Pakistani delegation says both sides ‘agreed to strengthen ties’ to fight terrorism
Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement late Wednesday that “matters relating to the growing threat of terrorism in the region” were discussed during the meeting between Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khwaja Asif and senior Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials.
According to the statement, the growing threat of terrorism was specifically regarding Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Daesh.
“The two sides agreed to collaborate to effectively address the threat of terrorism posed by various entities and organizations, the statement said,” the statement read.
“Both sides agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in various fields to further enhance the fraternal relations between the two countries,” the statement added.
According to the IEA’s deputy prime minister’s office, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, Deputy Minister of Economy of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), and Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, the defense minister; Sirajuddin Haqqani, the interior minister; and Amir Khan Muttaqi, the foreign minister, met with Asif.
Baradar’s office said that both sides talked about the development of bilateral relations, trade, regional connectivity and economic cooperation between the two countries.
