and Afghans in need of medical treatment across the border. “Necessary facilities should be provided for all passengers at Torkham and Spin Boldak and special facilities should be created for the transportation of emergency patients,” Baradar added. 
 
The Pakistani side assured the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan that they would look into solving the mentioned issues and added that the relevant ministries and appointed committees will work quickly on this matter.
 
The visit comes four days after the Torkham border was closed.  
 
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials on Sunday closed Torkham, one of the main trading and border crossing routes with Pakistan, accusing Islamabad of breaching its commitments.
 
Officials for Torkham have said the crossing point had been closed for trade and travel.
 
Mawlavi Mohammad Siddiq, IEA commissioner at Torkham said that Pakistan has not abided by its commitments, so the crossing point has been shut down. He advised the people of Afghanistan to avoid traveling to the border crossing in eastern Nangarhar province until further notice.
 
“The Pakistani side did not fulfill its promises and the door was closed with the guidance of the leaders of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan,” Siddiq said. 
 
Meanwhile, Siddiq says that negotiations are ongoing with the Pakistani side about the reopening of the crossing.
DAB welcomes US court decision to not use $3.5 billion to pay 9/11 victims 

Published

24 hours ago

on

February 22, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: February 22, 2023)
Da Afghanistan Bank on Wednesday welcomed the decision of a US District Court decision not to use $3.5 billion of Afghanistan’s frozen assets to pay compensation to the victims of 9/11.
 
“Afghanistan’s foreign exchange reserves are assets of Afghans, which are used according to the law for the purpose of monetary stability, strengthening the financial system & facilitating trade with the world,” DAB said in a statement Wednesday.
 
“The people of Afghanistan want the restrictions imposed on the country’s foreign exchange reserves to be completely removed so that the suffering people can be freed from psycho-economic problems,” DAB said. 
 
“Da Afghanistan Bank – is ready to cooperate comprehensively with the countries of the world & related organizations to resolve international concerns,” read the statement. 
 
This comes after a US judge decided on Tuesday that victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks are not entitled to seize $3.5 billion of assets belonging to Afghanistan’s central bank to satisfy court judgments they obtained against the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), Reuters reported.
 
US District Judge George Daniels in Manhattan said he was “constitutionally restrained” from finding that the IEA was Afghanistan’s legitimate government, a precursor for attaching assets belonging to Da Afghanistan Bank, or DAB.
 
Daniels said letting victims seize those assets would amount to a ruling that the IEA are Afghanistan’s legitimate government.
 
He said US courts lack power to reach that conclusion, noting that the Biden administration does not recognize the IEA as Afghanistan’s government, read the report.
 
“The judgment creditors are entitled to collect on their default judgments and be made whole for the worst terrorist attack in our nation’s history, but they cannot do so with the funds of the central bank of Afghanistan,” Daniels wrote.
 
“The Taliban [Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan] – not the former Islamic Republic of Afghanistan or the Afghan people – must pay for the IEA’s liability in the 9/11 attacks,” he added.
 
Nearly 3,000 people died on Sept. 11, 2001, when planes were flown into New York’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon in northern Virginia, and a Pennsylvania field.
Continue Reading

