Latest News
Passport directorate promises to resolve technical issues and resume operations
Officials from the passport department in Kabul say efforts are ongoing to solve technical problems around the issuance of passports and once the problems are resolved, the normal distribution process will resume.
Nurullah Patman, the spokesman for the General Directorate of Passports said once the department is able to process applications again, 5,000 passports will be distributed daily in Kabul and priority will be given to those who have already applied and whose passport applications are partly processed.
“We have made a lot of effort in this area. The work is still going on to solve the existing technical problems as soon as possible and then we will start the passport distribution process. Moreover, we have enough passports. There is no shortage of passports,” said Patman.
Passport applicants are however getting frustrated over the delay in issuing passports.
“We have patients [who need medical treatment]. We need documents, but lots of people come here. Our problems are not being addressed,” said Abdul Jamil, a passport applicant.
“Lots of people visit the office. Those who don’t even have documents come and cause congestion and disrupt the work of others,” said Milad, another passport applicant.
According to the General Directorate of Passports, the passports sold on the black market are fake and invalid, and the security forces have arrested several fraudsters so far.
Latest News
Pakistani delegation says both sides ‘agreed to strengthen ties’ to fight terrorism
Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement late Wednesday that “matters relating to the growing threat of terrorism in the region” were discussed during the meeting between Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khwaja Asif and senior Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials.
According to the statement, the growing threat of terrorism was specifically regarding Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Daesh.
“The two sides agreed to collaborate to effectively address the threat of terrorism posed by various entities and organizations, the statement said,” the statement read.
“Both sides agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in various fields to further enhance the fraternal relations between the two countries,” the statement added.
According to the IEA’s deputy prime minister’s office, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, Deputy Minister of Economy of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), and Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, the defense minister; Sirajuddin Haqqani, the interior minister; and Amir Khan Muttaqi, the foreign minister, met with Asif.
Baradar’s office said that both sides talked about the development of bilateral relations, trade, regional connectivity and economic cooperation between the two countries.
Latest News
Pakistan’s defense minister makes surprise visit to Kabul
Latest News
DAB welcomes US court decision to not use $3.5 billion to pay 9/11 victims
IEA sets up investment consortium with firms from Russia, Iran
Every two minutes one woman dies during pregnancy, childbirth: UN
Passport directorate promises to resolve technical issues and resume operations
Saar: Russia-West confrontation over Ukraine discussed
Tahawol: Frozen Afghan assets discussed
Bill Gates warns countries around the world need to prepare for next pandemic
Uzbekistan to resume electricity exports to Afghanistan
World Bank report finds Afghan revenue collection strong
Pakistan mosque bombing death toll rises to 87
Blast kills at least 19 worshippers at mosque in Pakistan
Saar: Russia-West confrontation over Ukraine discussed
Tahawol: Frozen Afghan assets discussed
Tahawol: Increase in Afghanistan’s customs revenue discussed
Saar: Iran handing over Afghan embassy to IEA discussed
Tahawol: Reactions over Pakistan’s remarks on Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Science & Technology5 days ago
Samsung launches Galaxy S23, pre-orders exceed expectations
-
Latest News5 days ago
More than 70 houses destroyed in Badakhshan earthquake
-
Sport5 days ago
AFPL: Zaher Asad FC 2-1 Zaitoon FC; Saadat Nimroz 12-5 Shams FC
-
Business3 days ago
China to become Afghan’s second-largest trade partner in 2023
-
Latest News3 days ago
Torkham crossing closed for trade transit and passengers
-
Business5 days ago
Pakistani goods transported to Central Asia without any problems: Afghanistan
-
Sport4 days ago
UAE beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets in 2nd T20I
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan take T20I against UAE 2-1