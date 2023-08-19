Science & Technology
Elon Musk says X will strip ability to block accounts
Social media company X, formerly known as Twitter, will remove a protective feature that lets users block other accounts, owner Elon Musk said on Friday in another controversial move for the company he bought last year.
The block function on X allows a user to restrict specific accounts from contacting them, seeing their posts or following them, Reuters reported on Saturday.
“Block is going to be deleted as a ‘feature’, except for DMs,” Musk said in a post on the platform, referring to direct messages.
He said X would retain the mute function, which screens a user from seeing specified accounts but, unlike blocking, does not alert the other account to the action.
The billionaire owner has described himself as a free speech absolutist, but some critics have said his approach is irresponsible. Researchers have found an increase in hate speech and antisemitic content on the platform since he took over, and some governments have accused the company of not doing enough to moderate its content.
Removing or limiting the block feature might bring X into conflict with guidelines incorporated by Apple’s (AAPL.O) App Store and Alphabet’s (GOOGL.O) Google Play.
Apple says apps with user-generated content must have the ability to block abusive users. Google Play Store says apps must provide an in-app system for blocking user-generated content and users.
Responding to a post from anti-bullying activist Monica Lewinsky urging X to keep the “critical tool to keep people safe online”, Chief Executive Linda Yaccarino defended Musk’s move.
“Our users’ safety on X is our number one priority. And we’re building something better than the current state of block and mute. Please keep the feedback coming,” Yaccarino posted.
The company has said Musk would lead the product and engineering teams, while Yaccarino would lead all other teams, including legal and sales.
Bitcoin drops to new two-month low as world markets sell off
Top cryptocurrency bitcoin hit a fresh two-month low on Friday, breaking out of its recent tight range as a wave of risk-averse sentiment swept through world markets.
On Thursday, bitcoin fell 7.2% in its biggest one-day drop since November 2022 when top exchange FTX collapsed, Reuters reported.
It then slipped to a two-month low of $26,172 during Asian trading hours on Friday, its lowest since June 16 . By 0835 GMT, it had partly recovered to $26,441, down 0.8% on the day.
Global markets have been hit by a wave of selling, with Wall Street’s main indexes closing lower on Thursday and Asian shares heading for a third week of losses over concerns about China’s economy and fears that U.S. interest rates would stay higher for longer given a resilient economy.
Ether, the second biggest cryptocurrency, was steady at $1,685.20 , having also dropped sharply on Thursday.
Some analysts attributed crypto’s drop to a Wall Street Journal report that Elon Musk’s SpaceX sold its bitcoin holdings after writing the value down by $373 million. Musk is influential among crypto enthusiasts, and bitcoin prices have previously moved in response to his tweets.
The SpaceX report was the “immediate catalyst” for bitcoin’s sell-off, said Ben Laidler, global markets strategist at eToro.
“The broader driver is that crypto assets are not immune to the deepening risk-off selling pressure seen across all asset classes,” Laidler added.
Joseph Edwards, head of research at Enigma Securities, attributed the bitcoin price move to low volatility and a lack of enthusiasm from retail investors.
Bitcoin had been hovering close to $30,000 in recent months, having gradually recovered this year after dropping sharply in 2022 when various crypto firms collapsed, leaving investors with large losses.
Crypto markets were boosted in June by BlackRock applying to launch a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the United States. Some investors interpreted that move as an indication that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission would approve spot bitcoin ETF applications from various asset managers, including Grayscale.
“The big concern right now is that this might be a frontrun on the outcome of Grayscale’s lawsuit against the SEC; optimism on that front has been keeping markets inflated above whether they might otherwise be for much of the summer,” Edwards said.
New York City bans TikTok on government-owned devices over security concerns
New York City on Wednesday banned TikTok on government-owned devices, citing security concerns, joining a number of U.S. cities and states that have put such restrictions on the short video sharing app.
TikTok, which is used by more than 150 million Americans and is owned by Chinese tech giant ByteDance, has faced growing calls from U.S. lawmakers for a nationwide ban over concerns about possible Chinese government influence, Reuters reported.
TikTok “posed a security threat to the city’s technical networks,” the administration of New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement.
New York City agencies are required to remove the app within 30 days and employees will lose access to the app and its website on city-owned devices and networks. New York State had already banned TikTok on state-issued mobile devices.
TikTok said it “has not shared, and would not share, U.S. user data with the Chinese government, and has taken substantial measures to protect the privacy and security of TikTok users.”
Top U.S. security officials including FBI Director Christopher Wray and CIA Director William Burns have said TikTok poses a threat. Wray said in March that China’s government could use TikTok to control software on millions of devices and drive narratives to divide Americans, adding the app “screams” of national security concerns.
Former President Donald Trump in 2020 sought to bar new downloads of TikTok, but a series of court decisions blocked the ban from taking effect.
Many U.S. states and cities have restricted TikTok on government devices. Montana recently passed a bill banning the app across the state, a rule set to go into effect on Jan. 1 and being challenged legally.
Close to half of American adults support a ban on TikTok, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos survey released on Wednesday.
Lioness shot dead after escaping from South Korean farm
A lion was shot dead in South Korea on Monday after escaping from a privately owned farm and triggering a search by more than 100 police officers and the evacuation of dozens of campers from a nearby camping area.
The lioness, named Sasoonee, was reported to be on the loose at around 7:30 a.m. in the southeastern county of Goryeong. It was believed to have escaped through a back door of the farm that was left open, the Yonhap news agency said, citing the farm owner.
The animal was shot dead after being discovered by authorities in bushes near the farm about an hour later, a fire official told Reuters.
The official said she had no information on whether the lioness posed a threat, or whether authorities had tried to use a tranquiliser dart to catch it alive.
Yonhap reported that the farm offered tours to the public to see its animals.
