Engagement key to reform of IEA policies restricting women’s rights
The international community must continue to engage with Islamic Emirate leaders in Afghanistan despite deep disagreement with their approach to women’s rights and inclusive governance, the UN Special Representative for the country told the Security Council on Tuesday.
Roza Otunbayeva, who also heads the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), called for a “reframed engagement strategy”, expressing concern over the “lack of positive direction” in current efforts.
“The lack of trust on all sides is a serious impediment to building confidence but the doors to dialogue are still open,” she said.
“This moment, despite its problems, is an opportunity. We must ensure that the doors to dialogue are not shut.”
Otunbayeva said engagement has been significantly undermined by the more than 50 Taliban decrees aimed at eliminating women from public life and education.
“The policies that drive the exclusion of women are unacceptable to the international community,” she said.
She also cited a new UN report based on more than 500 interviews with Afghan women, 46 percent of whom said the Islamic Emirate should not be recognized under any circumstances.
“The question, however, is whether to continue engaging with the de facto authorities despite these policies, or to cease engaging because of them,” she said.
“UNAMA’s view is that we must continue to engage and to maintain a dialogue.
“Dialogue is not recognition. Engagement is not acceptance of these policies. On the contrary: dialogue and engagement are how we are attempting to change these policies.”
Otunbayeza told the Council that this engagement could be more structured and purposeful while remaining principled.
“A reframed engagement strategy must first acknowledge that the de facto authority bears responsibility for the well-being of the Afghan people, in all dimensions but especially concerning women,” she stressed.
Other components would include mechanisms to address the de facto authorities’ long-term concerns, as well as “a sincere intra-Afghan dialogue of the sort that was interrupted when the Taliban took power in August 2021.”
Additionally, “a more coherent position of the international community” would also be required, she said.
Sima Bahous, head of the UN’s gender equality agency, UN Women, also briefed the Council. She told ambassadors that Taliban decrees are costing Afghanistan roughly one billion dollars a year, which will only increase.
The edicts are also exacerbating the dire humanitarian situation in a country where more than two-thirds of the population depend on assistance to survive and some 20 million, mainly women and girls, are facing acute hunger.
She insisted that the way forward must be guided by women’s voices and the principles of the UN Charter.
Bahous recommended that the Security Council Committee that oversees sanctions against Afghanistan convene a session to examine the role it can play in responding to violations of women’s rights in the country.
“We must consider the messages we send when we frame the situation in Afghanistan purely or exclusively as a humanitarian crisis,” she further advised.
“It is an economic crisis, a mental health crisis, a development crisis, and more. And the thread that connects these different facets is the underlying women’s rights crisis. This must be the primary lens through which we understand what is going on and what we must do.”
She also urged ambassadors to fully support efforts to explicitly codify “gender apartheid” in international law.
IEA accuses ‘selfish circles’ of taking UN ‘hostage’ over Afghanistan situation
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan said in response to the UN Security Council’s meeting on Afghanistan on Tuesday that discussions and opinions delivered by member states failed to focus on important issues and instead focused on two “minor” domestic topics – women’s education and employment.
In a statement issued early Wednesday, the IEA’s spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid, stated that the issue of general security in Afghanistan, the general amnesty, peace and stability, economic development, formation of security forces, preparation of budgets from internal revenue, and the handover of the UN seat to the IEA should have been the focus of discussions.
“The fact that there was no mention of this, because the pressure and imposition were focused on politics, shows that the selfish circles are still at war with us and they have also taken the United Nations organization hostage and are using it against us,” read the statement.
Mujahid said that the people of Afghanistan recognize their system and emirate, trust their leaders and strongly support their system.
“The people of Afghanistan have a priority to teach their religion and the national interests of their country are important to them,” Mujahid said, adding that “for these great goals, they have sacrificed youths and will take care and protect them.”
This comes after the UN special representative for Afghanistan Roza Otunbayeva told the council that the international community must continue to engage with IEA leaders in Afghanistan despite deep disagreement with their approach to women’s rights and inclusive governance.
She also said however that “the lack of trust on all sides is a serious impediment to building confidence but the doors to dialogue are still open.”
UN Security Council scheduled to discuss Afghanistan
The UN Security Council is holding a meeting on Afghanistan on Tuesday where Roza Otunbayeva, the UN Secretary General’s special representative for Afghanistan, will present her report on the situation in Afghanistan, especially that of women and girls.
Nasir Ahmad Faiq, head of Afghanistan’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations, as appointed by the former republic government, and UN Women Executive Director Sima Sami Bahous, will also present their information to the participants of the meeting.
Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate, says that Afghanistan has a legitimate people’s system, has ensured security and stability, and has the right to have a representative in the Security Council. He wants the council to reconsider Afghanistan and Afghanistan’s seat and hand it to the Islamic Emirate, lift sanctions and return Afghanistan’s frozen funds.
In his report three months ago, the UN Secretary General told the Security Council that the desire of the Islamic Emirate to be accepted by the international community requires them to take concrete steps to respect and promote human rights.
The Islamic Emirate says that it has not ignored the demands of the United Nations and that the IEA is trying to find a solution to solve the problems, but countries should not use the issue of women as a tool and should open diplomatic channels to directly discuss the differences.
Last week, at the 78th United Nations General Assembly, many world leaders and foreign ministers, including those from Islamic countries, called on the Islamic Emirate to immediately remove bans and restrictions on women’s work and girls’ education.
Pakistan’s PM claims TTP ‘resides’ and has training camps in Afghanistan
Pakistan’s Caretaker Prime Minister, Anwar ul Haq Kakar said this week that Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) does “reside on Afghan soil” and that they even have training camps in the country.
In an interview with TRT this week, he said: “We do raise such issues with them (the IEA), there are training camps over there, on their soil (Afghanistan) which is a point of concern for us.”
He added however that Islamabad was not entirely sure whether “it’s all intentional,” and questioned whether the TTP enjoys “the patronage of that government (IEA).” That remains to be seen, he said, adding that Islamabad does not want to complicate the “relationship (with Afghanistan) as far as our security operations are concerned.”
Kakar went on to say that Pakistan is looking “at that complex web and trying to draw the right conclusion and devise our security policy accordingly.”
He denied Pakistan’s direct involvement in having helped bring the IEA back into the political arena and said instead “the Taliban (IEA) was actually acknowledged by the United States and its allies as one of the important players in Afghanistan.”
He went on to say however that Pakistan did play a role “of encouragement” prior to August 2021, as it was of the view that the IEA was “an important player in Afghan society.”
He said negotiating with a group like the IEA, pre-August 2021, had been a global challenge, and that Pakistan had been a “participant” in the “big picture”.
Kakar stated that while Pakistan did give its input, there was nothing they did that he regrets. He also said that leading up to the collapse of the former government many “powers” and international groups had been in a “rush to leave” Afghanistan.
They are the ones that should have thought about a political settlement, about creating an environment where the various groups and parties in Afghanistan could have held negotiations. This did not happen, and the government at the time had not even been included in talks, he said.
This exit strategy had been planned by the rest of the world, not Pakistan, he said.
Kakar stated that Pakistan has lost a total of about 90,000 people to terrorism but stated Pakistan has been successful in fighting the scourge and will continue to fight it.
The IEA meanwhile has repeatedly rejected claims that the TTP operate out of Afghanistan. The Islamic Emirate has said on numerous occasions that no group will be allowed to threaten another country from Afghanistan.
